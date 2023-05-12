The Best Barbells for Heavy Lifting, According to Powerlifting Coaches

Despite the testimonies from particularly zealous lifting hobbyists, it’s possible to approach buying most gear in a home gym with a certain casualness. Equipment like horse stall mats, kettlebells, and clamps can come from no-name brands. This is not the case with the almighty barbell. Barbells are to be taken seriously.

This essential piece of strength training equipment plays a sizable weight-bearing role, quite literally, in the complex equation of building strength. It’s what accompanies every lifter in their PR attempts — otherwise known as lifts that can land anyone in the ER if the equipment fails.

Put simply, barbells are a lot like vehicles. Generally, they’re all going to get from A to B if they’re built correctly. Some are designed better for specific conditions and can aid tremendously in helping one reach their goals with efficiency. Also, they’re fun to nerd out about if lifting is your thing.

What the Experts Say

For this story, SPY spoke to Billy Brown, a Crossfit gym owner and reviews editor at Barbend.com, as well as a certified U.S. powerlifting coach who has held three California state powerlifting records. We also tapped Wisdom and Strength Fitness founder Kai Wilson-Hill, who has put hundreds of hours of research into building the drool-worthy gym from which he runs his business.

Both know well-slated knurling when they see it, and both contributed to the rankings below.

Courtesy of Eleiko BEST OVERALL $727.00 “Elieko is just the premium,” Brown says. “The builds that they have are a lot more durable and are so finely tuned.” Wilson-Hill also corroborated that the XF is paramount in this space. The devil here is in the details. This 28-millimeter bar was built with needle bearings and bushings, which offer superior spin without compromising durability.



It’s a premium example of a power barbell, which is built for multi-purpose use between the three big lifts: deadlift, squat, and bench. This style of barbell is designed to make these lifts a little easier through better whip (when a barbell bends slightly and makes the weight easier to lift) and tougher knurling (the rough texture on the bar that helps with grip).



The knurling and grip patterns subtly support both Olympic and powerlifting styles. All of this comes in a gorgeous chrome build that would look amazing on the ‘gram. However, this full-on premium bar has a price tag to match, though, at just over $700. Most barbells fall within a range of $200-$600, but Eleiko’s quality can’t be matched — and for elite lifters, it’s worth every penny.

Courtesy of Rogue Fitness BIGGEST CROWD-PLEASER $305.00 Why it stands out: “The Ohio Bar will do everything well,” Brown says. Wilson-Hill agrees and uses it for his business: “For the average Joe lifter this multi-purpose bar that you can do anything with is probably what you want,” he says. “For 95 percent of people, that bar will do the job and get it done. The bearings are super smooth, the knurling feels really good in hand.”



Differentiation: On top of subtle crowd-pleasing details like a 28.5 mm diameter and middle-of-the-road knurling, Rogue uses friction welding — not standard in barbell creation — to make a more precision weld that is proven to stand up to the rigors of tens of thousands of heavy lifts.



Price Point: While certainly on the pricey side, we’d call it on the high side of mid-range after researching the blush-worthy Elieko above. “They are a little expensive but you get what you pay for — you won’t regret that decision,” Wilson-Hill said.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST PERFORMANCE ON A BUDGET $239.99 Why it stands out: Wilson-Hill’s preferred budget barbell is the REP Sabre. It shares smart features with more expensive bars like middle-of-the-road knurl to accommodate Olympic and powerlifting styles, a zinc finish, and it comes in 15-kg or 20-kg versions to suit different lifters’ needs. All this at $150 less than the Ohio Bar, above.



Differentiation: This barbell will make a large swath of serious lifters happy while coming in at a nice price point.



Price Point: At nearly $200, it is still an investment, but entrusting safety to an object requires spending a bit more.

Courtesy of Titan Fitness BEST AFFORDABLE DURABILITY $149.99 Why it stands out: “Titans just last. We got a bunch of Titan barbells at Iron Mile, where I coach, and they haven’t seen them break down in years,” Brown says. “You are going to get at least five years of solid use out of them.” (FYI, Olympic barbells are a separate category of barbells entirely, made for Olympic-style lifts that are popular in Crossfit and more dynamic lifting. The size and weight of Olympic barbells are also standardized for competition. The men’s Olympic barbell measures 7.2 feet and weighs 44 lbs, with a shaft diameter of just over 1 inch. The Olympic barbell is one you’ll find in most gyms, and a good baseline to compare to.)



Differentiation: The price point of $150 for a barbell that’ll last at a powerlifting gym can’t be beaten.



Price Point: Extremely reasonable when spread out over usable life.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST REVIEWS $220.00 Why it stands out: This beloved bar has over 3,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, a stellar slate given its price point. Credit its premium features like 110,00 tensile strength, Japanese cold-rolled steel build, and black phosphate finish coupled with a bargain price. Tensile strength is largely an indicator of a barbell’s quality. It’s measured in pounds per square inch (PSI), and while a rating over 180,000 PSI signals the highest-quality bar you can get, 110,000 is nothing to scoff at.



Differentiation: It is loved by many and has a price that most home gym enthusiasts can afford.



Price: The most price-conscious barbell on our suggestion list.

Frequently Asked Questions About Barbells Does a home gym need multiple barbells? Most general lifters can get by with a great power bar if they’re just trying to maintain general fitness. Specified barbells become more necessary when someone is working towards a PR of a certain lift or lifting heavier in general. “Specific deadlift versus squat bars can add 10 to 20 pounds to your PR no problem,” Brown says. What should one look for in a deadlift bar vs. a squat bar? “When you are looking for a deadlift bar you want something with more flex,” Brown says. “When you’re watching the Rogue games and seeing a bar take that U shape it is by design, you can get higher and into a better power position.”



On a squat bar, the grip is wider and the knurling is generally rougher. “You don’t want that thing sliding off of you,” Brown adds. “On a squat bar, you want close to zero flex, which people sometimes think of with cheaper bars but it will make for a more effective squat.” Is spending hundreds of dollars on a barbell really necessary? “I would spend more on a barbell and then save money on plates or dumbbells,” Wilson-Hill says. “For a plate or dumbbell, weight is weight — generally, it’s going to feel the same unless you get really into powerlifting and you need each weight to be calibrated to the exact number. Then it’s a different story. When it comes to barbells, though, do not skimp. Failure could mean terrible things.” What’s the deal with barbell diameter? Is that important? The men’s average diameter is 28 millimeters and women’s is 25 — but every hand is different, so it is worthwhile to try a few out. “Try getting your hands on some different sizes,” Wilson-Hill says. Going into a gym that has a small collection and testing them with baby lifts is the best way to figure out which one is right.

The Best Barbell Accessories

Courtesy of Amazon $259.99 $364.99 A plain barbell can serve as a great warmup, but eventually, the addition of bumper plates becomes necessary. Coated with a protected rubber exterior, bumper plates are much safer than exposed cast iron plates, both for the user and the floors. Dropping the weight on the floor after a big set is common, and weights that bounce inflict less damage. This 160-pound set from AMGYM which features three pairs of plates at 10, 25, and 45 pounds, a great selection for beginners.

Courtesy of Amazon $13.97 $19.95 Sliding weights isn’t just a nuisance during a tough lift, it also alters the stability of the barbell and can lead to accidents quickly. A set of barbell clamps should be the next purchase after bumper plates, and these have quick-release levers that make them easy to put on and take off.

Courtesy of Amazon $19.95 Heavy squats on leg day usually mean the shoulders take quite a beating from the barbell. A barbell pad can help cushion the weight, and this one from ProFitness uses high-density foam to ease the pressure. It’s small enough to store in a gym bag so it can be used at home or on the road.

