Fiture Just Announced a $950 Slim Fitness Mirror That’s Perfect for Small Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Fiture makes high-end fitness mirrors that bring the in-studio boutique workout experience home, and now they’ve come out with a slimmer, cheaper model that’s perfect for small apartments.

The SPY team has reviewed many of the top-rated fitness mirrors available, and while they don’t take up as much space as a rowing machine or a treadmill at home, they still require both wall and floor real estate to use. Any time you can make something, anything, cheaper and smaller, you’re making it more accessible. Fiture has done both of those things with its brand new Fiture Mini.

Fiture Mini

Courtesy of Fiture

Fiture Fitness Mirror: Key Features & Specs

Fiture’s Mini fitness mirror has all the same features as its regular model, only with a smaller screen. This includes their Motion Engine technology that tracks reps and pace, as well as provides feedback on form while you’re working out.

The mirror also comes with:

Progress tracking software so you can set, hit and surpass fitness goals

Access to Fiture’s extensive library of classes with elite instructors

Syncing with Fiture Go app so you can save workouts to your mobile device and take them on-the-go

A complimentary Fit Kit complete with a heart rate monitor, resistance bands (10 pound, 15 pound and 20 pound) as well as a water bottle

Dimensions: