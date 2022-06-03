The Best Hydration Packs for Staying Hydrated on Long Runs and Hikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No one wants to carry a water bottle when heading uphill for a day on the trails or on a long-distance run. Instead, investigate buying a hydration pack that will provide hands-free hydration. Simply slip on one of these sleek outdoor backpacks and stash up to an entire day’s worth of water (along with maybe some snacks).

Unlike LifeStraw’s Peak Series Water Filters, hydration packs are specifically designed to hold and transport water. The best hydration packs are lightweight, with an ergonomic shape for easy carrying, as well as a drinking tube so you don’t have to slow down to take a sip of water.

When shopping for the best hydration pack, you’ll want to consider the type of activity for which you’ll be using it, examine the hydration backpack’s water capacity and design and if it comes with tubing that is easy to disconnect.

Here are the best hydration packs for whatever outdoor activity you undertake.

1. Osprey 2.5 Liter Hydration Pack

BEST OVERALL

Osprey is one of the leading outdoor brands with a customer satisfaction guarantee offering full coverage of their products over your lifetime. So you can invest in a high-quality backpack that will live up to its guarantees. This 2.5-liter pack has a breathable design for sweaty runs and a zippered pocket for keys and cards. With a removable hip strap and easy access to your water from the integrated tube, this hydration pack is all function and no unnecessary frill.

2. Camelbak 3 Liter Pack BEST CAPACITY With a carrying capacity of up to three liters, this Camelbak design is for the trail-runner who starts at sun up and won’t be back until sundown. The integrated bladder fits comfortably against your back and the easy access drinking tube is there when you need it. Designed for everything from hardcore backcountry trips to combat missions, this pack has quick-release shoulder straps for easy removal and an air-tight valve that easily opens and closes for quick hydration. Courtesy of Amazon CamelBak ThermoBak S (Short) Hydration Pack $91.00 Buy Now on Amazon

3. Trailrunner 2-Liter Water Pack

MOST AFFORDABLE

This affordable option carries two liters of water and is meant to be worn for quicker trips where you aren’t required to carry extra equipment or gadgets. It is ideal for everything from cycling to climbing because of its seamless and light design. Some details we love include an orange safety whistle and a reflective trim for night running.

4. TETON Sports Oasis 18L Hydration Pack

BEST FOR SOUTHPAWS

The TETON Oasis is designed with hydration ports on both the left and right sides so you don’t have to worry about reaching over if you’re left-handed. Made of durable materials, it is designed for rugged use and features front-zip pockets for easy access. The 2-liter bladder ensures that you won’t go thirsty throughout your day of hiking or long-distance running.

5. Osprey Manta 34 Men’s Hiking Hydration Backpack

BEST SPLURGE

This Osprey hydration pack is perfect for carrying larger loads thanks to its highly ventilated design and torso-adjustable fit. The Manta 34 is a full-feature pack with large capacity storage and a 2.5-liter reservoir. Comfortable enough for any trek, it comes with an open mesh back panel, adjustable harness, sternum strap with magnetic closure and bite valve attachment with dual access pockets.

6. CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack

BEST FOR BIKING

The CamelBak M.U.L.E. is designed for maximum stability on bike trails. It offers a sleek customized fit and features 12 liters of storage with a 3-liter Crux reservoir and an ergonomic handle and on/off lever that makes it easy to access and fill while preventing leaks.

