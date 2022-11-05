Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Are Finally Back Down to $350

Unless you have the space in your home for a dedicated home gym, adjustable dumbbells just make sense. As you build strength, you might grow out of lower weights. By the same token, you don’t want to risk buying weights that are too heavy and not being able to use them. Adjustable dumbbells allow you to, well, adjust.

The drawback is that adjustable dumbells can be pretty expensive. But right now, you can save hundreds on the best adjustable dumbbells on the market. Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are discounted to $349, down from the retail price of $549. It’s a hefty deal; we sometimes see the price drop to $429 or $419, but the $200 discount is an impressively steep saving.

save $200 $349 $549 36% off These dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, and they were our top pick for adjustable dumbbells when reviewing them.

Bowflex is the best-known name in the adjustable dumbbell market. Of course, being the most famous doesn’t always translate to being the best. In this case, it does. That’s because our fitness editor, Taylor Galla, tested a wide range of adjustable dumbbells, and the Bowflex SelectTech 552 came out on top. The beauty of the SelectTech is the range.

The lightest weight is 5 pounds and the heaviest is 52.5, and you can adjust the weights in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds and 5-pound increments the rest of the way. It creates plenty of combinations for working every muscle. Plus, the versatility makes it a great option to share with different members of the family.

Of course, adjustable dumbells are only worth it if they’re actually easy to adjust. In our review, we found that “the dial for adjusting weights works well and made selecting new weights mid-workout easy…” The weights also come with a secure stand for easy storage.

When testing the Bowflex, we did find that there were some drawbacks. The biggest potential issue is the plastic construction. The plastic components allow for quick adjustments, but it also means you’ll have to be more careful with them. But they should be more than capable of withstanding regular workouts, so long as you’re not throwing them around.

In addition to the dumbbells, Bowflex has also taken discounts on some of its other equipment, such as its exercise bike and treadmill. You’ll want to act fast to save, and get an early jump on any fitness-related New Year’s resolutions you might have.

