The Best Folding Squat Racks for Home Gyms, According to Professional Gym Designers

Justifying the space for a full squat rack in a city apartment is a tall order. Folding squat racks are a new, unique addition to the pantheon of equipment that can transform any space into a functional gym in a few steps. “It is kind of like how the Murphy Bed is for a guest room slash office. You could be like, ‘now it’s an office, now it’s a guest room.’ With the folding racks you can now say: ‘now it’s a gym, now it’s an office,’” said Chris Howell, founder, and CEO of spxfit, a premium New York City-based luxury gym design group.

What was once a garage, guestroom, or abandoned living room corner can become a multi-faceted gym thanks to a folding rack and the myriad of accessories available.

An additional benefit beyond their compact designs is that, for the most part, folding racks are less expensive than their larger counterpart full racks, which leaves room in the budget for add-ons like J-hooks and specialty barbells. The precarious downside is that even when they’re set up correctly, folding squat racks are less stable and require extra care to make sure they’re safe to use.

What the Experts Say

Before purchasing a folding squat rack, it is extremely important that it’s set up and mounted correctly. “Make sure you get it mounted really well in the studs,” said Nathan Lewis, a doctor of physical therapy and owner of Rogue Physical Therapy. “Whether you are a good DIY-er or you have a handyman—get it done right. You can’t have it fail on you.” He also said that holding a loaded barbell in place before a lift or catching it after a release are not just the most common jobs for a rack, they also put a lot of stress on the machine, so it’s worth investing in high-quality equipment and making sure it can do the job.

Courtesy of Rogue Fitness BEST OVERALL After a great deal of research, Lewis chose this option from Rogue because he can’t afford to gamble with the safety of his equipment, and he finds more reputable brands more trustworthy. “The worst thing that could happen is a failure,” said Lewis. Failure is never pleasant, but in this instance it means a 400-pound barbell landing squarely on the neck, back, or shoulders, so we’d have to agree.



On top of its reliability, this rack also folds down to take up just five inches of space on the wall., and the modular design makes it easy to implement accessories. “They are modular and being able to tie into a Land-Mine press is essential and the pull-up bar is fine. It is an efficient use of space,” Lewis said.



Howell has personally used and really likes folding racks from Rogue as well. “I like Rogue because you know what you are going to get with them,” Howell said. “Rogue really hit the folding rack market hard, which was nice, especially during the pandemic.”

Titan Fitness Made For: The savvy minimalist



The Heavy: Howell mentioned Titan’s folding racks as a high-quality, reasonably-priced option in the folding squat rack space. “It is a strong off-the-shelf direct-to-consumer company,” Howell said. The X-3 is SPY’s pick because it comes in at a price point just above the budget pick but boasts multiple depth options from the wall for different spaces and has a solid 1,100-pound weight capacity.



The Hot Take: A simple, sturdy, and effective rack

PRX Performance Made For: Fast movers



The Heavy: “PRX really pioneered folding racks with their vertical push storage racks,” Howell said. The patented sliding system — as opposed to swinging out and using pins to affix the rack like the others on this list — saves the end user a few minutes with each use. “PRX is just faster. Now we are talking 0-60 between a fast car and a really fast car. It is not much of a difference, but there still is a difference. When it becomes an issue of convenience, that can make a difference in how much you use it.”



The Hot Take: If someone is looking to avoid a lengthy setup before their workout, this is their best bet

Courtesy of Force USA MOST VERSATILE Made For: Fitness enthusiasts who want it all



The Heavy: With ten attachment points and hundreds of possible configurations, Force’s MyRack delivers the highest number of gym setups of any of the options on this list. It’s able to handle a wide variety of exercises and accessories, and MyRack also has an impressive 2,000-lb capacity thanks to its burly 12 GA steel uprights.



The Hot Take: An extensive gym with a tiny footprint

Courtesy of Amazon BEST DEAL Made For: Price-conscious lifters



The Heavy: This sub-$350 option can get the job done and is compatible with an impressive number of accessories.. It doesn’t have a ton of premium features or quick folding technology, but its 800-pound weight limit is great for a beginner and it folds down smaller than a large TV console.



The Hot Take: Money saver for beginners or lighter weightlifters