lululemon Studio: New Membership For The Mirror Comes With $700 Off and Major Perks

lululemon has transitioned MIRROR into lululemon Studio, one of the most holistic fitness memberships we’ve seen to date, that includes in-person classes at boutique studios and their 10,000+ class library available via their app or on their fitness mirror, the Mirror.

In a post-2020 world where fitness enthusiasts want choice in being able to balance at-home and in-person workouts at a gym or studio, lululemon has created the ideal solution.

You can now attend classes taught by world-class instructors on the Mirror at home, on the lululemon Studio app or in-studio at one of lululemon’s partner fitness studios across the country. They’ve made high-quality fitness flexible enough that you can access it anywhere, and enjoy the perks of their top-rated fitness mirror at the same time.

If you want the flexibility of being able to workout at home but also want the option for in-person fitness through the same membership, lululemon Studio has you covered. Right now, new users who purchase the Mirror fitness mirror and sign up for a membership will also receive $700 off and free shipping with the code LLSTUDIO700. Note: a Mirror is required for membership to lululemon Studio.

lululemon Studio: What You Get

The lululemon Studio Membership costs $39/month, and now not only gains you access to classes on the Mirror hardware device, but also opens you up to their entire library and network of more than 10,000 classes of 50+ modalities taught by expert instructors at studios across the country.

Membership Perks Include:

10% off every lululemon purchase online or in-store

Free fitness classes at select stores

20% off in-person workouts at their partner studios, which run the gamut in terms of their focus

First dibs and early access to new product drops at lululemon, free hemming on products, returns on sale items and more

The studios where you get a members-exclusive discount on classes? They’re some of the most popular in the country for HIIT, boxing, yoga, barre and more. They include:

AARMY

AKT

DOGPOUND

FORWARD_Space

Pure Barre

Rumble

Yoga Six

Y7

Save $700 on The Mirror When You Sign Up

The best part about a lululemon Studio Membership? You don’t have to leave your home to take advantage of it. Access to expert-instructor-led classes on and fitness programming on The Mirror is also included and when you purchase the fitness mirror now you can save $700 off its regular price.

SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla reviewed the Mirror in early 2022 and loved its sleek design, easy operation and seamless movement tracking. lululemon Studio members who purchase a mirror will gain access to the following key features and benefits.

LED Display and Surround Sound

The Mirror fitness mirror is built with a 43” full HD display with wide-angle 178-degree viewing. This makes it easy to tune into classes and follow along as moving around and switching positions doesn’t undermine your ability to see the screen.

The Mirror also comes with a 4 x 15W speaker system with an embedded microphone so you get that full-studio sound at home. You can also connect your favorite workout earbuds via Bluetooth.

Front-Facing Camera

The Mirror also comes with a 5 megapixel camera that allows you to see your friends while working out at home (if you want to) as well as receive feedback from instructors if you opt into their virtual personal training program.

It’s a Sleek, Chic Mirror

The Mirror fitness mirror is, actually, a mirror. You can mount it on the wall or use the carbon steel stand to lean it if you’re a renter and can’t install a mounted device.

Some fitness mirrors are more like huge screens that come with weights, very few of them actually have a reflective surface when turned off. Not the Mirror, Galla frequently found herself checking her outfit on the way out the door using the Mirror, making it a multi-functional addition to her home.

Even if you don’t use it every day to workout, you’ll still get a lot of use out of The Mirror.

