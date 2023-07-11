Attention: Therabody’s Top-Rated Compression Massage Boots Are $200 Off for Prime Day

Prime Day is one of the best days to save on expensive, splurge-worthy brands like Therabody. They make some of the best massage guns and recovery devices in the business, with industry-leading technology that’s effective and designed intuitively. Their stuff is also super expensive and hard to justify most of the year. This is less true during Prime Day.

Right now, Therabody is offering steep discounts on a bunch of its best-selling products, including these top-rated RecoveryAir Prime Compression Massage Boots, which use adjustable range air pressure to aid in muscle recovery and relaxation. After the user zips into them like two leg sleeping bags, they squeeze and release the legs in cycling intervals to help flush out lactic acid and encourage fresh blood flow, and they’re built with four time interval options and an adjustable pressure range as well.

SPY’s Wellness Editor, Taylor Galla, got a chance to test these out a year ago and while she was hesitant to zip into them at first they’ve become a huge part of her fitness and recovery regimen. They were featured in SPY’s The Informant editor’s choice franchise earlier this year. $500 is a record low price for this product on Amazon, so if any marathon runners, cyclers, or heavy lifts want a great deal on a performance-changing device — now’s the time.

Courtesy of Amazon These RecoveryAir Prime compression boots come with a simple pneumatic device for setting the time and pressure intensity of the recovery session. They have 180 minutes of battery life and while they’re not Bluetooth like their fancier newer models, the stationary nature of this product renders that a nice perk but not necessary.

Other Great Prime Day Deals from Therabody

Courtesy of Amazon The TheraGun’s price has dropped to just $349, down from its usual high of $599, a discount of over 40%. This is Theragun’s most advanced and impressive massage gun, complete with signature features like the ergonomic triangular handle and QuietForce technology. This gun also has luxe features like a rotating massage arm, six massage gun heads and compatibility with a Bluetooth app.

Courtesy of Amazon Therabody’s original Theragun, the Theragun Prime, is also discounted 30% for Prime Day. It’s already the brand’s most affordable massage gun, and now it’s an even better deal on industry-leading recovery technology. It has four different head attachments, five speeds, and the patented Theragun handle that’s designed to reduce stress on the wrist and arm.