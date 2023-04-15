The Best Running Water Bottles, According to Marathoners

The average runner loses approximately 48 ounces of water each hour from sweat. That’s six out of the eight glasses all human adults are supposed to consume daily. Given that gut-sloshing discomfort rules out the pre-run guzzle, the best approach to countering the draining effects of a run is drinking along the way. And there’s no shortage of vessels built for precisely that: hydration packs, vests, park fountains, dog bowls outside of coffee shops, and thigh-bruising Nalgenes. But the most efficient solution remains the same as ever: the runner’s water bottle.

Running water bottles are designed to be towed by, and not weigh down, endurance athletes for whom every little nuisance becomes magnified. Their lighter size and minimal materials also makes for lower price tags, nowhere near the larger HydroFlask and Stanley vessels built for desk tops and stagnant sipping. The average running water bottle will set you back somewhere around $30-$40.

What The Experts Say About Running Water Bottles

The first trick to finding the perfect running water bottle is finding a size that won’t weigh the runner down, but has enough capacity so as to not require frequent refills. For endurance athlete Hannah Golden, 250ml is the sweet spot for 10K’s and half marathons.

“You’ll want to refill it for longer runs above 13 miles, but it’s quick and easy to fill,” she says. “It’s also a great size in terms of being light and not too heavy to carry.”

Like many other runners, Golden prefers a soft flask water bottles that squishes in the hand, conforming to the contours of a semi-clenched fist.

“The other nice thing about a soft flask is that when they are empty, they compact down to a very small package,” says Ben Drew, a New York-based marathoner and Founder of The Wired Runner. “This makes it easy to stash the bottle in a pocket until you are ready to refill it.”

England-based fitness and health coach Jannice Hutton — who is currently training to run the Paris Marathon — points out that a reliable seal is a crucial component in a good running water bottle. And that cuts two ways. Bottles need to close tightly but also be easy to drink from. That’s hardly guaranteed according to David Mason, a Wyoming-based personal trainer and founder of Barbells Abroad.

“All bottles claim they are easy to drink from, but I think this is actually quite a personal thing, and a bottle that works well for me might not work for someone else,” says Mason. “I have quite a collection of running bottles now, but I only use the firm favorites that have been tried and tested for long distances.”

best use of collapsible space $43.20 Rabbit Running Co-Founder and running industry expert Monica DeVresse recommends this soft flash handheld running water bottle. “I use it exclusively for my long trail runs,” she says. “I like it because it’s a soft flask and has a pocket to hold the nutrition. Also, the outer shell of it is adjustable and it is comfortable for my hand. The other benefit of the soft flasks is as you deplete the bottle it gets lighter and collapsible.”

best for tethered tech $39.97 Runners who want their phone to remain easily accessible throughout runs will make good use of this bottle’s touchscreen-friendly pouch. The double-walled insulated bottle keeps promises to keep liquids cool 20% longer than uninsulated bottles, and the 3M reflective fabric on the bottle’s exterior helps with visibility.

best running flask $20.00 $22.00 9% off Hanna Golden recommends this flask because it’s flexible and vacuum seals automatically. “The fact that it doesn’t slosh around is the best feature, honestly,” she says. “With fixed/solid water bottles, the sloshing drives me insane.”



An anti-slip exterior keeps the flask from becoming a nuisance in wet conditions, and a high-flow bite valve auto-seals after each sip. The lid also includes a twist locking cap that is secure enough to keep the bottle from leaking, but easy enough for hands-free operation. And the flask can handle weather extremes from below-freezing to around 140 degrees.

best stainless steel water bottle $27.95 $35.00 20% off The S’well stainless steel water bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours thanks to triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction, and the wide opening is great for ice cubs. This pick demands a running belt with a solid strap as holding it will become a nuisance.

most ergonomic $23.95 $26.95 11% off This graspable water bottle comes with a thumb-lock strap and foam cushioning so the handle can relax while still keeping the bottle secure. It also has a twist-lock cap for a secure closure that’s quick to sip from.

best clip-on $11.99 It’s an old-school method, but some runners still enjoy water bottles that clip easily to a belt or waistband, and can be adjusted to different positions during a run to prevent rubbing and chafing. The AONIJIE bottle has an 8.5 ounce capacity, but weighs just 50 grams when empty so while it’s not collapsible it’s still plenty lightweight.

best belted $14.00 FlipBelt’s portable lightweight running water bottle is a unique hands-free option that tucks comfortably into the small of the back. Each bottle is smaller, at just 6 ounces, but carrying both of them at once gives the runner a balanced load and faster refills. They can also be used as makeshift ice packs during hot summer training days.

best filtered $49.15 Filtered water refill stations are hard to come by on trail runs. This BeFree filtered water bottle has a 0.1 micron water filter that can clean up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without the use of chemicals. The bottle is also collapsible.

Frequently Asked Questions About Running Water Bottles Can You Run With a Water Bottle? Yes you can, but it’s a tad awkward and demands some trial and error in terms of the size of the bottle and how it’s held. Certain runners love a handheld option, but these can hurt your hand and shoulder after a few hours of holding them because of the weight imbalance. There’s also a problem of leakage, as excessive movement can cause certain bottles to drip all over clothes. The best ones are designed to make consistent hydration as easy as possible with tight seals and easy-open tops.

How Often Should I Clean a Running Water Bottle? All water bottles should be cleaned at least once a week, especially ones taken on long runs outdoors. Most water bottles aren’t cleaned often enough, so go ahead and give them all a scrub right now after you’re done reading. Can I Have Too Many Running Water Bottles? It’s an age-old question and my wife’s mutterings whenever the pull of a kitchen cabinet triggers a cascade of plastic lids and straws. The answer is no.

