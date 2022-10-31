It’s No Mistake, Amazon’s Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch at 73% off Is Legit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Fitbit has an extensive lineup of fitness trackers and smartwatches that cater to every lifestyle. However, they don’t come cheap. That’s partly because they’re all quality wearables that have proven to be handy devices on our wrist. Thankfully, if you’ve waited patiently for a deal on a Fitbit wearable, then today’s your lucky day.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch by 73% off — making it less than $80 to buy! We rarely see this kind of discount on a Fitbit, so you better hurry before it sells out. Given that it’s a fitness and sleep tracker, on top of offering the convenience of mobile payment courtesy of Fitbit Pay, it’s a deal you need to snag on right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why This Fitbit Sense 2 Is a Great Deal

Originally $299.95, but now $79.95

Instant savings of $220.00

73% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Fitbit Sense 2

When it comes to wearables, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a beast because it combines the superior health tracking of Fitbit with a sprinkling of the functions we get in most smartwatches. Whether you’re tracking the amount of steps you take each day, or how many calories you burned on your most recent workout, the Fitbit Sense 2 has all the sensors to track all your fitness activities.

Over on the health side, it features a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and you can even use the Fitbit ECG app for Afib (atrial fibrillation). Having the ability to measure and inform you about your health can be critical to provide you with insights on your overall well-being. When you go to sleep at night, you can even use the Fitbit Sense 2 to track your sleep.

Of course, it wouldn’t be classified as a smartwatch without on-device access to a voice assistant. In this case, it has Amazon Alexa built-in to respond to all of your voice commands without the need for you to use your smartphone. Meaning, you can tell her to turn on your smart lights — or simply ask questions about your Amazon orders.

Best of all, we love how you can use it to pay for everyday things at shops and retail stores with Fitbit Pay. You simply tap it at the register to pay for whatever you’re getting, which can come in handy if you forget your wallet.

Courtesy of Amazon

If You Own an Apple Watch, a Protective Case Is a Must