As a Daily Peloton Rider, This Nude Chris Meloni Commercial Really Speaks To Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Peloton just released an ad for their app that features a nude Chris Meloni, working out in nothing but his white athletic socks and highlighting all of the different classes you can take with a monthly membership. While absurdist advertising is not new, especially to young, progressive brands like Peloton, it doesn’t make it any less entertaining when a brand decides to take the plunge.

Peloton has a mixed history with ads, but I’m happy to share this one is a winner. As a daily Peloton rider and a fan of the Law & Order icon, this ad makes me want to buy a Peloton all over again.

Read More: SPY’s Peloton Bike Review

The ad opens and Meloni notes that while some may consider the way he works out “weird,” he doesn’t see why. He’s referring explicitly to working out with the Peloton app at home, but his nakedness tells a different story. With his genitalia surreptitiously blurred, we see him do bicycle crunches, squats, bicep curls, HIIT cardio and even run outside. The phrase “nice app” is thrown around a few times and the ad concludes with a voiceover noted the “two distinct groups” that workout with Peloton — “those who wear pants, and Christopher Meloni.”

The ad is entertaining, quippy, and highlights that because Peloton enables you to work out at home, you can exercise completely naked without anyone on the leaderboard knowing. I don’t workout naked and don’t plan to, but as Peloton’s stock has soared and plunged, and they’ve dealt with a number of PR mishaps and recalls, I’ve still stayed loyal to the service because of the convenience this ad highlights.

I first purchased a Peloton in March of 2020, and since then I’ve used their service almost 6 days a week, every week, for years. I get excited to plan my workouts at the start of every week, and I smile, laugh, wince and sometimes scream in almost every class I take. I’ve reviewed a lot of fitness equipment, from the MIRROR to Tempo’s line of at-home fitness mirrors, and I still think Peloton’s quality is unmatched in the marketplace.

I love being able to work out at home on my own schedule, but beyond that: the Peloton classes are some of the most fun, engaging and joyous fitness classes I’ve ever taken. The convenience makes a membership more than worth it, in my opinion, but even without it I’d still visit an in-person studio to work with their talented team of instructors.

The commercial also highlights the community Peloton legitimately fosters, one in which you can come to each class and bare your naked soul to the room of virtual friends and leave feeling more at home in your own skin. I know this sounds cheesy, but it’s true. It’s another part of the reason I keep coming back for more years later.