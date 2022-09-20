Just In: Therabody’s New Products Do Way More Than Massage: Sleep, Sound Therapy and Pain Relief

Therabody, formerly known as Theragun, just released a brand new slew of recovery and wellness products for the fall, including an upgraded versions of their top rated Theragun PRO and Theragun Mini massage guns as well as products aimed at sleep improvement, stress reduction and pain management.

SPY’s editorial staff got a sneak peak of the brand new products, and were struck by the variety of devices the brand now makes. Formerly they focused largely on percussive massagers, but over the years they’ve expanded into pneumatic compression therapy with their RecoveryAir line, as well as CBD therapy with their TheraOne line, and even facial red light therapy with the TheraFace PRO released earlier this year.

Now, their arsenal of wellness offerings includes:

Theragun — Percussive therapy massagers

Percussive therapy massagers SmartGoggles Eye mask massager — New!

Eye mask massager — RecoveryTherm — Hot & cold Wearables for core, back and knee — New!

— Hot & cold Wearables for core, back and knee — TheraCup An advanced cupping device for at-home use — New!

An advanced cupping device for at-home use — TheraFace Facial massager and light therapy device

Facial massager and light therapy device RecoveryAir Pneumatic compression systems

Pneumatic compression systems Therabody Lounger — Sound therapy lounger — New!

Sound therapy lounger — TheraOne — CBD Therapy

We’ve reviewed the entire Theragun massage gun line, and are in the midst of reviewing the new additions: the new Theragun PRO and Mini 2.0. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as testing concludes. So far we’re impressed.

Here are a few other additions to Theragun’s product line that impressed us. One thing is clear — in addition to leading the massage gun industry with the best massage guns we’ve tested, Therabody is expanding their expertise and moving into recovery wearables, alternative therapies like cupping and even furniture aimed at helping your nervous system relax.

5th Generation Theragun PRO

The newest Theragun PRO has been reengineered with a smaller, equally-as-powerful motor that’s quieter and more compact. It comes with a few new attachments, including a Micro-Point head for increased stimulation on the surface of the skin, as well as visual guides for its recovery programs on the OLED screen. SPY Editors are in the midst of testing the latest iteration of the Theragun PRO, and comparing it to its predecessor, and already are content with the smaller, slimmed down size and smaller traveling case. Stay tuned for a full review.

Courtesy of Therabody

Theragun Mini 2.0

The mini just got even minier, in the best way. The new Theragun Mini 2.0 is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous version, but even more powerful and comes with three massage gun heads instead of just one. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled, an improvement over the first version, so you can track your recovery progress and programs via the Therabody app.

Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody SmartGoggles

SPY Editors have received a sample of these goggles to test, and we can’t wait to try them out. They’re sort of like a sleep mask on steroids, with a heavier structure that reads your unique pulse and temperature metrics, and adjusts a routine based on that. It has three modes: SmartRelax, Focus Mode and Sleep Mode — each of which combines some combination of heat, vibration and massage to help your body reach a certain state. It also syncs up with the Therabody app, so you can monitor and track your recovery programs.

Courtesy of Therabody

TheraCup

This is one of the most unique products from this round of product releases, designed to be a cupping device for home and individual use. Cupping is a form of therapy used for localized pain relief, that’s typically done at a spa or by a licensed practitioner. This device from Therabody combines ThermaVibration technology with suction and heat to bring cupping home, and includes multiple safeguards like an automatic shutoff feature to keep you safe.

Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Lounger

If you’ve ever sat/laid down in a zero-gravity lounger, you know how relaxing they can be. Therabody has taken that design and added sound therapy for an elevated recovery experience from head to toe. The TheraSound technology is designed to sync up the frequency of the sound you’re listening to with the frequency of the vibration your body is feeling, for a full-body, deep state restorative experience.

The zero gravity position is designed to relieve pressure on your lower back, and the easy-access control panel allows you to change vibration levels and personalize the experience at any time.