The 10 Best Gym Duffle Bags on Amazon Offer Affordable Convenience for Athletes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best gym duffel bags to hold your gym clothes, shoes and workout gear? You’re spoiled for choice, as top-rated gym bags from Adidas, Nike and Under Armour are just a few clicks away via Amazon Prime. We’ve written about the best gym bags for men many times before on SPY, but duffle bags are our go-to option when we’re hitting the gym, so we wanted to gather all of the best gym duffle bags into one place.

It used to be that any bag could be a gym bag, regardless of the build or the material. But be real, the days of the simple one-compartment canvas bag ended around the time pro basketball players stopped wearing low-cut canvas sneakers. For one thing, canvas absorbs smells, and gym smells are most decidedly not ones you want to retain. Once water-resistant materials and separate compartments for segregating stinky shoes and wet towels were invented, the modern gym duffel bag was born.

Multiple compartments are a must-have now that workout gear has expanded well beyond sneakers and a pair of shorts. Breathable yet water-resistant fabric is key, as is a place to keep your keys, wallet, and phone safe while you work out. And while it’s true that any duffel bag can be a gym bag, including many of our Best Duffle Bags on Amazon picks, some work better than others. We’ve gone looking for those and come up with this impressive array to choose from.

Side note: Is it a duffel or a duffle? Depends on the manufacturer since, technically, either spelling is correct. The Online Etymology Dictionary says the word came from the Belgian town of Duffel, where the thick sturdy cloth was originally sold, and that the expression duffel bag came into American English around 1915, but lists the entry under duffle. So, either way, you’re not wrong.

Keep reading to find the top gym duffle bags men can depend on to carry all of their workout gear.

1. Champion Expedition 24″ Duffel Bag

BEST OVERALL

You can’t go wrong with Champion gear, and so it’s no surprise to us that the athletic brand makes the best gym duffle bags for 2022. This Champion logo gym bag has durable zip closures and polyester lining, as well as a removable shoulder strap for added versatility. In terms of storage, it has internal zippered pockets, external zippered pockets and a shoe storage compartment. In terms of quality, this popular bag has a near-perfect rating from Amazon shoppers.

Why It’s the Best: These gym duffle bags have everything we look for in a quality gym bag, while also being machine washable to avoid that gym bag smell.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle BEST LARGE DUFFLE The quintessential gym duffle, unsurprisingly, comes from Under Armour, which has been one of the leading providers of workout clothing and gear for decades. The Undeniable 5.0 Duffle ticks every box possible for the gym-goer: a highly water-repellant finish, reinforces bottom and side panels, a dual water bottle pocket, and a large vented pocket to keep dirty laundry or smelly shoes away from the rest of your clothes. The Undeniable 5.0 comes in 21 color schemes and five sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, so if you’re looking for large gym duffle bags, this is your best bet. For athletes with lots of gear, this is a ca n’t-miss gym bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Nike Brasilia Small Duffel

RUNNER UP

Like the Champion gym bags featured above, these one-size Nike duffle bags have an almost-perfect 4.8-star rating from Amazon shoppers. With plenty of storage space and a durable construction, it’s got plenty of space for your workout gear. If you like to keep it simple, this is a no-frills gym bag that won’t let you down.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE

One of the nice things about shopping for a gym duffel bag is even the splurges aren’t going to send you to the poorhouse. Case in point: this Herschel Novel Duffel which almost looks too nice to go to the gym in any of its 12 color variations, but is a perfect size for your gear and has an external compartment for your sneakers or other gear. It definitely makes a swanky statement, and right now it’s making that statement for 26% off its normal price on Amazon. It’s also our choice as the best overall duffel bag, and not just for the gym.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Adidas Utility LAX Team Sports Convertible Backpack/Duffel Bag

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Adidas makes some of the best gym bags on Amazon, including plenty of gym duffle bags. Many of these bags are also super affordable, but when selecting the best gym duffle bags for SPY readers, we have to go with the brand’s Utility Team Sports Convertible Backpack/Duffle Bag. Technically designed for lacrosse players, it’s a convenient travel gym bag for all types of team sports. When traveling, this gym bag can be carried by the handles, over the shoulder or as a backpack, and it contains internal and external storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Leolake Sports Gym Bag with Wet Pocket and Shoes Compartment

BUDGET PICK

Amazon is overrun with budget-priced gym duffel bags, but not many of them come with more than 7,000 5-star ratings like this one from Leolake. That sounds like a ringing endorsement to us, and this breathable yet water-resistant bag earns it with multiple pockets including one for wet or dirty gear and shoes, a shoulder strap that adjusts to handbag or cross-bag size, and five basic color choices. For just a hair under $25, it’s easy to see why this is so highly rated.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. KXKS. Premium Sneaker Bag and Duffel Bag

BEST FOR SNEAKERHEADS

This duffel may look like a basic gym duffel, but it’s a sneakerhead’s dream bag in disguise. This 44-liter TSA carry-on approved bag serves admirably as a gym duffel with its super-roomy main compartment, three large external and three internal pockets for valuables, accessories, or toiletries, and waterproof exterior. But when it’s time to transport your valuable cargo, this bag can safely carry up to 14 pairs of your most coveted sneakers when you add the three removable dividers to the main compartment to avoid crushing. This is an outstanding multi-tasking bag and it’s currently 20% off on Amazon.

9. Kobe Duffel Bag

STATEMENT BAG

This duffel bag will inspire nods of respect from anyone who remembers and misses the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. A true piece of statement gear in bright Lakers gold and purple with the “Mamba Out” logo emblazoned on the side and shoulder strap, the Kobe Duffel Bag is also great for gym trips with two large water bottle pockets, a waterproof compartment for your wallet or phone, separate shoe/wet towel compartment, and water resistant ripstop material. A portion of each sale goes to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag

HONORABLE MENTION

Finally, we have to include one more option from Adidas, which makes some of the best gym duffle bags for athletes on a budget. This basic carry-all is one of the best gym bags under $30, and as of this writing, an on-page coupon brings the price down to just $25. This medium-size gym bag for men has plenty of space for shoes, workout clothes and other EDC items, and it’s available via Amazon Prime as an “Amazon’s Choice” product.