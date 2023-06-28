The Informant: I Ran 13.1 Miles in Stance Socks Without a Single Blister

My body thrives during hard workouts — I’m a heavy weightlifter, all-season cyclist and an avid runner who has yet to experience a progress-halting injury. My feet, however, despise movement. They are often riddled with blisters and arch pain no matter how broken in my shoes are, and there are very few fancy shoes I can wear without paying a crusty, bloody price.

I have wide feet with high arches and aspiring bunions. Peculiar feet and training for a half marathon don’t mix, so once long runs became a part of my regular routine this May I knew I had to adjust something. I’d finish six, seven, and 10-mile runs and remove my sock to reveal large, furious blood blisters that would take days to heal. I accepted my fate for the big race until my boyfriend splurged and bought me three pairs of performance socks from Stance, a high-quality basics brand whose prices border on absurd.

I slipped on a pair of their Ultralight Cushion Tab Socks and emerged from race day blister-free, comfortable, and amazed. $15 socks might seem dumb, but these are beyond worth it.

Courtesy of Stance

The exact cause of my PR-induced pustules was unclear. It may have been my feet swelling amidst all the activity. It may have been the material of the other “performance” socks I was using. It may have been those two things combined. But since I’ve replaced my thick athletic Bombas socks (which go for around $17 a pair) with Stance, I haven’t experienced any chafing-related issues.

Like other performance-oriented socks I’ve tried, Stance socks hug my feet tightly, but they aren’t as breathable as looser-weave, cheaper brands I have in my drawer. They stretch easily and haven’t gotten trashed in the washer and dryer, and the tabs on the back have kept ankle blisters at bay. They feel structured without being rigid and while they definitely have more strategic cushioning than the standard Costco variety pack, it doesn’t feel excessive like socks I’ve worn from Bombas or On Running.

Stance makes a variety of clothing for men, women, and kids and their sock selection ranges from everyday no–shows to their Performance line. Each of their performance socks comes in three different cushion levels: Ultralight, Light, and Medium cushion. My personal favorite is the Ultralight, since the fabric is thin and lightweight, but they all have a place in my routine. I wear the Light cushion for everyday walks and errands, and the Medium cushion goes with my weightlifting shoes on strength training days.

I used to think socks didn’t matter. They were a mundane, basic element of a running getup that was ultimately inconsequential compared to larger details like sun protection, sweat-proof earbuds, and the right running shoes. I’m sure some of you feel the same way.

I couldn’t have been more wrong. An awkward supporting character will outshine any ultra-talented leading man if they’re on screen long enough. Over time, a sub-par sock will undermine any expensive shoe or sweat-wicking adornments. The devil is in the details here. And Stance’s elevated price tags are worth every penny.