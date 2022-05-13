How To Combat Bloating: Support Gut Health With Natural Supplements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a gastrointestinal tract full of gas, known as bloating, is, at best, tolerable when you are dealing with it in the comfort of your own home. But when you’re at work, out with friends or trying to be active, it’s not a pleasant experience. Not only can it be distracting from the task at hand, but it can also sometimes lead to pain and uncomfortable breathing. Thankfully, there are a number of effective answers to the problem of how to get rid of bloating.

Below, we’ve gathered our favorite OTC treatments and home remedies for bloating. First, we’ll share some basic information, so keep reading to learn how to get rid of bloating at home.

How to Prevent Bloating

Before we deal with how to get rid of bloating, it’s worth noting that prevention is always preferable to a cure. In this case, knowing how to prevent bloating from occurring in the first place will save you from having to deal with it, and any accompanying discomfort in the process. If you occasionally experience bloating, then you should try to limit the following activities:

Eating too quickly

Eating dairy products

Eating gas-causing foods (beans, cabbage, lentils, etc.)

Drinking through straws

Drinking carbonated beverages

Chewing gum

If you stop engaging in these behaviors and your bloating problem goes away, then problem solved! However, what if you aren’t just experiencing mild or occasional bloating? People who suffer from chronic digestive distress, pain or discomfort should consult their physician. Sometimes, bloating is a symptom of larger health concerns.

How to Relieve and Get Rid of Bloating

If prevention is unsuccessful and you find yourself dealing with an uncomfortable abdomen filled with gas, there’s no need to worry. There are a wide range of effective ways to deal with bloating, and not all answers require swallowing something, either. The most popular options for getting rid of bloating include home treatments such as chewable gas relief tablets, exercise,

Teas

Capsules

Tablets

Exercise

Drinks

Gels

Probiotics

Dietary Supplements

On a basic level, even increasing your general activity through something as simple as walking can help alleviate and even prevent bloating from occurring. Another positive of using many of these bloating fixes is that they provide other health benefits, such as improving overall gut health, fighting constipation and increasing your energy levels.

Below you’ll find our top 15 answers to the question of how to get rid of bloating. These over-the-counter gas relief products and supplements aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution, so talk to your doctor if your bloating doesn’t improve.

1. Gas-X Extra Strength Chewable Gas Relief Tablets

BEST OVERALL

The 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users which accompany these Gas-X Extra Strength Chewable Gas Relief Tablets speak for themselves. If you’re looking for a fast way to relieve bloating, pressure and general discomfort in a matter of minutes, these tablets are the answer. Each chew contains 125mg of simethicone and comes recommended by doctors. And, in addition to preventing potentially embarrassing bloating-related situations, these cherry-flavored chews taste great.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Traditional Medicinals Gas Relief Chamomile Mint Tea

BEST TEA

There aren’t many more relaxing ways to deal with stomach discomfort than sitting down with a nice cup of tea. In each bag of Traditional Medicinals Gas Relief Chamomile Mint Herbal Tea, you’ll find the highest quality, pharmacopoeia-grade herbs which help to relieve a range of uncomfortable feelings, including bloating, feeling stuffed or too full and general excess stomach pressure. Each box comes with 16 sealed, non-GMO verified bags which can be enjoyed up to a maximum of four cups per day.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Midol Bloat Relief Caplets

BEST BUDGET

For under $12, you can have 60 Midol Bloat Relief Caplets. Each caplet delivers up to six hours of relief from multiple stomach-related complaints, including bloating, swelling, the feeling of being full and water weight gain. The capsules are free of caffeine and are only made up of pamabrom, a diuretic, alongside multiple inactive ingredients to provide reliable bloating relief. These caplets are a great option for ladies wanting relief from period discomfort, but they should not be consumed by anyone who is pregnant or breast-feeding.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Nature’s Bounty Apple Cider Vinegar Dietary Supplement

BEST PREVENTION

It appears that the list of benefits apple cider vinegar can offer your body just keeps getting longer. In this instance, ACV works to support your digestive system and prevent the onset of bloating. In addition to fighting the abdomen bulge, this Nature’s Bounty Apple Cider Vinegar Dietary Supplement can promote weight loss, maintain your body’s pH and prevent damage from free radicals. Plus, these all-natural tablets are vegetarian-friendly and made with high-quality ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. NOW Supplements Peppermint Gels

BEST GELS

These NOW Supplements Peppermint Gels are another popular option for both the prevention of and dealing with bloating and other pressure-related discomfort. Each easy-to-swallow gel contains a mix of peppermint oil, ginger and fennel oils which support healthy digestion and provide relief when bloating occurs. In addition, all 90 gels included in the bottle are enteric coated and are best taken before meals up to three times a day.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. DrForumulas Nexabiotic Advanced Multi-Probiotic

BEST FOR TRAVEL

These DrForumulas Nexabiotic Advanced Multi-Probiotic multi-probiotics utilize a delayed release action to ensure the good bacteria contained inside each capsule makes it to your gut. Every capsule contains 23 different probiotic strains, including B infantis and saccharomyces boulardii, which populate inside your gut to deliver more regular bowel movements and improve overall gut health. Plus, these supplements are a reliable option for on-the-go consumption or travel as the advanced drying technology keeps the bacteria alive in even the most extreme environments.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Irwin Naturals Bloat Away

BEST FOR WATER BALANCE

By supporting the body’s natural water balance, this Irwin Naturals Bloat Away supplement is able to help with your bloating discomfort. The included corn silk reduces the accumulation of fluid in the body while a range of other herbal ingredients encourage the body to lose unwanted fluid through diuresis, helping to prevent the general unease caused by imbalances. Plus, their compact size and gel exterior makes them easier to swallow and allows for quicker release of the helpful nutrients contained inside.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Amazon Basics Exercise Yoga Mat

BEST EXERCISE

It’s not just medicines and supplements which can help you prevent and deal with bloating. The right physical exercise can also help maintain healthy digestion and alleviate the discomfort caused by bloating and fluid imbalances in the body. By keeping one of these Amazon Basics Exercise Yoga Mats in your home, you’ll always have a comfortable base to perform exercises and stretches on. The mat is also available in a range of colors and comes with a handy shoulder strap to make carrying it simple.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Love Wellness Bye, Bye, Bloat Enzymes Supplement

GLUTEN FREE PICK

Love Wellness Bye, Bye, Bloat Enzymes Supplement is an effective answer to dealing with both hormonal and diet-related bloating. It doesn’t matter whether bloating is the result of a big meal, excessive water retention or changes to your diet, these capsules can help. Each bottle comes with 60 capsules which can be taken daily after a big meal or before bedtime to help your body better manage water weight. Key ingredients in the capsules include dandelion, fenugreek and ginger root. Additionally, it’s possible to combine the supplement with Sparkle Fiber and Gut Feelings Probiotic for a complete and comprehensive bloating-fighting kit.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. GoBiotix Detox Probiotic Supplement

BEST PROBIOTIC

The capsules included in this GoBiotix Detox Probiotic Supplement are crammed full of probiotics, prebiotics and digestive enzymes to promote gastro-intestinal balance and gut and liver health. Not only is this an all-natural solution to painful gas & bloating, it can also improve energy levels, boost your immune system and prevent constipation and diarrhea. The supplement, which is vegetarian friendly and should be taken daily, is available in 30, 60 or 90-capsule bottles.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. HUM Nutrition Flatter Me Capsules

BEST VEGETARIAN

HUM Nutrition Flatter Me Capsules are filled with over 15 natural enzymes that help to optimize digestion and address unwanted bloating. These vegetarian-friendly supplements were designed based on clinical trials to ensure their effectiveness. In addition to the natural enzymes, the capsules contain fennel, peppermint and ginger to provide a soothing experience and aid optimal gut health. Finally, HUM Nutrition produces this supplement in a natural way which is free of GMO, gluten and parabens.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Phillips Colon Health Probiotics Capsules

BEST CAPSULES

These Phillips Colon Health Probiotics Capsules are a popular and well-rated answer to dealing with digestive discomfort or imbalances caused by diet, stress and travel . This multi-action, four-in-one answer fights against bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation and comes backed by over 5,500 five-star ratings from Amazon users. The capsules also contain three types of specially selected probiotics, making them a reliable and easy way to support your digestive core and replenish the good bacteria inside your gut.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Zenwise Health Digestive Enzymes

MOST POPULAR

Each of the 180 Zenwise Health digestive capsules boasts a combination of natural enzymes and pre- and probiotics. The plant-based ingredients help to prevent unwanted bloating by supporting digestion and promoting correct nutrient uptake. They also contain enzymes like protease, lactase and amylase to speedily ease discomfort when it occurs. With use, you’ll notice an optimization of your energy levels, which is ideal for those who lead an active lifestyle or want a little boost at the onset of their new weight loss program.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Wildwonder Sparkling Probiotic Juice Drink

BEST JUICE DRINK

Another answer to fighting the causes of bloating is to drink something to which improves gut health immunity and offers digestive support, such as this Wildwonder Sparkling Probiotic Juice Drink. In each can, you’ll find one billion CFUs of probiotics and five grams of prebiotic plant fiber to give your body the step up it needs to function correctly. This certified-organic drink is also vegan friendly and free from caffeine. Plus, you’ll only find six grams of sugar in the drink and have multiple flavors to choose from, including peach ginger.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Garden of Life Vegetarian Digestive Supplement

BEST SPLURGE

This Garden of Life Vegetarian Digestive Supplement boasts a highly potent and comprehensive formula which delivers 21 different digestive enzymes to your gut, each of which has a specific and beneficial function. This support aids more complete digestion and better overall gastro-intestinal health, helping to prevent bloating and other discomfort at the source. Handily, these rapid-release, vegetarian-friendly capsules are available in 30, 90 and 180-piece bottles and have received a positive rating from over 90% of Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

