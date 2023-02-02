The Mountain From Game of Thrones Broke an Excellent Concept2 Rowing Machine When He Tried Crossfit

Hafthor Bjornsson, or The Mountain from Game of Thrones, depending on what version of his career you follow, recently gave Crossfit a go. As a strongman by trade, it was undoubtedly a big old challenge for him, but his overall fitness is high enough that he did a pretty good job of it. In fact, he went so hard on the rowing machine section that he accidentally broke one.

We’re not 100% sure what brand of rowing machine he was using, but if he was using one of the best rowing machines, that might not have happened. Then again, at 6 foot 9 and 210kg of almost entirely muscle, it could just be that the man simply isn’t built for rowing machines.

Strongmen Vs Crossfit: Everybody Wins

The premise of the video is simple enough; you take a bunch of athletes from a huge array of different skill sets and pair them together to see who can make it through all of the different tests. There are a lot of big names here, including Kai Greene, a monster of a bodybuilder, WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, and even Jujimufu, that hench dude you see doing the splits a lot online. It’s hard not to root for the sheer mass of The Mountain though, especially as he’s so generally chill about everything.

The video is a great watch, and definitely serves as a good bit of inspiration if you’re looking to try and up your own fitness game. We wouldn’t recommend trying all of the exercises at home, but there’s no harm in watching it while you get a workout going while you’re in your lounge if you’ve been building your own home gym.

If you’re only going to get one piece of equipment to work out at home though, and you love a bit of CrossFit and the benefits it can bring, then we definitely recommend a good rower. Rowing machines offer a unique chance to work nearly every muscle in your body while you’re also doing cardio, and the result is often ending up as a sweaty puddle, but a slightly fitter sweaty puddle than you were at the beginning of the session. If it’s good enough for The Mountain, then it’s good enough for us.