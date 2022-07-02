Review: Are the Atviafit Adjustable Dumbbells Worth the Investment?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve been telling yourself for months that you want to start working out regularly, but you just can’t find the motivation — even with your own kettlebells, treadmill and fitness mirror.

Motivation is a very personal thing to find, but you’re never going to create a regular fitness routine if you dread using the equipment. And dumbbells are one of the most important pieces you can have in your personal gym arsenal. The versatile weights can build everything from biceps to calves, depending on the exercise. They can also become a bit pricey because of the range of weight you’ll need for an effective workout. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of adjustable dumbbells that save space and money.

With so many adjustable dumbbells on the market, it can be challenging to figure out which brand is worth trying. SPY recently received a pair of Atviafit’s adjustable dumbbells. To find out how they stack up, keep reading our official review below.

About the Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells

Specifications:

Minimum weight: 11lbs

Maximum weight: 71.5lbs

Increments: 5.5lbs

Dimensions: 16.34 x 7.5 x 8.67 inches

Included in the Box:

Two 71.5Lbs adjustable dumbbells

Two weight pedestals

Workout/user guide

Pros

Very comfortable grip handles

Durable design

Many weight options

Cons

It may take up a quite a bit of space on the floor

The weight adjustment dial may become difficult to rotate

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell Setup

Unboxing the Atviafit dumbbells can be a little intimidating at first, especially if you’re used to traditional dumbbells. Each dumbbell comes pre-mounted in a high-strength pedestal with iron metal plates. The iron plates are used to decrease or increase the amount of weight.

Each adjustable dumbbell is easy to use, as you control the weight increment with a dial system. Before twisting the dial to your desired weight, press the red button near the non-slip handle, then rotate the dial to adjust the weight. After selecting your weight, release the red button, and you hear the weight locking into place. Finally, you can begin your reps.

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells Design

Upon my first glance of Ativafit’s dumbbells, they seemed on the bulky side and potentially uncomfortable to use. But I was mistaken. Each weight is equipped with a comfortable rubber handle for easier use and a wear-resistant dial to change the weight increments.

The only issue I experienced with the Atviafit dumbbells is that one of the dials became a little stiff to turn. I’m not sure if it’s just a flaw in its design or if it caused an issue when adjusting the weight. Other than that, I didn’t encounter any other problems and the adjustable dumbbells remain a heavily used product in my daily workout routine.

Ativafit Dumbbells Review

I tested out the Atviafit adjustable dumbbell set for a month and can honestly say I never felt better. As someone who isn’t used to working out regularly, I felt the burn just one day after using these dumbbells. I mainly used the adjustable dumbbells for arm, chest, and shoulder workouts. I loved how easy and convenient it was to maneuver from different weight increments. As stated above, it adjusts in increments of 5.5 pounds, starting with the bare minimum weight of 11 pounds, giving you 12 total weight options.

The dumbbells have a user-friendly design for both men and women thanks to their rubber grip handles, which are easygoing and very comfortable on the hand, unlike most dumbbells. The grip on this weight is so comfy that I didn’t mind picking up the weights to train daily. Another pro of the weight’s design is the plastic pedestal that prevents them from scarring your floor. Plus, the dumbbells have a durable construction that promotes their lifespan, saving you money in the long run.

After spending a month testing out Ativafit’s dumbbells and incorporating them into my fitness routine, along with sticking to a rigorous calorie intake, I noticed a difference in my muscle definition in my arms and chest. I also did gain a few pounds, which is a plus for me as I have a fast metabolism, making it sometimes difficult to gain weight. So I’ll continue to use these adjustable dumbbells in my fitness routine.

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells Pricing

Don’t be alarmed, but the Ativafit adjustable dumbbell set is $499.99. Yes, these are some expensive weights. However, the price is worth it considering the quality, comfortable design and total weight of each dumbbell. You’re practically getting 12 different dumbbells in one. Not to mention they’re backed by a one-year warranty. For anyone who doesn’t want to hash out the full amount of the adjustable dumbbells at once, Ativafit does offer buy now, pay later services.







Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells: Our Verdict

With durable construction and comfortable handles, there’s no denying that Ativafit dumbbells are one of the best on the market. Having the privilege to test these bad boys out for a month made me realize that traditional dumbbells might fade away soon and I’m not mad about it. If you have yet to try adjustable dumbbells, this is one to get and use immediately. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or enthusiast, these adjustable dumbbells from Ativafit will not disappoint. You’ll have a great workout using the weights and will see results in a few weeks if you use them consistently.

