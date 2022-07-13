You’re Running Out of Time To Shop These 11 Prime Day Exercise Equipment Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 222 is currently underway and SPY is here to share all the best deals that the event has to offer. We’ve already shared our top picks in our guides to the best overall Prime Day deals, the top Prime Day tech deals, and the biggest Prime Day TV discounts — and now, we’re happy to present to you the best Prime Day exercise equipment deals.

The Prime Day fitness deals are especially compelling this year because they include SPY-favorite brands like NordicTrack and Bowflex, as well as affordable gear from AmazonBasics. As we all know, exercise equipment can be expensive. That said, what better time to pick up a treadmill, stationary bike, or a pair of adjustable dumbbells than during Prime Day? Many of these Prime Day exercise equipment savings bring Amazon’s top-rated fitness machines down to their lowest prices of the year.

Check out SPY’s guide to the best Prime Day deals on exercise equipment, from smaller fitness items like kettlebells and adjustable dumbbells to larger items like treadmills and home gym sets.

Vybe Premium Massage Gun

SPY product testers have reviewed dozens of massage guns from brands like Hyperice and Therabody, and there’s a very clear line between the high-quality, premium massagers and the cheap budget massagers on Amazon. Only one budget massage gun has seriously impressed our reviewers, and it’s this affordable option from Vybe. Back when this was priced at $200, we still thought it offered an incredible value for the money, but during Prime Day, it’s marked down to just $99. This massage gun offers a powerful motor for its price and comes with an ergonomic grip that’s easy to hold.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle

The Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbells have been a popular item over the last couple of years. And while they can be quite expensive at full price, this is the perfect time to pick them up via this bundle during Amazon Prime Day. SPY notably listed them as one of the best adjustable dumbbells we’ve ever tested. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds as desired and a stand has a large media rack for smart devices or tablet. This purchase additionally comes with 1-Year JRNY Membership to help you stay on track with your fitness goals.

BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/2-Inch Thick Yoga Mat

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells

With this Prime Day deal, you can get $130 off a pair of adjustable smart dumbells from NordicTrack. Using smart technology, they adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments using Alexa voice controls and feature an LED screen that allows you to view current weight selection. A 30-Day iFIT membership is also Included with your purchase.

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

Get 36% off this space-saving piece of fitness equipment during Prime Day. Shift between 20 and 008 pounds of weight while working out with the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar. With this set, you’ll be able to maximize space by effectively replacing seven barbells and seven curl bars.

Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

Cancel you gym membership and enjoy a full-body workout in the comfort of your own home with the Bowflex Blaze Home Gym. This set allows you to complete over 60 exercises up to 210 lbs. With it, you’ll have access to several pulley positions and lat and squat bars so you can customize and maximize your strength training potential.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

NordicTrack makes some of the best fitness equipment available on Amazon, including the T Series treadmill. It offers efficient speed, interval, and endurance training and has a space-saving design that folds down for storage between uses. The OneTouch incline and speed control make customizing your workouts easier than ever before.

Amazon Basics Enamel Finish Cast Iron Kettlebell

These iron kettlebells from Amazon Basics are a great deal to consider this Amazon Prime day. This one is 15 pounds but you can also purchase them in, 10, 20, 25, 35, 40, and 50-pound increments. Each one features a textured surface so you can keep a firm grip on them while the flat bottom makes them easy to store and rest when not n use.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

Enjoy live and streamed global workouts and studio classes with the NordicTrack Studio Cycle. The automatic trainer control and auto-adjusting resistance and incline also ensure you get an easy, cardio workout while simple Bluetooth connectivity brings audio straight to your ears. Two 3 lb. dumbbells are also included so you can cross train while riding.

Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch

It’s rare to find a GPS fitness tracker from Garmin for under $200, but not during Prime Day.

