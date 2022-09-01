Brooks Running Launches Cereal-Inspired New Colorways of Its Most Popular Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Colorful breakfast cereals are the perfect snack. No matter the time of day — and no matter your age — anyone can appreciate the sugary goodness of cereal. In 2022, cereal-themed footwear appears to be a definite thing, as Crocs released a General Mills cereal collab this spring. Now, you can take the cheerful look of cereal on a run.

Brooks Running has created a limited-edition collection titledd “Bowl O’ Brooks!,” whose theme is the colorful, sinfully delicious and calorie-laden bowls of cereal of our youth. And, if we’re being honest, we never really grew out of sugary cereal.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Courtesy of Brooks Running

The new Brooks “Bowl O’ Brooks!” Collection launches today and consists of three of their popular models of running shoes: the Adrenaline GTS 22, the Glycerin 20 and the Launch 9. In addition to the shoes, you can pick up cereal-themed Tempo Knit socks, the Heritage Run Cap, and the Distance Tank or Shirt.

We’ve previously named the Adrenaline GTS 22 one of the best running shoes for men, and this extra colorful new colorway is a fun new addition to the lineup.

The new styles are available for both men and women. Check out our favorite products from the launch below.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Bowl O’ Brooks Running Shoe

The white mesh upper highlights the multicolor hues of the outsole. This running shoe is built with mid-level cushioning and stability. If you’re a long-distance runner, stand on your feet all day or log a lot of miles walking, this is your shoe.

The cushioning is designed not only for comfort but also to add spring to your step while on the road. Brooks uses their own 1005 DNA LOFT midsole for additional comfort and fit. If you’re a runner who not only does the oval but runs paved trails and the street, you’ll appreciate Brooks’ GUIDERAILS. It has support built into the shoe to keep your foot in line and not pronate while you run or walk. And it can assist in boosting your stride. Finally, this lightweight sneaker weighs just 10.2 ounces, and it’s a favorite among serious runners.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Glycerin 20 Bowl O’ Brooks Running Shoe

The royal blue mesh upper of this running shoe is a highlight with bright colors. These shades echo the fruity ring design of the outsole. It’s a cheery sight to look at for your 5 AM run. This running shoe is built for runners who have medium or high arches and don’t need stability built into the running shoe. Comfort is in every step. They have a max cushion that cradles your feet, no matter how long you run. The running shoe is only 10.2 ounces.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Launch 9 Bowl O’ Brooks Running Shoe

This running shoe offers both a supportive and a non-supportive style. This is a streamlined running show that has extra cushioning in the midsole. The mesh upper has stripes woven in, and a colorful fruity ring print circles the laces and around the top of the sneaker. It’s a lightweight running shoe, only 8.2 ounces. And it’s made for runners who are looking for a comfortable running shoe for hanging around as well as running.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Bowl O’ Brooks Temp Knit Socks

These crew socks come in three fun patterns that complement the cereal-themed running shoes. They have a smooth toe seam and targeted arch compression. Knitted with DriLayer, a quick dry yarn, these socks are also cushioned in the heel and the toe.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Bowl O’ Brooks Heritage Run Cap

This black ball cap has a spoon hovering over a bowl of cereal on the front. Made of cotton, it has an adjustable fit and sweat-wicking properties.

Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Bowl O’ Brooks Shirt

No collection is complete without at least one T-shirt. On the back of this sweat-wicking tee is a graphic of a cereal bowl, milk and a spoon. Made of a soft cotton blend, this short sleeve T-shirt can be worn running or just running around.