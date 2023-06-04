The Best Exercise Bikes That Don’t Require a Subscription

Nearly every piece of at-home fitness equipment comes with a catch: they require a subscription to a paid app in order to use them to their fullest extent. It’s an additional expense on top of an already expensive piece of equipment, and ponying up that amount of cash — especially for multiple subscriptions — can feel more painful than three rounds of deep squats. Peloton’s $1,500 up-front investment comes with over $500 of app fees over the course of the year, and NordicTrack’s iFIT app costs $39/month. Sure, you could not pay them, and the bikes will still pedal, but it’s a bit like refusing to buy gas for a Porsche and just sitting in the front seat for fun.

The good news is investing this much is not required for a great workout, and there are plenty of no-subscription exercise bikes that deliver the same amount of resistance and speed as luxe spin bikes like Peloton and NordicTrack for a fraction of the up-front cost. These bikes can also be used alongside an app like Peloton’s for the class experience without paying thousands for the bike itself.

What the Experts Say

Chloe Woo is a trainer at Dogpound in New York City and a frequent user of exercise bikes with her clients that don’t require a subscription. She’s a fan of these simplified bikes so long as the person possesses the discipline to use it consistently on their own.

“Oftentimes people lack the drive and consistency when working out alone,” Woo said. “That’s why fitness classes, online streaming apps, and personal trainers are great because they help the individual achieve their goals and stick to their plans.”

She said it’s just about knowing oneself, and whether someone has enough discipline and drive to complete a full cycling workout alone without any guidance or pushing from someone else.

“A basic exercise bike is an excellent workout and has all the same benefits in having a full cycle workout without any added costs,” Woo said. “Also, most of these bigger subscription-based bikes have online apps that you can still stream separately without the bike!”

In terms of finding a bike worthy of purchase, Woo pointed out a few key features to look out for. “I look for clips or sturdy straps to lock in your feet, the ones that have an almost rounded cage tend to not be strong enough and wear out over time,” she said.

“Also, taking the handlebars into consideration is my second detail I look for. Having two sets of handlebars, one wide and one narrow allows a different position for the body and an overall grip and posture change when riding.”

What’s the ROI?

Ultimately, this is a cost-saving investment only if the user has a higher-than-average level of self-discipline. All of these bikes are cheaper than the high-end, subscription-based brands, and if the user is motivated enough to use them consistently they’ll deliver the same workout and the same results as the more expensive options. The financial cost is lower, and the emotional cost may be a bit higher, but it overall makes sense for those not looking to join a spinning cult.

Courtesy of Bowflex BEST OVERALL $799.00 $999.00 Bowflex’s C6 bike is one of the best bikes you can buy without a subscription that can be used with or without a fitness app to get a strenuous, challenging workout. It comes with 100 levels of magnetic resistance, more than any other bike on this list, and it gives the rider plenty of flexibility in terms of the intensity. The bike also comes with dual-sided pedals with SPD clips, a type of clip compatible with most spin shoes, rather than a toe cage, which Woo cautioned against. The Bluetooth heart rate monitor is a nice touch and there’s a backlit LCD metrics console for gauging speed and power.

Courtesy of Amazon RUNNER UP $699.99 $1,199.00 Made For: Those willing to invest a bit more, but with no strings attached.



Why It’s Great: Schwinn’s bike is still $1,000, which isn’t cheap, but it has one of the sturdiest and most dependable designs in the category. It comes with optional Bluetooth connectivity and a device console for holding phones and tablets, as well as a racing-style seat making it great for indoor training. The 40-pound flywheel provides plenty of stability and it has an LCD metrics screen for adequate tracking.



ROI: The ROI here won’t be as high as other options on this list in that it has a higher price tag and demands more discipline from the user, but it’s still a very solid investment.

Courtesy of Amazon best for small spaces $555.00 $799.99 Made For: Cramped apartment-dwellers looking to work out at home.



Why It’s Great: Echelon’s subscription-free exercise bike is built super slim and doesn’t take up a ton of real estate, making it great for smaller apartments where space is at a premium. It only has 32 levels of resistance, which just means the increments between levels are larger than other options. Anyone can still get a strenuous workout on this bike, the jumps between settings are just higher.



ROI: This bike is $200 cheaper than the other options on this list and saves on floor space and bulk, making it a great investment if it’s used often enough.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BUDGET $239.99 $259.99 Made For: Those who don’t want to invest a lot of money on pedaling from time to time.



Why It’s Great: YOSUDA’s bike has a price point that’s hard to argue with, and despite being way cheaper it still checks a lot of boxes. It comes with a 35-pound flywheel with a belt system for a smooth ride. The handlebars are set wider, making this a better choice for those who find it difficult to prop themselves upright on a bike. YOSUDA doesn’t specify the resistance range, but many Amazon reviewers say it’s a challenging workout.



ROI: This bike isn’t of the same caliber as the more expensive options on this list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a worthwhile investment. For those looking to pay as little as possible, it’ll still give anyone a chance to peddle and burn off calories without a huge sunken cost.

Courtesy of Amazon best handlebars $559.99 $599.98 Made For: Those whose upper back and core get tired easily.



Why It’s Great: A great set of handlebars can contribute more to a spin bike than a wheel or resistance knob, since they dictate a lot of the body’s positioning during the ride. This bike comes with two sets of handlebars, a wider set and a more narrow set for crunching during a heavy climb or set of intervals. It also comes with many of the same features as the other bikes: a device holder and micro-adjustable resistance, no subscription required.



ROI: This bike’s mid-tier price tag makes it an easier buy-in than other options, and it comes from one of the best budget-friendly brands on Amazon: Sunny Health & Fitness.

Frequently Asked Questions About No-Subscription Exercise Bikes Can a No-Subscription Exercise Bike be used with an app? Yes, all of these bikes can be used alongside an app like Peloton or NordicTrack, it just takes an extra step of quantifying the bike’s resistance relative to the instructor’s resistance on their bike. There are plenty of conversion charts online that are easy to follow. Aren’t No-Subscription Exercise Bikes just regular spin bikes? Yes, but so many spin bikes have become smarter, more advanced, and more expensive. There’s no need to spend thousands just to peddle to resistance, that’s why these bikes make a great alternative for those who don’t want to break the bank. What’s the difference between these and an Assault Bike? The difference lies in the type of resistance.An assault bike uses wind resistance and becomes more challenging the harder one pedals. These bikes use set magnetic resistance that doesn’t change unless you dial it up and down manually.

