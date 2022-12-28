Deal Alert: Bowflex’s Popular Adjustable Dumbbells Are at the Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen

If fitness is at the top of your list of New Year’s resolutions for 2023, you’re definitely going to want to jump on this deal ASAP. Right now, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are marked down to their lowest price ever on Amazon.

We’ve written about the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells repeatedly over the past few years, and we’ve also covered discounts on these popular Bowflex dumbbells. However, we’ve never seen priced drop below the $350 threshold — even during Prime Day or Black Friday. For just $329, you can have a pair of these adjustable dumbbells delivered straight to your door. If you plan to spend more time working out in the new year, this is the perfect deal to help you get started on your fitness goals.

This discount is part of a larger sale Amazon is hosting on Bowflex products, and in addition to these weights, you can also save 40% or more on popular Bowflex weight benches, spin bikes and gym machines (find more on this sale below!).

Courtesy of Bowflex $329.99 $549.00 40% off Perfect for a home gym, the SelectTech system makes it easy to adjust the weight with a twist of the dial. That makes these dumbbells a space-saving alternative to traditional weight sets. Not only are these weights SPY tested and approved, but they’ve won numerous SPY awards over the years.

Why We Love the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

The SelectTech adjustable dumbbell set has been a SPY favorite for years. Three separate SPY team members own, use and love these adjustable weights. Even though they’ve been virtually unchanged for over a decade, we still included them in the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022 because no other weights compare.

Recently, SPY’s Senior Commerce Editor Taylor Galla tested over a dozen adjustable dumbbells. After extensive trials, SPY officially named Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells the best adjustable dumbbells overall. SPY editors additionally listed Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells system as one of the top gifts for men in 2022.

Amazon shoppers also love the convenience and efficiency of the SelectTech system. These top-rated dumbbells currently boast 19,700 reviews from Amazon customers with a near-perfect rating of 4.8 stars.

These dumbbells are great for any household, especially if you’re short on space. With just two dumbbells needed, Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells help replace over 15 sets of weights. This is thanks to its built-in dial system that allows you to adjust them from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

Testing the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for SPY. Taylor Galla | SPY

Get a Free 1-Year Membership To JRNY, Bowflex’s Virtual Fitness Classes

As an added bonus, Amazon shoppers who buy the Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbells will also receive a free 1-year JRNY virtual fitness class membership.

This membership will help you get the most out of your SelectTech Dumbbell system, giving you access to professional instructors that guide you as you get acquainted with your new Bowflex equipment.

Courtesy of Bowflex $329.99 $549.00 40% off While these weights are often discounted to $429 — and on rare occasions like Black Friday, to $379 — we have never seen them priced this low.

Save Up To 50% on Bowflex Fitness Products

Fitness buffs can also save on other Bowflex products such as the Bowflex Home Gym and the Bowflex Workout Bench, which is now 50% off its regular retail price of $499.

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save 40%-50% on popular Bowflex products like treadmills, adjustable dumbbells, weight benches and gym machines.

