The $500 Millenial Fighter Stance

After reviewing products in the health space for a few years, my home gym has amenities that would make even The Rock envious. A full power rack, a small collection of barbells and a Peloton bike — these are just a few of the things I gaze at while my morning coffee brews. Up until a few years ago, the gym was missing something: a kickable, punchable outlet for aggression and anger. That is until Fight Camp, an interactive home boxing workout, arrived on my doorstep.

FightCamp is kickboxing’s Peloton equivalent. It’s a foam punching bag perched atop a sand-filled base that comes with boxing gloves and smart punch trackers that insert into hand wraps and count each punch as it’s delivered. For $39/month, an accompanying app does the punch tracking during instructor-led sessions of hooks, jabs and uppercuts.

Sometimes working out is about motivation and self improvement; other times it’s about having an outlet for pure rage. Punching something is a good coping mechanism, and it feels good. So does quantifying those punches and having an instructor tell you you did a good job after a half hour. This need for catharsis, validation, and sanctioned violence that’s kept my FightCamp in my living room years after my initial test.

Courtesy of FightCamp $99.00 – $499.00

My normal workout routine, pre-FightCamp, consisted of a lot of running and cycling. These workouts are fine, but they happen largely in the sagittal movement plane (front to back) and breaking them up with a kickboxing workout, with quick pivots and kicks, has helped me train more dynamically and work muscle groups I can’t get with regular strength workouts. It’s suitable for beginners, too. FightCamp’s app includes short introductory classes that make it easy to learn proper punching form, and anyone with an annoying mother-in-law will get the hang of it pretty quickly.

Setting up the FightCamp is a pain, though, and anyone considering buying one should know that the process is onerous. You need to fill the base with water or sand (sand is better) before use. I initially tried filling it with water because I live in an apartment and buying bags of sand felt extreme, but the base shifted with every punch and earned me noise complaints from multiple neighbors.

The enormous weighted base also makes it difficult to move. You can tilt it on its side and roll it, but even that takes some brawn to get it where you want it. I haven’t moved it since I positioned it in place a few years ago, and I doubt it’ll move before I do.