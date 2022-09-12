Hydrow Released a Sleek New Rowing Machine for the Rest of Us, and We’re Obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hydrow has released a new connected rower made for small spaces that uses the latest technology to mimic on-water fitness, in a smaller, quieter and 30% lighter package. The Hydrow Wave rower is 80 inches long, half a foot shorter than the original Hydrow rower. It incorporates the same electromagnetic drag technology that feels like the closest thing to being on the water from your home gym, garage or living room.

SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla originally reviewed the Hydrow rower in early 2022 and was impressed by the machine’s construction and the quality and breadth of workouts available. It’s a great machine but had one big limitation: the price tag. Spending almost $2,500 on a luxury rower is not feasible for some users, especially those who would struggle to fit the machine in their home in the first place. Hydrow listened and built a smaller rower with many of the same technological features and a price tag with $1,000 shaved off the top.

Hydrow has earned quite an impressive list of accolades over the past few years. You can read the SPY review of the original Hydrow rower, which was glowing. Hydrow also earned a spot in the recent SPY Smart Home Awards, and it’s also been named one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Now, we’re excited to introduce the Hydrow Wave rower, a luxury rowing machine minus the luxury price tag. For anyone that’s been drooling over the Hydrow rower but hasn’t been able to justify the expense, this is a dream come true.

2022 RELEASE

Hydrow Wave Rower: The Specs

The newest addition to Hydrow’s impressive offering boasts a smaller but no-less-effective design, built to fit well in small spaces. The design uses drag technology to mimic the feeling of rowing on water with each stroke and uses 86% of your body’s major muscle groups for a fun and challenging workout.

Like the original Hydrow rower, the Hydrow Wave rower gives you access to Hydrow’s library of 4,000+ streamable workouts filmed on waterways worldwide. Even if you live hundreds or thousands of miles from an ocean, river or lake, you can experience on-water fitness conveniently at home.

Key Specs:

Full HD Touchscreen

The Hydrow Wave rower is built with a large 16-inch PCAP HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for crystal clear class streaming and easy browsing through their fitness library.

Stainless Steel Seat Track

The seat track you row on is durable stainless steel, so you stay secure throughout your workout. It’s also engineered with a thermoplastic polymer frame.

Immersive Sound

The rower is built with two amplified, 3W speakers with 8 ohms that are front-facing for the most immersive sound experience possible.

Small Dimensions

Rowers are large machines by nature, but the Hydrow Wave rower is compact with a footprint of 80″ L x 19″ W x 43″ H when flat and 26.5″ W x 30″ D and 82″ H when stored vertically.

Other Key Features

Comfortable Design Built For Effective Fitness

The Hydrow Wave rower is built with computer-controlled resistance that’s dynamic to your body’s movements and responsive to your strength, in order to create the right amount of drag and give you your desired results.

The seat is built with a double-roller and double-idler system for a smooth operation and has an ergonomically-designed cushion up top for comfort.

The footbed is easy to adjust for correct foot placement, and the monitor folds flat for storage.

Large Workout Library

Hydrow offers a fitness library of 4,000+ workouts that include virtual rowing classes and Pilates, yoga, strength and conditioning. Each Hydrow membership, which costs $38 per month, includes daily live workouts, unlimited profiles for the whole family, access to the leaderboard for on-screen challenges and access to everything on the Hydrow mobile app so you can work out on the go.

Easy Storage

It’s worth noting that the Hydrow Wave rower can be stored vertically between each workout with Hydrow’s Vertical Anchor, a product that can be purchased separately. It includes a part that attaches to your wall, loops around the rower when it’s folded upwards and secures it while stored for safety and convenience.

If you’re working with a very small space and still don’t know if you want to give up your living room or bedroom, this is an ideal solution.

Hydrow Wave Vertical Anchor

Hydrow: A Brand Founded By Rowing Experts

What else distinguishes Hydrow from any other rower you can find at your local gym or fitness studio? It’s a brand founded by rowing experts who have used a lifetime of knowledge to build a top-notch at-home fitness machine.

Bruce Smith, their CEO and founder, is a former Head of the Charles winner and coached the US Lightweight Eight rowing team to a bronze medal at the 2015 World Rowing Championships. He is also the former Executive Director of Community Rowing in Boston.

Their instructors are elite athletes, from Olympians to Paralympians and Rowing National Team members. They offer clear instruction that’s motivating and precise and make every workout fun, challenging and a bit exhilarating.

Why Buy the new Hydrow Wave Rower?

