The 5 Best Smart Scales of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Today, you can find a “smart” version of just about anything. So far in 2022, we’ve tested smart TVs, smart couches and smart twinkly lights, to name just a handful of examples. In the evolution of smart home devices, bathroom scales are no exception. The best smart scales do so much more than tell you your weight, and they provide a serious upgrade to your clunky old bathroom scale.

Smart scales measure weight, of course, in addition to various other body composition metrics. In addition, they connect to your devices and an app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. When you step onto a smart scale with bare feet, a weak electric current flows through the body, allowing the device to perform a body composition analysis. In this way, the best smart scales of 2022 help you track progress toward your wellness and weight loss goals and encourage you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Many smart scales can also connect with other fitness and health apps so that all your health information can be recorded and accessed in one place. This makes it easy to track progress across multiple body composition and wellness metrics. While your scale might traditionally live in the bathroom, these advanced features make smart scales a great addition to your home gym. Along with fitness mirrors, wearable fitness trackers and other smart gym products, smart scales really will make it feel like you’re living in the future.

We’re happy to say the SPY team has just finished testing the best smart scales, and we’ve narrowed it down to a list of five. Several of these products were also featured in the first-ever SPY Smart Home Awards 2022. So to find the best smart scale for your fitness goals, read on!

The Best Smart Scales At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Withings Body Cardio — $149.95 at Amazon

2. Runner Up: Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro — $79.99 at Amazon ($20 Off Coupon)

3. Best Budget Buy: Wyze Scale X — $39.98 at Amazon

4. Contender: Wyze Smart Scale — $35.98 at Amazon

5. Honorable Mention: Withings Body+ — $79.00 at Amazon

1. Withings Body Cardio

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Athletes or people who are seriously passionate about their body and health.

Why We Chose It: With its athlete mode, automatic syncing across multiple fitness apps and complete health measurements paired with informative resources to interpret results, the Withings Body Cardio smart scale is our top pick.

Material: Tempered glass and aluminum

Tempered glass and aluminum Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Maximum Weight Capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Body Composition Metrics: weight, BMI, muscle mass, body fat, total body water, bone mass, heart health

The Withings Body Cardio smart scale is the most comprehensive and informative smart scale we tested. While other smart scales measure a higher quantity of metrics, we think the Withings Body Cardio offers the most crucial, useful and accurate information so you won’t be overwhelmed. It automatically detects up to eight users and tracks their health data accordingly. You can even receive a weather report on the scale’s display screen to round out your morning routine. We love that it has a rechargeable battery so you’ll never have to worry about digging through your junk drawer searching for a fresh set of AA batteries.

The best smart scales can easily sync up with fitness trackers, and this is easy to do with the Withings app. The Withings Health Mate app is the most supportive smart scale app that we tested, offering personalized information based on your individual data and trends. The app not only tracks your data, but it also helps you interpret that data so you aren’t weighed down by extra, unnecessary measurements.

This smart scale offers a full body composition analysis in addition to reading your heart rate and calculating your vascular age. The only downside in collecting this data is it takes almost a minute to run through the entire analysis, which means you’ll be spending more time atop this smart scale than your traditional bathroom scale. We also found you have to remain exceptionally still in order to collect an accurate heart rate. Despite that, if you’re passionate about health and wellness, this is the best smart scale for you.

Pros:

App provides individualized resources and support

Calculates vascular age and heart rate

Slim design

Multiple modes: baby mode, athlete mode, pet mode

Pregnancy tracker offers wellness advice at every stage of pregnancy

Cons:

Can slide on hardwood floors

Heart rate collection can take awhile

High price

2. Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro

RUNNER UP

Best For: Large households who share a single scale but want to collect personalized health data.

Why We Chose It: The Eufy Smart Scale’s smart features work perfectly. It takes up little space in your bathroom and can connect to unlimited users, making it great for use by families or large households.

Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Maximum Weight Capacity: 397 pounds

397 pounds Body Composition Metrics: weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, water, protein, BMR, visceral fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, body age, body type, skeletal muscle mass, subcutaneous fat, heart rate

The Eufy P2 Pro is new for 2022, and it’s packed with smart features that make it a serious contender for the best smart scale of 2022. We also appreciate that it’s much more affordable than the Withings Cardio. We had no issues with the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro app when it came to connecting our devices to the scale’s smart features. This scale has a slim design and takes up much less space than our old scales, so it can fit into even the smallest bathroom nooks. This Eufy smart scale boasts an impressive detailed body composition analysis measuring 16 health metrics for an unlimited number of users.

The Eufy app offers users the unique experience of creating a 3D digital avatar to document progress. While we enjoyed creating 3D models of ourselves in the app, if you have serious weight and wellness goals this feature might become overwhelming or even discouraging if your progress is ever stalled or stagnant.

Pros:

Simple mode safe for pregnant people or people with medical devices in their bodies

Multiple modes: baby mode and pet mode

16 body composition measurements

3D virtual model to track progress

Slim design fits in small bathrooms

Unlimited users

Cons:

Virtual avatar and 16 body metrics might be too detailed for some people

High price

3. Wyze Scale X

BEST BUDGET BUY

Best For: People who want to track their health and wellness with smart scale features at a fraction of the price.

Why We Chose It: The Wyze Scale X offers detailed health and wellness reports at a much lower price point.

Material: ITO coated glass, tempered glass

ITO coated glass, tempered glass Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Maximum Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Body Composition Metrics: weight, body fat, heart rate, lean body mass, BMI, muscle mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water

The Wyze Scale X is a great smart scale option for people on a budget. We found Wyze scales to be more sturdy on our hardwood floors, and they didn’t slide at all when stepping on or off. We love the layout of the app, which makes it easy to access informative descriptions of each of the health measurements this scale can collect. You can view all results at once, or select a preferred time so you can assess only morning readings or night readings which allows for more accurate trends.

This smart scale cannot collect heart rate, but the app does offer a unique heart rate collection option using your fingers and your phone’s camera and flashlight. We found this to be surprisingly accurate, though possibly inconvenient since all your health data can’t be collected at once. During testing, we thought we had a few instances of connectivity issues when some of our weight readings didn’t appear as data points on the graph. Once we clicked on the trend lines, however, we found our data had been collected and documented as trends on the graphs rather than specific data points. Still, for the price, this is a great option.

Pros:

Great price

13 body metrics

Sturdy on hardwood floors

Multiple modes: baby mode, pet mode, athlete mode and luggage mode

Cons:

App relies on trends and doesn’t show users every specific data point

No heart rate collection on the scale

4. Wyze Smart Scale

CONTENDER

Best For: People curious about collecting more detailed health information but enjoy the feel and aesthetic of a traditional scale.

Why We Chose It: The Wyze Smart Scale feels great and collects tons of health data.

Material: ITO-coated glass

ITO-coated glass Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Maximum Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Body Composition Metrics: weight, body fat %, heart rate, lean body mass, BMI, muscle mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water %

We love stepping on this Wyze Smart Scale. It offers a satisfying sort of click as you sink into it which reminds us of a more traditional bathroom scale. It’s sturdy, small and doesn’t slip on hardwood floors. It comes with all of the same features as the Wyze scale above, with the option to measure heart rate directly on the scale with bare feet. It does require an extra step to open the app and select “Measure” when you desire to collect a heart rate.

It presents information the same way as the other Wyze scale, in a graph depicting only a few specific data points. This Wyze smart scale offers the same informative descriptions of the body metrics, but we found navigating the app to be a little less intuitive than with the Wyze Scale X.

This smart scale collects 12 body composition metrics and offers the average healthy-standard measurements to compare your metrics against. For this price, this scale is a great entry-level option for people who are curious about their health but don’t really need the bells and whistles of our other top picks.

Pros:

Scale directly measures heart rate

Traditional design and feel

Automatically recognizes up to eight users

12 body metrics

Cons:

No other modes

Limited resources/information available about health metrics

5. Withings Body+

HONORABLE MENTION

Great For: Those who want a Withings Smart Scale but don’t need heart rate measurements and want to save a few bucks.

Why We Chose It: The Withings Body+ is practically just as good as our top pick, the Withings Body Cardio, without a few of the advanced settings and it comes at a lower price.

Material: Tempered glass

Tempered glass Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Maximum Weight Capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Body Composition Metrics: weight, body water %, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, fat mass

This smart scale from Withings is another great choice if you’re looking for a scale with smart features but don’t want to break the bank. Aside from measuring heart rate, this Withings smart scale can measure all the same metrics as the Withings Body Cardio. We did find that this scale wasn’t particularly sturdy on hardwood floors, but if your bathroom floor is tiled, you should be fine. This scale can be programmed to display daily weather reports, a convenient Withings perk that we love. This scale was easy to set up and easy to use, though slightly bulkier than the ultra-sleek Withings Body Cardio. If you want a Withings scale for a slightly lower price, this is the best smart scale for you.

Pros:

Great price

Informative Health Mate app

Pregnancy tracker and baby mode

Cons:

Bulkier design

How We Chose the Best Smart Scale: About our Testing Process

Our SPY team tested each scale multiple times per day, at various points throughout the day, for several weeks. During the testing process, our product reviewers considered the following criteria:

Accuracy and consistency: Our team evaluated each smart scale’s accuracy in measuring weight by testing each scale at the same times each day at several points throughout the day. We used 3-pound and 5-pound hand weights to increase our weight to test how our measurements would change. Each of the five scales were extremely accurate in measuring weight and never differed from each other by more than .1 pounds. We also tested heart rate measurements and found the camera and flashlight collection method used by Wyze to be the most consistent and accurate.

Ease of Use: We considered how easy it was to set up each smart scale and connect to the app’s features. We evaluated how easy it was to program the scales to collect different measurements and sync to multiple apps. We have included screenshots of the Withings Health Mate app and the Wyze app taken during our testing process below.

Quality of Materials: We considered how each scale felt. Does it feel sturdy and support our weight? Does it slide around when stepping on and off? Does it look aesthetically pleasing sitting out in our bathrooms?

Special Features: Do the measurements automatically sync to the smart scale’s app? Does it sync to other health and fitness apps? How many users does the smart scale support? How many special modes does the smart scale offer?

What to Consider Before Buying a Smart Scale

Smart scales can be useful tools for tracking body progress and setting healthy goals. You should consider which metrics are most important to you. Do you want a better understanding of your body water percentage? Your muscle mass? Your BMI? Make sure the smart scale that interests you measures your most important body composition metrics before buying.

You should also evaluate your own knowledge and expertise in body composition metrics. Is this your first venture into tracking body and health habits? Do you need lots of support and informative tools/resources? If so, you should look into which smart scales offer the most support in their apps.

Finally, consider who will be using the smart scale. Is it just for you? Is it for family use? Will pregnant people or people with medical devices in their bodies be using it? Check out the special modes and settings available with each smart scale to ensure it’s safe and compatible to use for everyone in your household.

Why Should You Trust SPY When Shopping for the Best Smart Scale?

The SPY team is always on the lookout for the best smart home gadgets and so far this year we’ve tested hundreds of smart products and other tech gear, including smart light bulbs and outdoor home security cameras. We even rounded up 75 of the best smart home gadgets for our SPY Smart Home Awards. We know what to look for in the best smart home products and we regularly update our articles to reflect new revelations and new product releases.

Finally, click here to read more about How We Test Products at SPY.com.

Frequently Asked Questions About Smart Scales How Do Smart Scales Work? Smart scales measure weight in addition to various other body composition metrics and connect to your devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. When you step onto a smart scale with bare feet, a weak electric current flows through the body allowing the device to perform a bioelectric impedance analysis. Smart scales can help you track the progress of your wellness goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Are Smart Scales Accurate? Smart scales can be a fun tool for better understanding your individual body composition as well as the general healthy targets for each metric. You shouldn't, however, rely solely on the information collected by a smart scale in making health decisions. Smart scales cannot replace medical-grade body composition tests. How Much Do Smart Scales Cost? Smart scales vary in price. Some can cost as little as $20 while others cost as much as $150. Whatever your budget, there's a smart scale out there for you. As we continue our research on the best smart scales, we'll be on the lookout for all types of price ranges. In our experience, you should expect to pay at least $35-50 for the best smart scales, with the top models costing between $80-$150. What is the best smart scale? After testing and reviewing the top smart scales from Wyze, Eufy, Withings and other brands, two models stood out to our product reviewers. For the best of the best, invest in the Withings Cardio smart scale. However, if you're looking for the best smart scale under $100, then we recommend the Eufy P2 Pro.

