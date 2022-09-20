Will Peloton’s New $3,000+ Rower Make the Low-Impact Workout Cool Again?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Peloton’s latest luxury fitness machine has just dropped: The Peloton Row. It’s a stunning rowing machine that comes with classes taught by some of their already-beloved, IG-famous instructors, and it comes with a price tag to match. Upon first glance, it appears built as a direct competitor to other high-end, at-home rowing brands like Hydrow and Ergatta, and retails for $3,195.00. It’s currently available for pre-order on their site, but will it sell? We’re skeptical.

Peloton Row

Courtesy of Peloton

Peloton Row: The Specs

SPY Editors haven’t gotten a chance to try the new Peloton Row yet, but it sure looks impressive. On-screen, it’s got a bunch of features Peloton users and non-users alike will find familiar, including:

Form Assist guidance and instruction for beginners and advanced rowers

Real-time metrics tracking of stroke rate, pace, output and distance, as well as the ability to set personal pace targets and track progress towards your goals

A library of workouts from Peloton rowing and strength instructors including Adrian Williams, and a whole team of new rowing-only instructors

An 8′ x 2′ footprint, similar to the Hydrow, and the ability to vertically store it once you’re done

Ergonomic seat and smooth belt for a nearly-silent workout

A swivel screen, so you can complete strength, stretching, meditation and other classes from Peloton’s library from your rower

They also offer Row Bootcamp classes that combine the cardio of rowing with strength circuits mid-workout, as well as scenic classes so you can row all over the globe, virtually.

Would You Row With Peloton?

Peloton’s promo video for the rower starts out with the image of a dingy looking rower in a garage, not being used, and begs the question: “Why isn’t rowing a thing?” Then they conjecture it just needs better lighting, music and “motivation” — but not from a motivational speaker, but a Peloton instructor, two professions some would find synonymous.

Clearly, Peloton is trying to make rowing the next cycling, and spearhead the relaunch of the low-impact style of workout that’s done sitting down. I’m skeptical and love my Peloton bike more than anything else I own.

It’s unlikely folks who don’t already have a rower, or know they like rowing, are going to spend over $3,000 on one just because it’s emblazoned with the Peloton “P.” Rowing on a rower is also a boring workout that doesn’t come with the same versatility and flexibility that a spin bike and treadmill does.

As the pandemic’s effects on gyms, fitness studios and other in-person workout experiences continues to wane, Peloton’s stock has also struggled, to say the least. Will this new product help usher in a new wave of subscribers? Or has the market moved on a bit too much to justify the cost of a machine that only lets you slide back and forth on a single track? Sure, rowing is a full-body workout that some people love, but has Peloton lost too much star power to draw in the base it needs to keep a niche product like this afloat?

I hope they prove me wrong.