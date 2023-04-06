The Best Running Underwear for Keeping Everything Cool, Calm and Comfortable

The running accessories no one sees are the most important part of a functional getup. Socks, orthotics, and undergarments touch the darker friction points on the body where heat builds up fast. Bad shoes can end a run before it starts, but bad running underwear can end it after 2.58 miles, which is way worse. Chafing sneaks up from behind. Chafing overtakes.

Well-made running underwear cools, compresses, and decreases rubbing. Thighs and testicles, it turns out, have a tricky relationship. Cotton’s soft, warm pillowy fibers, while a go-to for underwear in many other life scenarios, becomes a liability during sweaty workouts. Synthetic, technical fibers like polyester, polypropylene and nylon are far more effective at wicking sweat and preventing discomfort for the price, along with wool and bamboo. Basically, anything but cotton is suitable for hard training sessions.

What The Experts Say

Finding the right running underwear is about finding the right fabric and the right fit. When it comes to fabric, the keys are four-way stretch and moisture wicking, which is why most running underwear is made of synthetic fabrics (polyester, nylon, and spandex) and why the really expensive stuff is made of Merino wool. Moisture is – not to put to fine a point on it – bad.

“Moisture caused by working out can irritate the skin by disrupting the skin barrier, which can lead to increased friction and chafing,” says Dr. Alpana Mohta, a dermatologist based in India “Prolonged exposure to moisture can soften the skin, making it more susceptible to damage and irritation. Sweat also contains salts and other substances that can further contribute to skin irritation.”

“Wet fabric sticks,” adds veteran Spartan Racer Darin Larson, who lives in Las Vegas and knows from sweat. “Sticking causes a pulling action at a microscopic level onto the surface of the skin and that’s what eventually causes micro-abrasions that become a rash. From there, it’s only a matter of time before rashes get worse as natural body salts seep into those micro-abrasions.”

Those abrasions are most common around thigh seams and the waistband, which is why there has been a trend toward seamless underwear. But as Larson points out, seamless underwear can push but cheeks together, causing even more friction.

The truth is that there’s no one solution when it comes to fit. It’s about body type.

“A good way to gauge appropriate tightness around the waist for running underwear is to ensure that they fit snugly but not too tightly, and do not slide down or bunch up during activity,” Dr. Mohta says. “If they are too tight, this can restrict circulation and cause skin irritation or even nerve damage, while if they are too loose, they may rub against the skin and actually cause friction.”

Amazon best merino briefs $25.00 Wool running briefs may sound like shoving a fugly Christmas sweater down your shorts, but it’s quite the opposite. These fibers can absorb up to 35% of their own weight before feeling wet. This keeps runners feeling dry throughout long runs, and Merino wool’s ability to quickly move odor-causing bacteria away from the body keeps everything smelling as fresh as possible. Runderwear’s wool is also sourced from happy sheep who are only sheared once each year using pain-free techniques, so that’s a happy fact that may or may not sway a purchase.

Amazon best bamboo running underwear $35.99 $39.99 10% off A vegan alternative to Merino running underwear, this incredibly soft underwear is made from a cellulose fiber extracted from bamboo, a super trendy material at the moment because of how breezy it is. Bamboo fibers are both breathable and moisture-wicking, and this particular underwear is constructed with a 5-inch inseam that keeps it from riding up in the back. Each pair also has an extra-roomy 3-D Ultra U-Pouch in the front for a spacious but secure fit.

Amazon best multi-pack $34.99 Telaleo’s multi-packs come with six pairs so each long run doesn’t have to end with an immediate trip to the laundromat. They’re made from a polyester and spandex blend that has 4-way stretch and an ergonomic design so the compression doesn’t inhibit mobility. This pack is great for runners sweating through their gear multiple times a week, so one pair’s fabric isn’t being beaten to death by the wash cycle.

Amazon best for longer workouts $26.25 $35.00 25% off High-cut underwear — or even mid-length underwear for that matter — doesn’t do it for everyone. Under Armour’s 9-inch inseam boxerjock offers thigh coverage nearly down to the knee, without sacrificing support higher up. This gives tons of protection against chub rub and they also include a working fly which is a clutch feature for efficient pit stops.

Amazon best for compression $26.99 $30.99 13% off There’s a fine line between perfectly tight underwear and too tight underwear. Runhit’s compression shorts hit the sweet spot with a design that works well for running and other activities that need a squeeze like heavy weightlifting. These are a more hardcore pick for marathon and long-distance runners looking to increase blood flow to the hips, thighs, and glutes.

Amazon Best Lightweight Pair $24.99 Compression underwear can trend toward the heavy side, but Roadbox offers an option that is lighter than most. The tradeoff for the comfort and breathability of a slightly thinner fabric is a reduced compression effect, but some runners prefer that exchange. External stitching prevents skin irritation while still holding everything together.

Amazon best classic brand $23.06 $36.00 36% off New Balance is nothing if not consistent, and their running underwear is on-brand with the company’s shoe offerings: never flashy, always functional and reasonably priced. It’s available in a breathable mesh fabric or a performance stretch fabric, and in four different inseam lengths, Unlike some New Balance shoe offerings, the underwear is stylish enough to prevent people from getting clowned for wearing old man undies.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Underwear What’s the best fabric for running underwear? It depends on who you ask, but if you ask Darin Larson, it’s Merino. “It feels very similar to a soft cotton, and isn’t itchy at all,” she says. The only catch: There are a lot of low-quality and even fake Merino products on the market. Be careful. Do antimicrobial fabrics help? “Yes, they do! Antimicrobial garments reduce the growth of bacteria on the skin, which may contribute to skin irritation,” says Dr. Mohta. “However, the efficacy of these garments may vary depending on the specific antimicrobial agent used and the design of the garment. Also, the antimicrobial properties don’t last after a few washes.” What other products help underwear perform better? Larsen strongly suggests antifriction powders and body glide gels, especially at longer distances. Everyone has different friction points, so it may take a few runs in new underwear to determine the appropriate application. What is the best seam length for running underwear? This is a matter of personal preference. Fortunately, running underwear is available in a range of cuts and inseams.

Before You Check Out

