BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily

There’s a reason why most gyms are not home gyms: exercise equipment is the opposite of space-efficient. Weight plates average nearly a foot and a half in diameter, each, and there’s no point in garnering a collection if you don’t also add in a barbell, weight rack and actual space to move. Adjustable dumbbells are the fitness world’s successful attempt at a space-saving design, and nobody does it better than BowFlex.

The BowFlex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells might not be the most valuable prop in my home gym (the Peloton bike has held that position for years), but they’re damn close. The fully-assembled dumbbells take up only 2 square feet of floor space and transition between 15 pairs of dumbbells with the simple twist of a few knobs. They offer the ability to transition between 5 and 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound weight increments up to 25 pounds, and 5-pound increments after that.

I’ve tested nearly 15 pairs of adjustable dumbbells in my time working in fitness content and while many pairs check the necessary boxes — sturdy handles, easy weight changes, intuitive weight increase/decrease increments — BowFlex’s pair are my favorite and the only pair I’d actually buy for myself.

In order for adjustable dumbbells to serve their purpose, they need to actually adjust quickly mid-workout. If switching between them isn’t as seamless as putting down one pair of dumbbells and picking up another, there’s no point. A hard workout shouldn’t be made harder because the equipment slows you down. It should be hard because you’re being asked to muscle 50-pound curls or squat with 100 pounds over your head.

BowFlex’s weights transition quickly and smoothly, so I can decide mid-set if I need to bump the weight up or down depending on my body’s capacity that day. The weights are curved on the ends so slotting them into the stand and removing them happens without a lot of clunking and scuffing the weight’s surface, even in a hurry. The ability to add and decrease weight in 2.5-pound weight increments has also been amazing for my strength training, since my medium weights for my arms sit somewhere in the 12.5-17.5-pound range, depending on the move. BowFlex enables me to make incremental jumps in weight while still challenging myself.

I typically stream strength workouts from fitness apps, and those workouts typically ask for some combination of light, medium and heavy weights for the upper or lower body. Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells mean I don’t have to actually retrieve and set up a bunch of dumbbell pairs, but just have the set close by that makes it easy to switch between different weights.

Also, this is a small detail but has made a big difference for me. Calluses are somewhat of a badge of honor in the heavy-duty lifting world, but these come with very comfortable handles that don’t beat up your hands. The lack of gritty knurling doesn’t sacrifice my grip and makes the whole experience a bit more pleasant.

The major con is the weights are long. Because the central rod of the weight has to come with the capacity to hold up to five plates on either end, even the lightest weight is nearly a foot long from end to end. This makes moves like Arnold and shoulder presses harder, since the weights meet before my arms can reach full extension. This is somewhat inevitable with adjustable dumbbells, but it’s still worth considering if you do a lot of overhead work.

I wouldn’t say this about many other pieces of home gym equipment, but even the most casual of fitness gym hobbyists should own a pair of these. If you’re a beginner who’s not packing on heavy weight yet or a seasoned lifter who needs lighter weights to warm up with, they deliver on the promise of their efficient design. They take up almost no room relative to the value they add, and after years of use they’re a regular part of my fitness routine.

