Get Moving While You Work From Home With One of These Treadmill Desks

With many people working from home or sitting at their office desks for long hours, it’s easy to opt out of exercise. But, you’re better than that, and one of the best ways to enjoy the comfort of being stuck in the house while still looking after your brain and body is to invest in a treadmill desk.

Standing desks have become more popular recently, too, but they just don’t make you move nearly as much as a treadmill/desk combo. Sure, standing desks take you from sitting still in your chair to standing still at your desk, but a treadmill desk will help you to hit your step count every day as you move through your to-do list.

Treadmills alone are a brilliant invention. Adding a desk to them is next level. It’s 2022, and anything is possible. There are two basic types of treadmill desks. The first type is just a treadmill that you add a desk to later on. The second is a treadmill with a desk already installed on the top. Whether with or without a desk, here are a few of the top reasons why having a treadmill in your home is a good idea:

Active Brain – Research supports the fact that exercise has a positive impact on productivity and creativity. Get your body in gear; get your brain in gear.

Healthy Body – We wouldn’t advise trying to sprint whilst zooming your boss, but a slow steady-paced walk while you work is a lot better for you than sitting at your desk and snacking on Doritos.

Reduced Stress – The regular release of endorphins into your body is one of the best ways to lower anxiety levels and put a bigger smile on your face. And, exercise is one of the best ways to release endorphins. Do you see where we’re going with this?

Steps – Whether you’re a 5,000 or a 10,000-a-day kind of person, getting your steps in is important. It’s one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy, keep your blood pressure where it should be and live an active lifestyle.

Commute – Save money and time by eliminating the commute to the gym by having one in your home or office.

The best way to get into exercising, even at home, is to do it. It really is as simple as that. So, get your desk treadmill set up, start walking and watch your mood improve, your calorie count drop and your work quality increase.

Other Factors to Consider When Buying a Treadmill Desk

We’ve pulled together eleven of the best treadmill desk options available on the web, so you can select the best option for you.

Treadmill Desks & Under Desk Treadmills

1. LifeSpan Fitness Treadmill Desk

BEST OVERALL

This treadmill desk has a strong design that looks completely trustworthy and a generously sized setup, allowing you to have your full workstation in place. You can adjust the height of the desk platform electronically, so switching between walking and working or sitting and working couldn’t be easier. For a complete desk and treadmill setup, you can’t beat this one from LifeSpan.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. WALKINGPAD A1 Smart Folding Treadmill

BEST FOLDABLE TREADMILL

This treadmill can conveniently be folded in half and through built-in rollers on the bottom, it can be moved smoothly underneath a desk, bed or shelf. It’s also convenient for placing underneath an existing standing desk since it’s just a walking platform. You set the speed via the precision pressure zones along the belt, with acceleration happening in the front and deceleration happening in the back. It’s designed to be noise-free through a multi-layer, noise-reduction design and it has a slip-resistant belt so you can keep your balance.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. InMovement Unsit Treadmill Desk

BEST SPACE-SAVING PICK

Love to take a stroll while you’re in a meeting? This compact treadmill desk has a wide enough platform to work effectively as a desk, but it’s still short enough to avoid taking up all the space in your living room or home office. With its commercial-grade materials, you don’t have to worry about durability. Available in two desk sizes, this noiseless option is also a few inches higher than similar models, making it perfect for taller folks.

Courtesy of InMovement

4. GoPlus Under Desk Electric Treadmill

QUIETEST PICK

If you’re concerned about getting distracted while you’re working, this under desk electric treadmill by GoPlus offers an affordable and silent solution that goes up to four MPH. With 12 programs to choose from, this under-desk treadmill is also small enough to be stored under your bed or sofa, made even more portable with the two wheels attached to the bottom. Multiple reviewers comment that the machine is so quiet that you can only hear the footsteps of the person walking on it.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Fit Nation Treadwell

BEST SEATED PICK

If you want to sit in your favorite chair but still want the cardio and toning benefits of an under desk treadmill, consider the Treadwell, which is easily the most compact option on this list. With a silent, smooth motion tread deck on a 10-degree incline and up to 10 speed levels, there’s also an included remote control timer that goes up to 30 minutes. Ideal for those who want those leg muscles woken up, but are concerned about tripping and falling on a traditional walking pad.

Courtesy of Fit Nation

6. Treadly 2 Pro

BEST LOW PROFILE PICK

The Treadly 2 is the thinnest under desk treadmill you can get your hands on, at just 3.5 inches thick. Suitable for both carpets and hard surfaces, this slim model is anything but flimsy — it’s constructed with reinforced aluminum to support up to 265 pounds and runs at up to 5 miles per hour. Along with its smart-control handrail system, the Bluetooth-enabled Treadly also contains an auto-align belt that automatically realigns to fit your walking style. It even features rubber padding on the front which allows you to store it upright.

Courtesy of Treadly

7. GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

BEST FOR RUNNING

As we previously mentioned, many treadmills meant to be paired with desks don’t exceed a walking pace, but when the handrails are raised, this one can go up 12 kilometers an hour, which is the equivalent to about 7.5 miles. The multilayer belt has an unbeatable grip, and it’s also water-resistant, shock-absorbing, and cushioned. The treadmill can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can easily listen to music or talk with co-workers while you’re getting those steps in.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Cascade Treadmill Desk Workstation

MOST CUSTOMIZABLE SET-UP

If you’re willing to splurge a little in order to give yourself a workstation that’s an all-in-one solution, consider this offering by treadmill desk innovator imovr, which/ includes their ThermoTread GT Treadmill Base and Cascade Standing Desk. The treadmill component is made from high-quality materials and is ultra-quiet. An ergonomic keyboard tray and a Freedom base for optimal monitor positioning make this the most adjustable option, providing a customized fit (and more stable typing) where you need it most.

Courtesy of imovr

9. Gallelife Under Desk Treadmill

BEST BUDGET PICK

For just under $250, this Gallcore treadmill doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles, but it does get the job done for a relatively cheap price for a motorized model. While it’s important to have realistic expectations in this budget, most buyers were pleasantly surprised by the bang for their buck.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. THERUN 2 in 1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

BEST FOR TABLET USERS

This treadmill, intended for under-desk usage, doesn’t require any assembly and is ideal for anyone working on a tablet since it comes with a stand that securely holds it. With its quiet, smooth performance, you can take meetings without needing to stop your cadence. It can also hold phones and has a heavy-duty feel that’s not flimsy at all. One buyer comments that it took them less than 10 minutes to unpack and set up.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. LifeSpan Fitness TR5000 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill

HIGHEST WEIGHT CAPACITY

This treadmill by LifeSpan can carry up to 400 pounds, which is significantly higher than any of the other options on this roundup. It can be paired with any standing desk and has a silent yet powerful motor and 2 wheels for added portability. With six impact-absorbing compression shocks, this is the most comfortable choice for heavier folks who find that other choices are not stable enough.

Courtesy of Amazon

Clip-On Desks & Shelves

1. SurfShelf Treadmill Desk

BEST VALUE

If you’ve already spent your budget on the treadmill itself, and then you have realized how much you want a desk to go with it, don’t worry. The SurfShelf Treadmill Desk is a very cost-friendly platform that you can install onto your treadmill for hours of walking and surfing or working. It’s made of durable polycarbonate and can be attached using the built-in Velcro straps. Plus, the raised end is great for holding a tablet or phone.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Huanou Mounted Laptop Stand

BEST WALL-MOUNTED

If your treadmill is close to a wall with space for a bracket to be attached, then you could be onto a winner with the Huanou Mounted Laptop Stand. The wall-mounted design will avoid the need for a specific width of desk and will also be able to fold away when not in use. Your monitor can be attached to the top bar attachment, and then the tray below is for your keyboard. As long as you can reach from the treadmill to type, then your days spent working from home might just get a whole lot healthier.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. HumanCentric Treadmill Desk

MOST VERSATILE

If your treadmill has two arms that join in front and then come out on either side of you, the HumanCentric Treadmill Desk might be the ideal fit. It’s designed with Velcro strap attachments to hold the desk in place by fixing it onto said arms. The flat surface of the desk is 34 inches wide, is just under 15 inches deep and is covered in non-slip rubber material, so your belongings stay in place right until you cross the finish line.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. VIVO Treadmill Desk

MOST ADJUSTABLE

The VIVO Treadmill Desk is adjustable in almost every direction. The two crossed bars are perpendicular to each other and can be extended to suit the width of your treadmill and the height at which you want the desk to sit. The full construction of this desk is made to be super solid and is, therefore, able to support 8.8 pounds of weight. This is in part thanks to the alloy steel metal used.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. STYLEZONE Treadmill Desk

BEST VISIBILITY

You might find it a little unsettling to have a treadmill desk in place if it means you can’t see your feet hard at work anymore. The STYLEZONE Treadmill Desk is made with clear acrylic that will ensure you have a clear view of the action below. It can be attached to your treadmill using the two installed Velcro straps and is available with either a curved or straight edge at the front. Plus, the slight lip at the front ensures your computer will stay on the desk and not slip forward onto the treadmill.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. SmartFitness Treadmill Laptop Holder

BEST WOODEN

This treadmill desk attachment is made of bamboo wood and breaks the mold of the standard dark plastic design that many options on this list share. If you want to step outside the box a little, this is a great choice. It’s got the depth and width to accommodate a laptop and angle it ergonomically towards you so working while you walk is easy. It also has a phone holder, an included mousepad and a convenient drawer for earbuds. All holders come with nonslip backing so your tech stays put throughout the day, and the attachment comes with secure straps for dependent installation.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. VIVO Universal Treadmill Desk

UNIVERSAL DESIGN

If you’re worried about a treadmill desk attachment not fitting on your machine, this one is a pretty safe bet. It’s designed to be a universal platform that fits most treadmills and creates a flat, safe workstation. The sturdy platform supports up to 22lbs of weight and it has adjustable velcro straps that can wrap around the arms of most machines. The platform comes with protective, anti-slip padding underneath that increases traction and protects your treadmill from scratches. The assembly is easy and attaching the tray to your treadmill only takes a few steps.

Courtesy of Amazon

