The Informant: My Favorite Pair of $800 Recovery Boots

The Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots is a pneumatic compression system that inflates and deflates at set intervals to encourage blood flow and recovery in large muscle groups like the glutes and hamstrings. It’s the only cure for my perpetual exercise-induced lower body soreness. If that sounds objectively insane, that’s because it is. The JetBoots are absurdly expensive, and they look like they don’t belong anywhere outside of an NBA locker room. But since they became a part of my nightly routine a year ago, I’ve used them almost daily and have no intention of stopping. In fact, I brought my sample unit home to visit my dad, and after trying them once he refused to give them back; instead, he bought me my own pair. That’s how great they are.

Therabody’s RecoveryAir system consists of two zip-up leg sleeves each made with a system of internal wiring that inflates and deflates at intervals programmed by their recovery experts. Donning the system feels like putting on a pair of rainproof pants by zipping them from the ankle to the hip. After you press “Start” the machine whirs to life, squeezing and releasing both legs in unison while the sleeves inflate like balloons.

You get to choose your level of pressure between 50-100 mmHg and the length of your session up to 60 minutes. I typically use mine at a level of 65 mmHg for 30 minutes, but I’ve gone longer on days after intense exercise. The great part of these boots is they’re wireless and don’t require hoses connected to a central hub like Therabody’s previous RecoveryAir models. This makes it easier to use them anywhere in your house — and even travel with them (yes, they’re TSA-friendly).

Courtesy of Therabody Therabody’s JetBoots come with a fully wireless design and internal pumps that compress and massage the entire leg 2-3x faster than their previous generations of product. The FastFlush Technology definitely makes a difference, and the control panels on each leg are very convenient to use.

I exercise a lot. I run or cycle almost every day and regularly lift heavy weights. Finding the time to stretch and foam roll for as long as I need to bounce back to hit it just as hard the next day is difficult. The best part of the RecoveryAir system is it’s passive and it can be done while watching TV or reading, no deep, painful stretching or hoisting yourself on and off a cylindrical piece of foam required.

The pressure created by this system is no joke. 65 mmHg, which isn’t even close to the maximum, and doesn’t feel unbearable, but it’s not something I’d want to sit in for hours either. The pressure slowly increases over the course of 10 seconds, stays for about 5 seconds, and then decreases for another 10-15 seconds. This process repeats until the session is finished. By the end of each session, my muscles feel like I’ve foam rolled for hours and also gone for a walk. Fresh blood is circulating. That sticky feeling I get from sitting at a desk all day is gone. And I’ve spent the whole time lying horizontal on the couch.

The big hold-up with these is they’re expensive and storing them is a major pain. They don’t fold up small, even within the flimsy travel bag that’s included. The $900 price tag is also bonkers and completely unnecessary for the average active person. Honestly, if I was more disciplined about my warm-up and cooldown routines I probably wouldn’t benefit from using them. But I’m lazy about recovery, and they help me maintain the levels of fitness I’m used to.

If a $900 piece of recovery equipment is within your budget and you have the space to store these puppies, they’re more than worth it. The treatment makes a huge difference in how my body feels and their build and design are high quality. I’ve been using them for years with no issue, and so has my dad.