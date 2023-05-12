The Best Tennis Balls for Pros and Beginners Alike

Pandemic shortages weren’t limited to hand sanitizer and toilet paper: For the first time in anyone’s memory, the humble tennis ball was a hot commodity — and a grail-like find. Southeast Asia and Chinese shipping backlogs might have been to blame initially, but increased demand, due in part to a record number of new American players since 2020 — 5.9 million, give or take, according to the U.S. Tennis Association — also shoulders some of the blame. Even with strict regulations on weight, diameter, and durability, there are numerous differences between balls. So, like beers on tap, finding the best tennis ball means soliciting plenty of opinion and at least some fact.

Tennis balls come in two basic categories: regular duty and extra duty. Unless you’re suffering from chronic arm pain, forget the RD category. Extra duty, also shortened to XD, adds thicker felt in a tighter weave, which will extend the life of the ball while also providing a softer feel from first hit. On the fence? “Most people can play with an extra duty,” says Harry Tong, a 30-year industry vet and founder of the popular YouTube channel Tennis Spin.

There are a few other practical considerations, chiefly geographic. For those who live at elevation — approximately 4,000 feet above sea level and higher — special high-altitude balls are available through a number of companies. And for those living outside the U.S., some brands or models listed here may not be readily available. (A good tennis shop should be able to offer advice on what local players prefer.)

When it comes to lifespan, your mileage may vary. Pros can run through as many as 48 balls per match. But most competitive rec players will use a new tube of balls each match and then play a few more weeks with the used balls before recycling them or donating them to a dog park. Conversely, green beginners may squeeze a month from a single set of three. Everything from the length of individual points to the number of days you play each week to the power behind each stroke can affect the lifespan of your tube. But while these variables may shift, one thing remains constant: There’s nothing like opening a fresh can of tennis balls.

What the Experts Say

Any of the experts’ picks below, it should be stressed, are subject to availability. (Yeah, even now, it’s still an issue). We queried former collegiate players, teaching professionals, and everyday guys obsessed with the sport. Chief among their concerns were durability, comfort, and feel. But these characteristics, despite marketing materials, aren’t always quantifiable. And as you might expect, there can be wildly different opinions on balls depending on the individual.

“A better ball to me could be a worse ball for you,” says Diadem founder Evan Specht, who himself is a former professional player. Still, premium balls like those on this list (save for one) do have some common denominators: higher-quality material and consistent quality control standards. So, while there are other great balls not mentioned below, avoid buying from places not catering to athletes at the very least.

Courtesy of Tennis Wharehouse BEST FOR YOUR BEST MATCH $119.99 Made by the U.S.’s oldest tennis supplier for the country’s oldest (and most prestigious) tournament, the U.S. Open XD Tennis Ball came up again and again as the preference among all our experts. “It’s the perfect ball,” says Wkwesi Williams, a former pro and Davis Cup competitor who is also a member of the Wilson Advisory Staff.



It’s the feel of the strings from first contact for some. For others, it’s the pace, and still others, the durability. But for everyone who picked this as their top ball (and they all did), there’s a certain je ne sais quoi that even the most seasoned players have trouble articulating. “I don’t have to worry about the power — the power will be provided by the ball. I can just worry about the spin and the placement,” says Winston Du, a 4.5 UTR singles player and founder of his eponymous YouTube channel, which is now approaching 40,000 subscribers. With such popularity (the ball, though Du himself is no wallflower) can come scarcity, though, so prepare to have a backup pick if this ball isn’t in stock from your preferred vendor.

Courtesy of Tennis Wharehouse BEST IN A PINCH $39.95 When you forgot to buy balls and have 15 minutes before your match, the only option you’ve got left is the Penn Championship Extra Duty Tennis Balls. It’s because this ball is found just about anywhere: big box stores, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores. Hell, you could probably turn over a rock and find a new tube. And for those who play a lot, it is almost assuredly the cheapest reputable ball you can find. “I don’t want to pay six dollars for a hit plus court fees. It adds up,” Du, an unashamed fan, says.



But this is not to say that the Penn Championship ball is desirable, favorable, or even appreciated by everyone. “There are some balls that are just flat from the start,” Tung says. “If anyone’s whipping out [these] balls, I’ll just be, like, don’t. We’ll just use mine.” But with their ubiquity, affordability, and accessibility, sometimes a man’s got to do what a man’s got to do.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WITH YOUR WIMBLEDON WHITES $18.93 Admittedly a rarity in the States, the Slazenger Wimbledon Tennis Balls are especially common in England, as their name suggests. And, also in their name, is the distinction of being the official ball of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the sport’s most prestigious competition, since 1902. This is a company (and a product) that’s iconic in nature — an institution in reputation, irrespective of its performance.



But it’s a ball that does perform, in part because Slazenger was acquired by Dunlop in the ‘50s. And like all Dunlop balls, it’s made in the company’s factories in the Philippines with the same care and QC as its brethren. With a fast speed and medium durability, it’s not for everyone. But anyone can appreciate this option’s prestige.

Courtesy of Tennis Wharehouse best for the purist $99.95 The official ball of the men’s professional tennis tour, the Dunlop ATP Extra Duty Tennis Ball may be the most-played premium ball by the highest-level athletes. It performs well across categories, and its fans are myriad. Du estimates this ball falls somewhere lower than the U.S. Open ball in speed of play and slightly less than the Pro Penn Marathon when it comes to durability, making it a solid investment when it comes to by-the-case purchases.



With that being said, it has a storied history of being bad-mouthed by the same pros who use it week-in, week-out. Some complain it’s too slow. Some whine about it fluffing up too fast. While these periodic (and sometimes conflicting) reports could be written off as sour grapes, they can’t be completely discounted. It’s yet another reason to try out a few cans before you fully commit to a case.

Courtesy of Tennis Wharehouse BEST ENVIRONMENTALLY Friendly $119.99 Like kale or ice baths, the Wilson Triniti All Court Tennis Ball might be uncomfortable at first, despite the fact that it may be better for you in the end. Its recyclable paper packaging, proprietary core, and flexible exterior felt make it the most environmentally friendly ball on this list by a mile, and for those who’ve used it, they echo its claim to last four times longer than traditional pressurized balls.



But the feel is . . . different. More lively than “normal” balls, some may struggle initially with control — at least at first. “They’re a new feel for some, but I think they’re playable enough to use for competitive matches,” says Beckett Chung, a former collegiate tennis player based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, who now runs the popular YouTube tennis channel TennCom. Williams is also a fan, recommending them for players looking to squeeze every drop out of a ball. “They last longer than any other,” he says. “If one of my clients is like hey, what should I get for my basket to drill with, I’m going to lean into the Triniti.”

Courtesy of Diadem Sports BEST FOR SMALL BUSINESS LOYALISTS $109.95 Founded by former tennis pro Evan Specht in Florida in 2015, Diadem is the upstart on this list. And yet it’s earned its resilience in a saturated marketplace through a quality product and grassroots support. Its strings are legendary; its racquets are growing in prominence. But the company’s Premier Extra Duty Ball is a sleeper pick among pros and everymen alike. Created to fall around the popular Wilson U.S. Open, it’s much more accessible and carries a lower price point.



Its thicker, more durable felt works great for extended play, making it a solid option for those looking to cadge a few matches out of the same tube. It also provides a medium-paced ball that affords consistent rallies without feeling like you’re a step behind. There’s a pleasant weight behind groundstrokes that rewards clean contacts on both groundstrokes and serves alike.

Courtesy of Tennis Wharehouse BEST FOR DURABILITY $109.95 Another rec-league favorite, if you know, you know. Chung and Du both love ‘em for durability and break-in-free play out of the can, which echoes the company’s own claim of a core which lasts longer and a beefed-up felt to better withstand the meat grinder of hardcourt. The heavier feel on the string bed combines with a slower speed, which translates to precise placement and spirited baseline rallies.



While these balls make you feel like a pro (even if you’re the furthest from it), their per-can price can make frequent players balk. Sold at Du’s local racquet club, at five or six bucks, the tab quickly adds up if laying three or four days a week. Worth it? Yes. But our recommendation is to buy this one by the case.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR THE FLEX $45.56 “If I want to show up,” says Rosecrans Baldwin, “I’ll pick up a four-ball can.” When Baldwin isn’t writing the essential profile of Roger Federer or attempting to make the qualifiers of the U.S. Open, the 46-year-old is flexing in his Los Angeles rec-league matches. But the four-ball option also serves another purpose: durability.



A way to work around dead balls is to use more of them. Want to add 33 percent to your balls’ longevity? Add in a fourth, which is a small cost increase but can extend the performance of your tube.