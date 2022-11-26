Save Up to $350 on Bowflex Home Gyms During Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the best times to save big on tech, home goods, fashion deals and high-end gym equipment you otherwise may not splurge on. Bowflex is one of our favorite brands for at-home fitness gear because of their high-quality and user-friendly designs, and during Black Friday weekend they’re offering up to $350 off some of their top-rated equipment on Amazon.

We’ve got all the details on this Amazon Black Friday discount below, so keep scrolling and start saving!

Save Big on Home Gyms From Bowflex

If you’re looking to maximize your workout potential and work as many muscles as possible in a compact space, and short time frame, a comprehensive home gym setup is the way to go. Both of these systems from Bowflex are designed to work tens of muscles with one easy, adaptable machine built with easy-to-use cables and resistance systems. They’re built for dynamic, smooth movements that challenge you while lowering the risk of injury created with free weights — and now you can save hundreds on both.

$649.00 $999.00 35% off The Bowflex Xceed Home Gym is built to give you a full-body workout with over 65 different possible exercises for lower and upper body. It can provide between 5 and 210 pounds of resistance and has an integrated lat tower for building upper back muscles quickly.

$799.00 $1,099.00 27% off This larger, more elaborate home gym system from Bowflex is built with many of the same resistance-style strength systems as the Xceed with the addition of a sliding seat rail for aerobic and rowing exercises. It’s got adjustable cable and pulley systems for customized workouts and it comes with a lat bar and squat bar for lower body work as well.