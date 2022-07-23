Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Amazon Coupon Saves You $50 Off This Popular Under-Desk Exercise Bike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With record heat waves making people all over the world absolutely miserable — not to mention the million other reasons to stress out about 2022 — we totally understand if you’re feeling a bit lazy. And that’s exactly why we’re obsessing over this popular under-desk elliptical

Right now, you can save $50 with an Amazon coupon on this Under DeskCycle 2 mini exercise bike, designed to help make movement during the workday easy. With summer travel, kids, partners and demanding professional obligations, it can feel impossible to schedule hour-long workouts during the work week. With this machine, you can pedal while you send emails, hop onto Zoom calls and check things off your to do list.

Best of all, Amazon Prime shoppers can now save $50 on the DeskCycle 2 Under-Desk Pedal Exerciser in addition to an existing $9 discount off its full retail price. We’ve got all the details on this Amazon deal below.

$50 OFF WITH COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

About the DeskCycle 2 Under-Desk Pedal Exerciser

In the age of remote work, we’ve really come to appreciate under-desk exercise machines. And thanks to its affordable price tag, compact design and quiet operation, we recently named this the “Best Overall” under-desk elliptical of 2022.

The DeskCycle 2 has a smooth, silent design that uses magnetic resistance to propel and restrict the pedal motion, so your legs get a good workout. It’s made to be easy on the joints and quiet, so your coworkers won’t even know you’re working your glutes, hamstrings, calves and feet muscles. It’s adjustable, so you can adjust it down to 9″ for the lowest pedal height, and it can work with desks as low as 27″ from the ground.

It has 8 different resistance settings, and it has an LCD display that notes your speed, resistance level and distance “traveled” so you can track how many calories you’re burning.

Please note that this under-desk bike is designed for people 5’10” and shorter.

How to Apply The Coupon

These Amazon coupons can be tricky. They don’t register as a regular deal on the site and can be harder to find on the product page. If you look closely, you can see it’s noted right above the price.

All you need to do is check the little box next to the coupon description and terms, and the discount will be applied in your cart.

Courtesy of Amazon