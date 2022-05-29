Building a Home Gym? These Are 6 of the Best Gym Equipment Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Odds are, if you’re a tried-and-true gym rat, 2020 presented some major complications to your fitness routine. With so much of the world shut down (including gyms, for a fairly long period of time) we all had to find creative ways to stay in shape, battling insanely high demand for home fitness gear as everyone raced to build a home gym.

Now, two years later, it’s clear that just as the concept of the modern workplace is shifting away from five days commuting to an office, many people prefer working out from home, too.

We’re not dealing with a dumbbell shortage like we were in March 2020. On the contrary, the best gym equipment brands have adapted to at-home workout demands. Tempo and Peloton continue to up the ante in the at-home luxury fitness market, while others offer affordable gear to build an entire home gym, making that expensive monthly gym membership more antiquated by the day.

There are a few companies that stand out, and we’ve rounded up the best gym equipment brands for your convenience. Whether you’re looking to bulk up or burn calories at home, these six brands will help you reach your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home.

1. Tempo

BEST SMART FITNESS

A sleek, all-inclusive home fitness product that trains you and isn’t a complete eyesore in the living room? You can see why fitness mirrors are so popular. The market continues to grow more and more competitive, and Tempo remains our top choice, thanks to its technical responsiveness, extensive class library and strength training add-ons.

Tempo Studio

BEST FITNESS MIRROR

Taylor Galla, Spy’s Senior E-Commerce Editor, just reviewed the Tempo Studio, raving about its all-in-one convenience and strength training capabilities. While the Tempo Studio comes with a hefty price tag, its Start Package comes with a workout mat, two dumbbells and 75 pounds of weight plates. The packages get more comprehensive from there, with the Pro Package featuring everything you’d need for a killer workout.

Courtesy of Tempo

Tempo Move

BEST SMART MIRROR ALTERNATIVE

For those less willing to go all-in on the luxury fitness mirror, we suggest the Tempo Move, the leaner and more affordable little sibling to the Tempo Studio. The Tempo Move utilizes your smartphone and TV to track your movements during workouts. It offers the same benefits as the premium fitness mirrors, but makes use of technology you already have, and saves you a couple of thousand dollars along the way.

Courtesy of Tempo

2. Bowflex

BEST FOR STRENGTH TRAINING

At this point, Bowflex is pretty much synonymous with home strength training. But don’t let those early 2000s ads fool you — it remains the supplier of high-quality home fitness gear, from bikes, ellipticals, weights, benches and treadmills. Bowflex can pretty much single-handedly stock any home gym, making it simple to reach your strength gains in your living room. No wonder we consider it to be one of the best gym equipment brands on the market right now.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

BEST ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

We’ve covered these dumbbells from Bowflex at length, but they really are the best adjustable dumbbells on the market, and the best dumbbells to snag for your home gym. They adjust from five to 52.5 pounds in increments of 2.5 with a simple dial mechanism, effectively replacing 15 individual sets of dumbbells.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 5.1s Adjustable Bench

BEST WEIGHT BENCH

If strength training is your goal, a good weight bench is a must-buy. This option from Bowflex ticks all the boxes, with its steel construction supporting up to 600 pounds of weight, and six different back positions to ensure you can hit all the desired angles. Best of all, the whole thing folds up for easy transportation and storage.

Courtesy of Bowflex

3. Peloton

It’s easy to see why Peloton absolutely skyrocketed in popularity over the past two years. Given for socially-driven workout opportunities that so many people enjoy, Peloton filled the pandemic-induced void by bringing spin class energy to your home. Its bikes really paved the way for this new wave of luxury home fitness tools fueled by technology, and the company now features a treadmill and TV-connected strength training system.

Original Peloton Bike+

BEST BIKE

The souped-up Peloton bike includes all the standard cycle features you’d want — touchscreen interface, powerful speakers, access to classes and a 12-month warranty — and completely reinvents the machine. The 360-degree rotating touchscreen turns this bike into a complete workout tool, allowing you to perform strength training and yoga classes if you’re not feeling like spinning. Though it’s priced at about $1,000 more than the standard bike, this will be your all-in-one home fitness training device.

Courtesy of Peloton

4. Sportneer

BEST ON AMAZON

A popular Amazon retailer, Sportneer supplies affordable fitness apparel and gear, from dumbbells and workout mats to yoga and cycling accessories. Their top products regularly garner thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, and won’t break the bank like many of its high-profile competitors.

Sportneer Massage Gun

BEST AFFORDABLE MASSAGE GUN

Massage guns are all the rage, but the popular Theragun models start at $199 for the most basic version. This option from Sportneer costs half of that, and sports all the effective bells and whistles you could need, making it one of the most valuable Theragun alternatives on the market.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights

BEST ANKLE WEIGHTS

These ankle weights are handy little tools to have lying around. Great for working your glutes and hips, a good ankle weight is a great addition to any leg day routine. This option from Sportneer allows you to adjust the weight of each sleeve, with little one-pound inserts. With five available colors, you’ll be able to find one that fits your workout fit of the day.

Courtesy of Sportneer

5. NordicTrack

BEST CARDIO MACHINES

NordicTrack offers a line of gym-quality cardio machines you can set up in your own home. From treadmills and bikes to ellipticals and rowers, NordicTrack also includes subscriptions to iFit — the company’s interactive training application — with many of its products, giving you all the tools you need to break a sweat and reach your fitness goals. NordicTrack also has monthly payment plans to help swallow the cost of these multi-thousand dollar machines.

NordicTrack FS10i 3-in-1 Elliptical

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE CARDIO TOOL

Courtesy of Nordictrack

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill

BEST TREADMILL

NordicTrack’s brand new commercial treadmill checks every box. The 22-inch HD touchscreen tilts and pivots, offering an immersive training experience, particularly when paired with iFit. The ActivePulse heart monitor (which requires a sold-separately forearm attachment) automatically adjusts your speed and incline to maintain your heart’s optimal heart rate zone. The design is as sleek and minimalist as it gets for a bulky treadmill. And right now, the 2450 treadmill comes with a free set of adjustable dumbbells. Running purists might scoff at the idea of a treadmill, but for those enduring unbearably cold winters or miserably hot summers, cranking out a few miles under your own roof makes all the difference.

Courtesy of Nordictrack

6. Sunny Health & Fitness

BEST VALUE

Last but not least is Sunny Health & Fitness, another popular Amazon brand with great reviews and even better price tags. If you’re looking to build out a home gym on a budget, you could pretty much do it with exclusively Sunny Health & Fitness products are your foundation. The company not only offers affordable cardio machines but also supplies some of our favorite strength training accessories as well, making them one of the best gym equipment brands around.

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Cage

BEST POWER RACK

For those looking to make strength gains, no home gym is complete without a good power cage or squat rack. It serves as the foundation for big Olympic lifts that require racking a barbell, like squats, straight-leg deadlifts. You can even configure a power cage to rack your bench press. Sunny Health & Fitness offers some of the best value in the power cage market with this option, and even offers a handful of helpful add-ons to really optimize for strength training workouts. True to its affordability and popularity, this power cage costs less than $300 and features a 4.7-star Amazon rating based on more than 1,000 reviews.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike

AFFORDABLE BIKE

We’ve spent a bunch of time here talking about the best cardio machines for your home gym. Buying from big name brands will certainly offer you the best quality, but will also come with a hefty price tag or monthly payment plan. For those who don’t need the bells and whistles of a Peloton, check out this exercise bike from Sunny Health & Fitness. The base model starts at around $300 and features the smooth, magnetic resistance comparable to your favorite spin class bikes. The Smart model incorporates Bluetooth to track your performance metrics and compatibility with the brand’s SunnyFit training application.

Courtesy of Amazon

