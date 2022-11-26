10 Black Friday Fitness Deals You Should Know About: Bowflex, Schwinn, Peloton

Black Friday is upon us and while it’s a great time to save big on kitchen and home goods, the discounts on fitness gear are nothing to sleep on. As you scroll through tech deals and fashion deals don’t neglect your home gym because savings of this size from top brands like Bowflex, Schwinn and Peloton don’t come around often.

We've gathered 10 top discounts that are worth paying attention to and splurging on as we head into gifting season.

$1,145.00 $1,445.00 21% off Why We Chose It: Peloton rarely offers deals on its indoor stationary bike, so a Black Friday discount of $300 is definitely worth paying attention to.

$899.00 $1,499.99 40% off NordicTrack’s Peloton alternative is also on sale for Black Friday for $600 off and has been ranked by SPY editors as one of the best spin bikes for 3 years in a row. It’s got a 22″ rotating HD touchscreen and comes with a 30-day iFit membership access to the entire iFit library. It also has 24 levels of resistance and -10% to 20% incline.

$799.00 $1,199.00 33% off Schwinn has also discounted its Peloton competitor bike $400 for Black Friday. Their bike has 100 magnetic resistance levels and dual link SPD foot pedals for plenty of options.

$1,227.23 $1,599.00 23% off NordicTrack’s smart rower is also on sale for 23% off for Black Friday. It comes with 26 levels of resistance and a 22″ HD interactive touchscreen for scrolling through iFit’s library of rowing classes. The rower also folds in half to make storage easy between workouts.

EDITOR FAVORITE $349.00 $549.00 36% off SPY editors’ favorite adjustable dumbbells are on sale for $200 off for Black Friday making them even more worth a purchase. Each dumbbell comes with between 5-52.5 pounds that can be adjusted with 2.5 and 5 pound intervals with smooth dials.

$249.00 $499.00 50% off This top-rated weight bench from Bowflex is also discounted 50%, $250, bringing the price down to just $249.00. It comes built with six different adjustment angles to choose from including flat and decline. It has a 600-pound load capacity and can be stowed vertically for convenience.

SPY-EDITOR TESTED $349.00 $399.00 13% off Bowflex’s heavier adjustable dumbbell, that can adjust between 10 and 90 pounds by 5-pound intervals is also on sale for Black Friday. It has the same weight selection dial as the 552 SelectTech model so it’s easy to switch between weights mid-workout, and grips designed to make them more comfortable to hold.

$1,499.99 $2,799.00 46% off Bowflex is also offering a great deal on its T10 treadmill for $1,299 off, a discount of 46% off. It comes with a 10″ HD touchscreen console for streaming workouts and favorite programs from Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

$41.35 $71.23 42% off Amazon has also discounted their single hex dumbbells 42% for Black Friday bringing the price down from $70 to just below $30. It’s built with a textural surface for an easy grip with rubber-encased ends to prevent rolling and easy storage. If you prefer single dumbbells over adjustable dumbbells, this is a great deal.