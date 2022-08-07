Save 40% on Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebells With 4,800 Perfect Reviews — Now Just $119

Out of all the products we’ve tested and reviewed for SPY readers, one product in particular stands out, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. Not only did our editors give these popular adjustable dumbbells perfect scores, but our readers love them, too. So we keep a close eye on these dumbbells in case the price drops, and this weekend, we found a great discount on these dumbbells’ companion product, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell.

This weekend, Bowflex’s popular adjustable weight system is discounted by 40%, which brings the price down to just $119. If you already have the SelectTech Dumbbells, then these weights make a perfect add-on for your home gym. Even if you don’t, these kettlebells can help you get a great workout at home, and they offer a more affordable entry point to the SelectTech strength training system.

At this price, we recommend buying two of these kettlebells so that you can have a pair for your home gym.

Why We’re Excited About This Deal: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Dumbbells

In our review of the best adjustable dumbbells, we said that the Bowflex SelectTech system is the “gold standard” of adjustable weights, and we stand by that assessment. There are a lot of dupes on the market today, but nothing beats the original in our experience.

Like the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells, this adjustable kettlebell has an easy-to-use adjustment dial. With a quick turn of the wrist, you can adjust the weight from 8-40 pounds.

In addition, when you buy these kettlebells, you’ll automatically receive a free 1-year trial to JRNY, the Bowflex on-demand fitness video app. As a JRNY member, you’ll have 24/7 access to instructor-led fitness classes and exclusive workout routines. This can help ensure you’re getting the best possible results from your purchase. Kettlebell workouts can help with cardio and strength training, and they’re a great way to work out your core and arms, all without leaving your home.

These kettlebells also have a perfect rating on Amazon. These weights have more than 4,800 5-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.8-stars, which is at the very top of the Amazon rating scale.

Is there a catch?

Some users have reported that the kettlebell shape is a bit awkward compared to traditional kettlebells, but we haven’t found that to be a problem ourselves. And because you can adjust from 8 to 40 pounds, you don’t have to store a bunch of bulky weights just to get a full workout. Finally, we recommend using some type of floor mat so that you don’t damage your floors when you set down these weights.

Otherwise, these weights are a smart investment. They’re also much more affordable than the SelectTech 552 Dumbbells. A pair of Bowflex dumbbells currently sells for $429 on Amazon, but you could purchase two of these kettlebells for just $238.

Again, Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebells are selling for just $119 right now on Amazon, the same price that was available during the recent Prime Day event. Prime members can also access free shipping and returns, and all purchases come with a complementary 1-years subscription to the Bowflex JRNY workout app.

