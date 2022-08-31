Use a Balance Board to Introduce a New Dimension to Your Workouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to working out, it’s fair to say that simply standing on your feet has minimal benefits. But add a balance board to the equation, and all that changes. With one of the best balance boards under your feet, the very act of standing upright becomes a beneficial element in any workout. From boosting core stability to honing boardsport skills, these simple yet effective training devices make a fun addition to any exercise program and are an essential part of any home gym.

What Is a Balance Board?

A balance board is a fitness tool used to target and improve several aspects, such as balance, core strength, coordination, focus or injury recovery and prevention. Design-wise, balance boards are surprisingly simple, consisting of a single, complete piece or a two-piece, top-and-bottom combination. Balance boards also encompass both rocker boards and wobble boards.

While there are several different balance board styles to choose from, most balance board workouts are made up of similar elements, which present an extra level of difficulty depending on what board is under your feet.

These tools are ideal for providing sport-specific training on dry land or when the actual activity is impossible for board sport enthusiasts, such as surfers, wakeboarders, snowboarders and skateboarders. For regular exercisers, balance boards add an extra dimension and intensity to everyday workouts.

The Benefits of Using a Balance Board

While standing on top of a balance board definitely burns more calories than standing on the floor or sitting down, there are actually many more physical benefits to introducing a balance board into your exercise program. These include:

Improving Balance & Coordination: Spending time on a balance board, whether in a gym or at a standing desk, helps improve your overall balance. It increases your body’s awareness of its location and movements.

Spending time on a balance board, whether in a gym or at a standing desk, helps improve your overall balance. It increases your body’s awareness of its location and movements. Improving Focus: Standing on a balance board requires mental focus, especially if you choose one of the more advanced options on our list. This focus eventually becomes second nature, making it easier to perform multiple tasks simultaneously.

Standing on a balance board requires mental focus, especially if you choose one of the more advanced options on our list. This focus eventually becomes second nature, making it easier to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. Increasing Strength: Done correctly, balance board training can improve your overall strength. It’s also possible to target various muscle groups, making a balance board a versatile addition to any gym or at-home workout setup.

Done correctly, balance board training can improve your overall strength. It’s also possible to target various muscle groups, making a balance board a versatile addition to any gym or at-home workout setup. Injury Prevention/Rehabilitation: Balance boards are particularly popular with athletes and physiotherapists looking to prevent or rehabilitate injury, especially in the ankle area.

Balance boards are particularly popular with athletes and physiotherapists looking to prevent or rehabilitate injury, especially in the ankle area. Improving Posture: An improvement in general posture is often the result of several aspects mentioned above. Just standing on a balance board can encourage improved posture.

An improvement in general posture is often the result of several aspects mentioned above. Just standing on a balance board can encourage improved posture. Aiding Weight Loss: As previously mentioned, spending time on a balance board burns more calories than sitting or standing normally. And while it’s certainly not as intense as running or HIIT workouts

But it’s not just the physical benefits that make one of the best balance boards a great investment. For standing desk users or at-home workers, these boards can be more comfortable underfoot than ordinary standing, offering greater freedom to work out without going to the gym. It’s perfectly feasible to step onto the balance board while watching Netflix or at at one of the best standing desks and enjoy a “relaxed” workout. In short, balance boards are great for cutting down on a sedentary lifestyle.

Look through these top-rated balance boards and discover the difference these simple training tools can make in your daily workout routine. We’ve included a range of options, including balance boards, wobble boards and rocker boards. You’ll also find options for every budget, too.

Read More: Reach Your Fitness Goals Faster With These 5 Expert Workout Tips

1. Revbalance 101 v2 Balance Board Sports Trainer

BEST OVERALL

The Revbalance 101 v2 Sports Trainer is a top-rated balance board that can fulfill the needs of athletes, adventure sports junkies and Average Joes looking to level up their balancing skills. The USA-made trainer is constructed from many premium-quality materials, resulting in a board that looks great and is built to last. It’s also fully adjustable, allowing users to choose between a beginner, an intermediate and an advanced setup. Furthermore, it’s available in blue, gray or green and comes with a digital guide with access to a library of videos, workouts, and specific training techniques.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Yes4All Wooden Wobble Balance Board

RUNNER UP

With more than 7,500 five-star reviews, the Yes4All Wobble Balance Board is a tried-and-tested answer to improving your balance at work or in the gym. The newly updated design boasts a wide surface to allow users to perform a variety of exercises comfortably, while the non-slip surface ensures users remain in control throughout (balance permitting). The platform is also constructed from high-quality, durable wood, which is attached to a plastic bottom, making it capable of accommodating up to 300 pounds. In addition, it’s available in a range of combos and several different designs, including an all-plastic model.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Amazon Basics Wood Wobble Exercise Balance Board

BEST BUDGET

At under $20, this Amazon Basics Wood Wobble Exercise Balance Board is the budget-friendly way to add a balance board to any office, rehab center, gym or home workout space setup. It features a solid wood top that can accommodate up to 265 pounds and includes a non-slip surface to give additional grip during workouts. It’s ideal for all kinds of training, including strength, coordination, posture and balance, and it also comes with the backing of more than 3,500 five-star ratings and an Amazon Basics one-year limited warranty.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad

BEST FOR BEGINNERS

If you’re looking for a beginner-friendly introduction to balance boards, check out this ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad. The firm, rectangular pad is made from an environmentally conscious TPE material resistant to sweat and slipping. It’s a great workout aid for helping to train your core, increase your strength or generally improve your stability throughout your body without having to worry about falling over. Then, once you feel comfortable with your progress, make the step to one of the more advanced balance boards on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. URBNFit Balance Disc

PORTABLE PICK

If you’re looking for a balance board option that is easy to take with you wherever you go, consider the URBNFit Balance Disc. This lightweight, highly portable disc is great for making workouts, yoga, pilates and most exercise routines a little more challenging and effective. The disc helps to improve balance and flexibility and comes in five different colors. The design also includes raised points to stimulate blood flow, deliver an in-use massage and provide a non-slip surface for safer use. Plus, it’s made from eco-friendly materials and comes with a pump and a workout guide.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Simply Fit Workout Balance Board

MOST DURABLE

We’ve written about this board before, and that’s because it’s one of the best balance boards for everyday use in your home office. The Simply Fit Workout Balance Board is made from a single piece of ABS plastic, making it one of our list’s most lightweight, compact and durable options. The board-style workout tool includes built-in handles for more workout options and sports a non-slip surface on top to keep you stable and in control. It can withstand weights up to 400 pounds and is an excellent choice for users looking for quick and simple ab and leg workouts. In addition, this board comes with a handy DVD to get your workout juices flowing.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. StrongTek Professional Wooden Balance Board

BEST ALL-WOOD

If you’re looking for a versatile balance board that you can use for desk workouts and gym workouts, give the StrongTek Professional Wooden Balance Board a try. This compact trainer sports a rocker-style design made from high-quality Lauan hardwood plywood. On the top, it includes anti-slip pads for added security and anti-scratch pads to prevent unwanted marks on your walls and flooring. Furthermore, this balance board comes with positive reviews from over 95% of Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. URBNFit Wooden Balance Board Trainer

BEST FOR WATER

This high-quality training equipment can provide a full-body workout to improve your balance, posture, agility and other handy assets. It includes a strong, poplar wood deck covered in non-slip tape and an easy-glide roller. This 26-inch board is an excellent option for kids and adults and all levels of training, from beginner to expert. It is especially useful for boardsport athletes as it can provide sport-specific workouts. Additionally, it comes with a mobile-friendly guide to provide some workout inspiration.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. 4TH Core Balance Board

BEST FOR SKATERS

Skateboarders, along with other boardsport athletes, love this training device. The platform is constructed from 10-ply, cold-pressed maple wood for a high-quality feel, while the roller is made from 100% solid cork, capable of withstanding weights up to 500 pounds. For ease of use and to prevent unwanted dropping, the deck features roller stops on either end, and there’s a high-friction, rubber plastic surface on the topside for secure use. As a bonus, you can choose between three attractive designs.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. ZELUS Balance Ball Trainer

MOST VERSATILE

The ZELUS Balance Ball Trainer is a versatile addition to your home gym. While not technically a balance board, this half-ball trainer lets you work on your balance in several ways. With detachable resistance bands, the trainer allows for everything from stationary standing to full-body workouts. The ball includes rings to prevent unwanted skidding, is available in several colors and comes with a foot pump, so you have everything you need to work out right out of the box.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat

BEST UNDER-DESK

The FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat is ideal for keeping you comfortable during use. The mat’s design, available in either denim blue or obsidian black, allows for gentle rocking and has non-slip, anti-fatigue massage points that feel great against your skin. These points can also relieve minor aches and pains in your feet. The mat is constructed from high-density latex, which is both non-toxic and odorless and features a convenient carrying cut-out. Plus, the mat has an anti-scratch underside to protect your floors.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Revolution FIT 3-in-1 Balance Board Training System

BEST TRAINING SYSTEM

This stability board training set comes with a fit board, extra grip roller, 360 air cushion, and high-density rocker to create various workouts that strengthen the muscles and improve stability and reflex. Use it to get a full workout that engages your whole body. The interchangeable pieces help you increase and decrease intensity as desired throughout use.

Courtesy of Amazon