How To Boost Your Immune System To Help You Win The Fight Against This Year’s Colds

Boosting your immune system feels essential this year as more colds and bugs seem to be circulating than ever before. It’s probably because a lot of us have kids who missed a lot of immune system building during the first COVID outbreaks, but it doesn’t change the fact that we’re all sick of sneezing.

There are ways to boost your immune system though, and some of them are completely free. Some of them are also pretty tasty too, and we’re basically a fan of anything that can stop our kids infecting us, or anyone else for that matter.

Give Your Immune System Some Gains

There’s an excellent article on this on Bodybuilding.com where the author has cited a lot of different studies explaining how you can help avoid getting ill as often. The first few points include making sure you’re still wearing one of the best face masks when you’re out and about, and trying to look after yourself by keeping on top of your fitness with the best exercises for burning calories.

Changing the composition of your body takes time though, and a lot of us need things we can do right now to help out. Our favorite recommendations from the article are about vitamin intake, which we recommend the best vitamin subscriptions for, and green tea.

Green tea is an especially good one because it tastes delicious. We’ve gone ahead and put a vitamin supplement below that covers a lot of the key immune system requirements, and we’ve added our top pick from our article on the best green teas as well. It’s also worth investing in things that money can’t buy, like getting a good night’s sleep, and trying to avoid anyone you see coughing. There’s not much people with kids can do about the little ones sneezing in your eyes though, sorry.