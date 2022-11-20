Review: I’m A Chiropractor and I’ve Been Using This Simple $21 Tool to Get Rid of My Neck Pain

As a chiropractor, I’ve had to deal with a lot of neck pain, and not just in the patients I see. As a result, I’m always on the lookout for new tools to combat neck pain, and while scrolling through Amazon recently, the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer caught my eye.

This shoulder relaxer looks kind of like a giant curled-up tongue, and I ordered it out of curiosity. I wanted to know if it really could help alleviate neck pain at home. Thanks to that happy accident, I discovered my favorite new tool for neck and shoulder pain.

Let’s be real — we live in a time in which people spend much of their day bending their necks to look down at a device. It’s not a natural position, and those hours don’t even include the poor ergonomics of using a laptop.

Today’s society is addicted to devices and, in turn, we suffer from poor posture that begins in the neck area. As a chiropractor, common issues I see as a result of poor neck posture include headaches, stiffness, loss of mobility and the list goes on.

Now, there are many things you can do to counteract these effects. You can stretch multiple times per day, get a massage, or see a chiropractor or physical therapist, among other things. But how many of us actually make any of those a priority or follow through with the routine?

$20.99 $29.99 The Verdict: The Restcloud neck relaxer makes big promises (“relieve neck pain in 10 minutes”), and we were skeptical at first. However, it proved to be effective in our testing, and it’s a great tool for neck pain and stiffness — so long as you follow the recommended instructions!

Material: Soft foam

Soft foam Surface : Waterproof and easily cleaned

: Waterproof and easily cleaned Dimensions : ‎8.66 x 6.69 x 4.72 inches

: ‎8.66 x 6.69 x 4.72 inches Weight: 9.52 Ounces

That’s where the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer comes into play. Using this portable cervical traction device doesn’t require much time or effort, it’s very inexpensive, and you can bring it just about anywhere.

We preface this not as a do-all be-all solution to neck pain, but as somebody who has tested this, it is certainly a good starting point and something that could be used regularly to help relieve nagging neck pain and stiffness.

What is the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer?

Testing the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer for SPY.com. Bret Hoffer | SPY

Made with a dense but flexible foam, the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer is a very simple piece of equipment. It is a non-mechanical traction device that assists with the alignment of the cervical spine. In other words, it helps users to find relief from neck pain.

I found that with regular, suggested use, it was effective for me in neck muscle relaxation and mild, curvature-assisted traction.

I do want to note, however, that this is not a sleeping pillow for neck pain. It’s not recommended for use longer than 10 minutes per session and more than 30 minutes per day. It’s also not recommended for children under 12.

Using the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer

Using the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer is very easy. It weighs about as much as an iPhone and feels soft and smooth and kind of similar to a Nike AirMax bubble, if you’ve ever squeezed one of those. After setting it on the floor, line up the back of your neck with the body and hang your head back over the “wave.”

I find my head sometimes touches the ground and that’s perfectly fine because the pressure still goes up the front of the neck. What’s great is that it stays put while using it.

Once in a comfortable position, you might feel some blood rushing to your head, but that’s what should be happening as the shape of the tool opens up the front of your neck allowing for that flow. I could see this maybe being an issue for folks who experience vertigo, so if that’s you, consult with your doctor first.

Testing the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer for SPY.com. Bret Hoffer | SPY

As mentioned before, the brand recommends, and I have to agree, to start out slowly and build up time in increments. Somebody close to me tried it for 15 minutes at first and experienced some pain. Myself, at this point, am now falling asleep for five or so minutes at a time while using it — it’s wonderful.

Afterward, it feels like my neck has elongated and is more upright instead of forward. That’s because what’s happened is the neck muscles have stretched out and the natural C-curve of the neck is being restored.

I have used the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer consistently for close to a month and even after the first few sessions, I could sense the tension release in my neck.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer?

Is the Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer worth the price? Absolutely. While it isn’t the only tool I would recommend for alleviating neck pain and discomfort, I found that it certainly does what it says it will.

With that said, in order for this to work, please read the instructions. They’re not kidding when they tell users to increase time stretched gradually. Start with just a few minutes at a time. Restcloud suggests using the tool three times per day at no more than five minutes per session and no more than 30 minutes total per day.

It’s probably best to start in three-minute increments or less and work up from there. After a while, you’ll get so used to it that you might even fall asleep like we did — but set a timer for sure.