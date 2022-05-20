The Best Weighted Jump Ropes for Slimming Down & Toning Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY presents the best weighted jump ropes for men of every fitness level. The products that earn our Editor’s Choice badge meet our strictest selection criteria, and we tested dozens of products to bring you this shopping guide. After consulting experts and testing products with our own bodies, we selected the top options from leading fitness brands.

Mention “jump rope” to anyone, and chances are it calls to mind memories of playground fun — not these jump ropes, weighted jump ropes combine strength training and cardio in one of the best ways possible.

We love double dutch just as much as the next person, and who knew all those hours at recess were training us for our favorite type of adult cardio. When combined with other fitness regimens like weightlifting and yoga, jumping rope is an excellent source of cardiovascular exercise that’s as healthy as it is fun. Combine jumping rope with weight resistance? Forget about it — you’ve got a workout that’ll help you bulk up, slim down, and accomplish a wide range of other fitness goals.

The best weighted jump ropes are great because they work nearly every muscle in your body simultaneously, making them a fun and efficient exercise. The rise of training styles like HIIT and Crossfit has breathed new life into jumping rope as a fitness exercise, and weighted jump ropes have become an integral part of the best everyday workouts. Keep in mind that weighted jump ropes are not the same as CrossFit-style battle ropes. The former is used more for cardio and the latter for cross-training.

There are many reasons to start using a weighted jump rope and many choices regarding which ones to use. There are also countless choices for workouts, caring for them, and incorporating them into an existing fitness routine. We’re here to answer all your questions and arm you with the best information (and rope) possible to aid in your exercise journey. In this article, we’re going to cover:

Benefits of weighted jump ropes

The best weighted jump ropes you can order online today

Our favorite weighted jump rope brand — Crossrope

How to incorporate a weighted jump rope into an existing fitness routine

Suggested workouts and fitness tips

FAQs about weighted jump ropes

Licensed From Adobe

Best Weighted Jump Ropes for 2022

1. Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set

The Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set provides a great way to shed those unwanted pounds. The rope comes in four different sizes, allowing you to choose the one which suits your height best, and the kit also includes two ropes of different weights, which easily click into the supplied handles. It’s easy to perform more varied workouts by changing between the 1/4 pound and 1/2 pound ropes. You’ll also be able to download the accompanying smartphone app, which provides access to over 500 workouts and an online community of more than 75,000 jumpers to help keep motivation high.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Pulse Weighted Jump Rope

With more than 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Pulse Weighted Jump Rope is a well-reviewed and popular choice for jump rope enthusiasts. The rope boasts foam handles to provide comfort throughout your workouts, while the six-millimeter rope allows for fast and consistent rotation. Plus, the width prevents tangles. In addition, you can adjust the rope length to ensure it’s the right fit for you. This rope is especially ideal for Crossfit, MMA, boxing and cardio workouts.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope

It may seem like a strange option, but being able to replicate the action of jumping rope without the potential pitfall of having the rope catch you or tangle ensures you’ve got no excuse for stopping during your workout. That’s why this Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope is a surprisingly popular option for rope jumpers. The rope comes with two foam-handled, weighted sponge grips, additional removable three-ounce weights and a handy storage bag. Finally, if you’re exercising at home or in a small apartment, this is one of the best weighted jump ropes for working out at home.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Nike Fundamental Weighted Jump Rope

Nike is one of the trendiest brands in the fitness space, and its weighted jump rope will give your workout a slight weighted boost. There’s a half-pound weight in each handle for a bit of resistance, and the rope itself has an adjustable length so you can customize the fit. The durable, high-density plastic rope has a smooth, rotating ball and aluminum socket.

Courtesy of Walmart

5. Everlast Evergrip Weighted Jump Rope

The Everlast Evergrip Weighted Jump Rope is a simple answer to your weighted jump rope needs. It’s ideal for households looking for an option to share between users as the length is adjustable up to nine feet. That’s also helpful for beginners who aren’t sure what height is best for them. The padded Evergrip handles provide comfort during workouts, while the removable weights allow you to enhance your cardio and give your upper body a workout at the same time.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Watsou Weighted Jump Rope

If you’re aiming for a quantifiable, precise, exact goal in your workout, calories are a good way to go. This weighted jump rope from Watsou has a calorie counter that uses your elapsed time, number of rotations and entered weight to calculate how many calories you’ve burned so far in the workout. The handles use metal block weights encased in an ergonomically designed ABS handle that is comfortable to hold. The handles have a non-slip foam grip for avoiding hand cramps, and the nine-foot-long rope is adjustable based on your height.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Sonic Boom M2 High-Speed Jump Rope This option from Sonic Boom has a self-locking cable design, making it easier to adjust the length as needed. The ball bearings in the handles allow you to jump faster, and the silicone grip is comfortable to hold for longer workouts. Plus, with the two 10-foot cables included, you can swap them out if one gets worn down. The longer handle length makes it more comfortable because you can adjust your grip position. Image courtesy of Amazon Sonic Boom Weighted Jump Rope $33.86 Buy Now on Amazon

9. Rogue Fitness Heavy Jump Ropes

Rogue Fitness is one of our favorite brands in the movement and exercise space, and their weighted jump rope is perfect for resistance training and building shoulder endurance for other weightlifting. The rope is extra thick, with an 8mm diameter, and has a few different length options including 9 feet and 10 feet. The rope also comes with 1 inch diameter TPE polymer handles for a solid grip.

Courtesy of Rogue Fitness

10. Champion Sports Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope The Champion Sports Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope ticks all the boxes for a versatile, high-quality speed rope thanks to its genuine leather-bound rope and comfortable wooden handles. As well as being durable, the leather rope comes in a variety of sizes to correspond with your height. Furthermore, the wood and leather combination gives the rope an old-school appearance worthy of even the classiest home or gym interiors. The internal ball bearings provide a smooth rotation with each jump, and the leather rope gives this product enough weight to get your heart pumping. Although this home exercise product isn’t adjustable like other products on this list, it’s an affordable fitness jump rope made from high-quality natural materials. Image Courtesy of Amazon Champion Sports Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope $17.99 Buy Now on Amazon

11. Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope

The Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope is perfect during more demanding aerobic workouts. It features a precision ball bearing system for a smooth rotation that creates controlled and comfortable use. The handles are made from a wear-resistant aluminum alloy and covered with durable, anti-slip silicone for easy gripping. You’ll also find that the 9.8-foot rope is thicker than the average jump rope for increased durability.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. TOCO FREIDO Weighted Jump Rope The TOCO FREIDO Weighted Jump Rope’s handles and wire are made from steel to give it impressive strength and durability. There are also bearings mounted inside each handle to provide smoothness as the rope rotates at whatever speed you can achieve. To maximize your enjoyment and comfort, the rope sports a self-locking system, which allows you to choose the ideal length and adjustable weights to let you choose the weight that best suits you. Image courtesy of Amazon TOCO FREIDO Weighted Jump Rope $16.95 Buy Now on Amazon

13. Sinrida Digital Counting Speed Jumping Rope

If you want an easy way to count your rotations without using your brain, invest in the Sinrida Digital Counting Speed Jumping Rope. This versatile skipping rope includes everything you could want from a jump rope, including an HD LCD screen displaying your rotation count, optional weights for more challenging workouts, anti-slip handles, and choosing between a corded or cordless workout. Additionally, the rope comes in your choice of either blue or pink.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. AUTUWT Heavy Weighted Jump Rope

If you are really looking to jump some serious rope, the AUTUWT Heavy Weighted Jump Rope is the answer. These large-size ropes are a great way to improve shoulder strength and flexibility simultaneously. The ropes are a thick, black polyester which helps minimize the negative impacts of dirt, keeping your rope looking newer longer. You’ll also find the rope sports soft rubber handles for maximum comfort during use. This jump rope is an excellent addition to gyms and ideal for at-home workouts.

Courtesy of Amazon

Our Favorite Weighted Jump Rope Brand: Crossrope

We can’t discuss weighted jump ropes much further without highlighting Crossrope. They’re the Peloton of weighted jump ropes, and we’re a big fan of their products. They make weighted jump ropes that sync up with a smartphone app so you can stream guided workouts, and their ropes have a “fast clip” interchangeable system that enables you to change between lighter and heavier ropes for a varied workout.

Their ropes use durable braided steel with a proprietary coating that prevents damage and tangling so you can jump anywhere easily. The handles are also ergonomically designed to make holding onto them as easy as possible, and the pro-grade ball bearings make rotation during your workout seamless.

Courtesy of Crossrope

Crossrope offers a variety of different fitness products, but we want to highlight their four essential products that are worth a closer look.

1. Get Lean Jump Rope Set

This product is also included in our main round-up below because it’s just that good. This jump rope is the lighter weighted jump rope designed to help you burn fat and amp up your cardio a touch so you can build lean muscle rather than bulk. This set comes with 1/4, and 1/2 pound weighted ropes and a carrying bag. You also get free access to their Crossrope Lite virtual workout program that provides quick streamed workouts to your phone.

Courtesy of Crossrope

2. Get Strong Jump Rope Set

If Get Lean is all about burning fat, this set is more about gaining muscle and bulking up. These ropes and heavier and help you build real strength and power when using them. This set comes with a 1 pound jump rope that’s great for high-intensity workouts and a 2 pound jump rope that’s excellent for full-body. The set also comes with power handles designed to endure that resistance level and rotate seamlessly.

Courtesy of Crossrope

3. Get Fit Bundle

The Get Fit Bundle is a combination bundle of the lighter and heavier jump ropes so you can strength train and get your HIIT workouts in. This set includes slim and power handles that are easy to switch in and out. You won’t have to choose between bulking up and getting your cardio in, as you can do it all within this package.

Courtesy of Crossrope

4. Heavy LE Set

This Heavy LE Set is a limited-edition jump rope set from Crossrope designed to use during Crossfit. It comes with 3/4 pound, 1 1/2 pound and 3-pound jump ropes (intense!) and the heavyweight LE handles intended to carry that amount of bulk. This set also has a fast clip system to switch between the different weights easily, and they’re made for all fitness levels.

Courtesy of Crossrope

Why Trust SPY When Shopping For The Best Weighted Jump Ropes

Why trust us? Here at SPY, we’ve tested, researched and written about almost every piece of fitness equipment under the sun — from treadmills to spin bikes, massage guns and squat racks. We know health and fitness, and we’ve worked closely with some of the brands below for years. You can trust that our picks are the best in the game and well worth your hard-earned cash.

How to Workout With Weighted Jump Ropes

Weighted jump ropes are an excellent source of cardio, with a bit of weight resistance thrown in for good measure. One of the best ways to use a weighted jump rope is in a circuit, combined with other movements like push-ups, squats and burpees. Using a 30-second on, 30-second off structure is a great way to incorporate enough rest into the workout so your body can recover between sets, and your movements can be that much more explosive.

Here’s a great circuit that incorporates only bodyweight strength movements and a weighted jump rope. Please consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness routines.

30 seconds of weighted jump rope

20 seconds of rest

30 seconds of push-ups

20 seconds of rest

1 minute of air squats

20 seconds of rest

1 minute of bear plank

20 seconds of rest

30 seconds of weighted jump rope

Repeat this circuit three times, and you’ve got yourself a full-body workout! Here’s another excellent circuit you can do with a weighted jump rope:

Benefits of Weighted Jump Ropes Using weighted jump ropes is great for your cardiovascular health right off the bat. The repetitive jumping motion forces you to use all the muscles in your legs to propel you upwards and cushion the blow when you land again, and your core and arms are engaged in the swinging motion of the ropes as well. A NASM-certified personal trainer at Daily Burn, Joshua Vela, told POPSUGAR, “[It’s a] low-impact endurance activity that efficiently incinerates calories while positively impacting every aspect of your fitness training.” “When jumping rope, expect to increase your cardiovascular threshold while increasing bone density, reducing your risk of foot and ankle injury, and honing in on dynamic balance and coordination skills.” Weighted jump ropes simply amplify the effects of regular jump ropes by adding weight, resistance and a power element to the movement. As you’re trying to maintain the same number of reps or interval speed with more weight on you, the demand on your body is more significant, and you have to deliver more strength and speed at the same time. You can still do the same jumps and movements — high-knees, single-leg hops, etc. — but now the force you need to exert is more significant than before. You also target new muscle groups with a weighted jump rope, specifically underdeveloped muscles in the shoulders and upper arms. Weighted jump ropes can help workout the rotator cuff muscles, the muscles that keep the shoulder stabilized and in place, and the tricep and back muscles left behind during “curls for the girls” bicep circuits. Lastly, weighted jump ropes are excellent because they travel easily, and you can use them anywhere. They’re a great portable piece of fitness equipment that you only need a bit of space to use. Licensed From Adobe

Workout Tips for Weighted Jump Ropes

Brace your core the entire time and maintain the engagement. Maintaining a stable core will help avoid injury in your back, legs or other major body parts.

All the rotation of the rope should be coming from your wrists. While your arm muscles are helping propel the rope forward, your wrists are doing most of the work, and your shoulders down to your elbow should be stable during the movement.

Stay on the balls of your feet, and stay relaxed. Maintain an athletic position and keep your gaze straight ahead, so you don’t lose your balance or hunch over.

If you’re prone to plantar fasciitis or have problems with your ankles or knees, consult your doctor before using a weighted jump rope and listen to your body the entire time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Weighted Jump Ropes What Are Weighted Jump Ropes? Weighted jump ropes are regular jump ropes that are made of heavier, thicker material like leather, silicone, rubber or fabric. They vary in weight, bulk and thickness, but they all add something extra to the jumping experience via resistance. How Much Do Weighted Jump Ropes Weigh? The weight of weighted jump ropes varies, but most fall between 1/4 pounds and two pounds. This may not sound like a lot, but when you're jumping for an extended period of time that weight adds up fast. Most of the ones you'll find on the market weigh about one pound, which adds plenty of resistance for the average user. How Do Weighted Jump Ropes Help You Workout? Using a weighted jump rope provides excellent physical exercise in a few ways. Your abs need to be engaged during the movement because the rope distributes weight over your entire body. Also, the movement of swinging the rope up and over your head engages more muscles in the upper arms and shoulders, because the added weight of the rope provides resistance your body needs to control. How Much Do Weighted Jump Ropes Cost? Again, weighted jump ropes vary in cost. Some cost as little as $6-$10 while other are closer to $18-$22. There are also some smart weighted jump rope systems that sync up with apps on your phone, those will cost you upwards of $100 per rope. What Is the Best Weighted Jump Rope? In our experience, Crossrope brand weighted jump ropes are the best option for most athletes. The company has a few different models, but the Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set is our favorite. This system comes with both 1/4-pound and 1/2-pound ropes as well as an app with workout routines. It's also more expensive than the competition at $99.

