The Best Foam Rollers, According to Physical Therapists

Foam rollers are the UV sunglasses of the fitness and recovery world. No one technically needs them, but anyone, athlete or otherwise, can benefit from owning and correctly using one. “ Every bipedal person should have a foam roller,” said Nathan Lewis, doctor of physical therapy and owner of Rogue Physical Therapy. “It can help open up your thoracic spine to reverse these gravity-punishing positions of sitting, leaning over a counter that we are all victim to.”

The benefits of using a foam roller regularly extend beyond the physical body. “Everyone should have at least one foam roller per household. They’re really good for muscle recovery, stress relief, mobility throughout life— all things that people need a lot of,” said Mikey Bell, mountain guide and owner of the premium specialized personal training company Outdoor Adventure Training. After working out — either on a marathon run, PR lifting session, unnervingly torturous pilates class, etc. — foam rolling helps release the fascia of the muscles and breaks up knots and adhesions through increased blood flow and soothing massage. It’s a beneficial, albeit painful, recovery practice.

The foam roller is the recovery tool of the proletariat. They’re universally useful, and they come at very reasonable prices. Expensive ones exist, but extremely low price point foam rollers will get the job done. They also can fit anywhere. Even the largest 36” long 8” circumference foam roller can hide out in the corner of a small closet thanks to its cylindrical shape.

What the Experts Say

There are an overwhelming number of foam roller options online, but it is best not to get bogged down with fancy technology. Simple, basic foam rollers are the best option. “There are lots of varieties — ribbed, vibrating, etc. — but most of the time the best options come down to closed cell and open cell foam,” Lewis said, referring to open cell foam, a lighter and squishier material than closed cell foam which can reach a density of 1.75 pounds per cubic foot or more. “Typically your closed cell [foam rollers] are going to be harder, but they are also more durable.”

It’s also a good idea, especially when starting out, to avoid the fancier designs and pick a foam roller with a basic texture. Heavy knobs or waves on the exterior may look more legit, but they can actually do more harm than good. “The knobs can create pressure ridges and valleys, which creates pressure that is not necessarily good,” Lewis said.

Taking the time to relax into using the foam roller is also necessary for getting the best return on investment. “To stimulate your system to relax, it takes at least 30-60 seconds, and [after] that, the stimulation gets better and better,” said Bell. Bell said the general rule of thumb is to spend 30-60 seconds per muscle group to spur adaptation. “Not that you couldn’t do a few quick passes on your calves to give a little relief, but to really make a lasting difference you have to roll for at least 30-60 seconds.”

Foam rolling is not only universally beneficial for all types of users but can also be beneficial at any time. “You can foam roll before your workout to warm the muscles up and encourage blood flow. You can foam roll in between sets during a workout, like if you were doing squats and your hip flexors are feeling tight a quick roll will improve your range of motion immediately,” said Bell. “You can foam roll immediately after exercise, at night before bed, first thing in the morning—you can’t really go wrong. It would take a lot to over-roll.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL The Amazon Basics 36” High-Density Foam Roller ticks every important box for both experts and SPY’s editors.This includes its very affordable price tag of $19. “It is just burly and it can do anything,” Lewis said.



“I like the maneuverability of this 36” roller and being able to roll both of my quads or my calves at the same time. It is also good for rolling your back or other techniques. This longer roller is more versatile,” Bell said.



Any foam roller is likely to be painful for first-time rollers, but the smooth foam base of this one is less rigid, and therefore less intense than the PVC-based rollers recommended below. The high density gives it the durability to last for years without knobby or wavy exteriors that are more likely to be painful without a lot of additional benefit for the user. This is a great option for beginners looking to implement foam rolling into their recovery routine.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST ADVANCED OPTION Who It’s For: Folks who foam roll almost daily, and who have graduated to their second or third foam roller



The Roll Out: “This is my personal favorite roller. Essentially it is just a PVC pipe covered in a very thin layer of foam,” Bell said. While it is about triple the price of the Amazon Basics option, the thin layer of lightly textured foam over the extremely stiff PVC cylinder delivers the type of fascia breakdown and muscle relief that Bell needs with his grueling training and mountain guiding schedule. “It is expensive but is the all-out option,” he said.



The Hot Take: This is the perfect foam roller for a serious athlete or recovery enthusiast who wants to up both their technique and pain threshold.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR BEGINNERS Who It’s For: First timers and those who don’t identify as masochists



The Roll Out: “Someone who has never foam rolled might want to start with something less dense that is entirely foam, flexible, and soft. It is a pretty noxious stimulus when you start rolling,” Bell said.



A soft-density foam roller like this 36” option from Yes4All will ease new users into the somewhat punishing process of breaking up damaged fascia and releasing sore muscles slowly. While not quite as effective as a more dense foam roller, regular use will still offer a great deal of relief and efficacy. A more intense foam roller is no good if it’s so painful it’s never used. “The best exercise is the exercise the person is willing to do,” Lewis said, and that includes consistency with recovery tools.



The Hot Take: The best option for beginners to ease themselves into the addictive pain of proper foam rolling.

Courtesy of Brazyn Life BEST FOR TRAVELING ATHLETES Who It’s For: Adventure travelers who cannot leave home without a foam roller



The Roll Out: As an accomplished mountaineer who has summited peaks in Nepal and around the world, Bell understands the necessity of recovery tools when traveling. “I have a Brazyn travel roller that I love. It is a shorter roller and it collapses and becomes very thin so you can slide it into a backpack very easily. It is really easy to throw in a suitcase and travel with.” It does have more texture on it than the smooth rollers Bell suggests to his clients, but the fact that it brilliantly breaks down with the pull of a string into the size of a rolling pin makes the ridges easy to overlook.



The Hot Take: The Morph removes any excuses for taking care of one’s sore muscles on even the most adventurous travels.