The Best Insoles for Making Rigid, Rugged Work Boots More Comfortable

For someone who spends hours on their feet in hiking boots, muck boots or other rugged footwear — insoles can mean the difference between getting to the peak pain-free or griping in agony the whole way there. The best insoles for work boots are constructed to help feet stay comfortable and avoid injury even in rigid footwear, and can be even more helpful to those dealing with existing foot ailments like flat feet or plantar fasciitis. We asked a podiatrist which ones are worth considering, and what to keep in mind when choosing a pair for long-term use.

Dr. Mireille Blanchette, podiatrist and triple-board certified foot and ankle surgeon, told SPY that although many boots are already constructed to be supportive, adding an insole can provide that extra edge to ensure your feet stay comfortable as long as possible. “Insoles can help control the foot better by decreasing overpronation, supporting the arch hence decreasing the pressure at the heel or the ball of the foot. They can also help with lower back pain,” she said.

With time, your boots will begin to have some wear and tear and compromised cushioning. So even if you didn’t use insoles at first, adding them later may extend the life of your footwear. After all, it’s more affordable to grab an insole than invest in a whole new pair of boots.

What The Experts Say

Finding the perfect fit is key to achieving optimal support. Dr. Binh Nguyen, a board-certified surgeon at Healthy Feet Podiatry told SPY that the most important thing about any insole is making sure that it properly fits into your boot.

It shouldn’t be too thick or too long because it won’t line up well with your foot at the right spots and will likely cause more discomfort and potential toe injuries. To measure it up perfectly, he suggests taking out your existing insole and laying the new one on top. Their silhouettes should be very close to one another. “If you try to stuff your foot into a tight shoe due to an improperly fitted orthotic, your chances of toe injuries will increase,” Dr. Binh said.

Additionally, if you have flat feet or overpronate, you’re likely already having to compensate in order to walk properly and work your foot muscles over time. This can lead to overuse injuries like Achilles tendinitis.

“I like to tell my patients that wearing supportive shoes or without inserts is like driving with a car that hasn’t had its tires rotated. They will wear out faster,” Dr. Binh noted.

Before grabbing any insoles; however, your first step should be determining what kind of insole you’ll benefit from the most. To do that, you must go beyond just the size of your feet. You must know your foot type and the problem you may be having. Consulting with a podiatrist or health care professional may come in handy as you embark on this foot health journey.

Dr. Blanchette noted that someone with pain at the ball of the foot would benefit from an insole that has more cushion or even a metatarsal pad to offload pressure. While someone with plantar fasciitis would benefit from something rigid in the arch to provide more support.

She also added that despite the abundance of options for insoles available, some people, especially if they have foot pain, would benefit from getting custom-molded orthotics that are specifically made for the patient and their foot type and pathology.

BEST OVERALL $23.98 These Dr. Scholl’s insoles take support to the next level with their “Massaging Gel Advanced Technology.” It’s inserted into the heel area to help reduce stress from standing all day and minimize the impact of hard surfaces. They’re made with cooling vents for keeping your feet airy and they’re trimmable, so you can measure and customize the fit to your foot and work boot.

BUILT FOR LONG-TERM USE $40.96 $54.95 25% off Superfeet’s insoles are known for keeping their shape long-term, so you should only have to replace them once a year, or about once every 500 miles. The foam mesh material keeps your feet in place and ensures lasting comfort. The deeper heel cup absorbs shock and helps to stabilize your feet, and you can trim it to fit your feet and boots. Dr. Blanchette recommends these for patients with very flat feet because the arch is not too pronounced, but still offers some support.

great shock absorption $27.97 $40.00 30% off Timberland makes insoles for their infamous work boots that are worth considering, especially if they’re a go-to brand. Their anti-fatigue technology uses an inverted cone foam that is great for optimal shock absorption so your feet will have to use less energy to take each step. Their footbeds are designed with key pressure points and impact zones for maximum support of the heel and ball of the foot to help prevent injury and fatigue. Their insoles, while dynamic, are not trimmable, but they have a variety of sizes to choose from.

memory-foam layer $59.99 Superfeet Copper’s insoles feature a pressure-sensitive memory foam layer and have a reinforced base at the heel that provides enhanced stability and support. The deep and narrow heel cup keeps your foot in place and helps with shock absorption.

trimmable $29.99 Easyfeet’s deep heel cup, reinforced cushioning and semi-rigid supportive shell add up to an ideal orthotic insole for work boots. These features help with support, and stability and are ideal to ensure lasting comfort and relieve fatigue. Plus, the shock-absorbing cushioning pads take some pressure off your joints, too.

best for tall individuals $23.19 $29.99 23% off These heavy-duty insoles were created for taller folks who weigh more than 210 pounds. They’re made with cushioning from a combination of PU foam and gel material that supports heavier weight while minimizing joint pain and injury. They also have a sweat-absorbing top layer that helps your feet stay cool, and dry, and prevents odor, too.

FAQ What Are the Best Insoles for Work Boots? The best insoles for work boots are Dr. Scholl’s Work Insoles made with reinforced arch support for shock absorption. They’re made to reduce joint stress from uneven or rigid surfaces and are designed trim to fit in a variety of work boots. Will Insoles Fit Inside My Work Boots? Nearly every shoe and boot comes with some sort of insole installed already. Some are removable, others aren’t. If your insole is removable any of the insoles above can easily replace it for more comfort and support. If your insole is sewn in you may be able to layer an additional insole on top. Will Insoles Make My Work Boots Look Cooler? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but also your insoles will only make your boots more comfortable and usable from the inside. They can ease the pain that can come from standing in sturdy boots all day and give your feet a well-deserved break. It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Proceed to Check Out

If you enjoyed this SPY guide, here are a few others you may find interesting…