The Best Running Belts for Carrying Your Phone, Money, and More

Packing for a regional flight on Spirit Airlines and a lengthy run, anywhere, involve a similar set of guidelines: carry as little as possible but be sure to bring the essentials (phone, keys, wallet), as well as energizing snacks and liquids to stay hydrated. The challenge during a run, though, is how to carry what you need — nobody wants keys or a cell phone incessantly bludgeoning the outside of their thigh for miles on end. Enter: running belts.

Essentially the Iron Man of fanny packs, running belts are smaller, slimmer, and therefore far better-suited for athletic activity.

What the Experts Say

The right running belt should fit snugly enough to keep your things in place, but comfortably enough that you’re not thinking about it constantly.

“You don’t want to have to mess with your stuff,” competitive runner Darrin Larson, a veteran Spartan Race runner and half-marathoner many times over, told SPY. “If you wear something that has too much compression or is too tight for the amount of weight you’re carrying, it creates too much friction on the edges — or even worse, it creates numbness,” she added.”

As a general rule of thumb, wider belts are better because they disperse pressure and friction more evenly. Being able to customize the fit is key, too. “Look for extra loops that allow you to fold in the excess strap so you don’t have a floppy piece of fabric annoying you,” Larson explained. “Loops and other adjustable features also allow you to adjust to swell, since belts will fit differently at various points in a run as hydration levels shift.”

Courtesy of Amazon MOST INNOVATIVE $39.00 The genius of this belt lies in its simplicity. The FlipBelt Zipper Running Belt doesn’t look like much out of the package — In fact, it kind of resembles a flat tire — but its low-profile design means there are fewer seams and edges to rub against the skin while running. It slips on similar to a pair of pants and doesn’t require any tightening or adjusting.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST LOW PROFILE $9.74 $12.99 The Filito running belt is a slim option that prevents overpacking with its just-spacious-enough pocket. Since it’s just about the same width as a cell phone, there’s little room to jostle. An inner membrane keeps the pocket and its contents protected from both rain and sweat, so everything stays dry throughout the run.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST HIGH-CAPACITY $30.95 Can’t decide what to leave at home? Well, this belt has space for most anything one would need for a longer run. With two extra-large pockets and space for two water bottles, there’s enough room for plenty of snacks, a cell phone, and a full wallet. A sweatproof neoprene lining ensures valuables remain dry, and anti-slip texturing helps keep the belt and the myriad of items it contains from bouncing all over the place.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BACKWEIGHTED $34.95 Whereas most running belts tuck possessions up against the lower abs, the Salomon PULSE provides the option of carrying bulkier items on your lower back thanks to two elastane bands. (Pro tip: water bottles fit nicely in the small of the back, which helps keep runners maintain balance.) The PULSE is constructed from highly breathable polyester mesh and stays comfortably in place thanks to soft and stretchy low-profile seams running along both the top and bottom of the belt.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST HIP-HOLSTER WATER BOTTLE $18.95 For easy access, it’s hard to beat the water bottle pocket on this belt. Sitting at a 45-degree angle, the pocket’s ergonomic design minimizes bounce without sacrificing convenience. While the waistband has some stretch, it’s meant to be manually tightened and it’s recommended that runners cut the strap to their desired length to keep it from becoming an annoyance. This belt offers a more customizable fit so it’s great for anyone willing to tinker and make adjustments.

Courtesy of Nike MAX HYDRATION $45.00 Sometimes one water bottle isn’t enough, which is where the Nike Flex Stride Double comes in. In addition to the amount of water it can carry, there’s an upside in the balance that holstering two bottles provides. For small non-liquid items, the belt includes a convenient zip pocket, and its built-in expanders flex throughout the run to help maintain a comfortable fit while strategically-placed silicone helps keep the belt in place.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR CASUAL JAUNTS $13.98 $18.99 The Aikendo running belt finds itself mighty close to fanny pack territory, which is fine (they’re back in style, anyway). The roomy three-pocket belt can hold almost anything one would need for a brisk walk through the park or a light jog through the neighborhood. It has a secure enough fit to minimize bounding and shifting, though as you pack more into its ample compartments, it will be difficult to keep the weight balanced as you pick up the pace.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Belts Aside from comfort, what should one look for in a running belt? Reflective materials help improve safety while running, and many runners prefer belts that come with a dedicated internal clip for keys. Can running belts be used for other activities? Sure, we’re not the boss of you. They can double excellently as a body-bound passport holder in a foreign country or a snack holder to quiet fussy toddlers. They can also accompany slim pants where pocket space is at a premium. Will my running belt develop a funky smell after a while? Yes, definitely. When used right, it’ll almost definitely develop a smell and should be thrown in the wash promptly. Don’t be gross.

Before You Check Out