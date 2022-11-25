Review: The New Smaller Theragun Mini Is the Perfect Size (and Perfect for Gifting)

Therabody is the best massage gun brand out there, so naturally, with the release of their new Theragun Mini, we couldn’t wait to work on a Theragun Mini review. The original Theragun Mini is one of our favorites and definitely the best mini massage gun we’ve ever tested, so the 2nd generation version was one we couldn’t wait to review.

Continue reading to find our full Theragun Mini review, but we’re pleased to share that with this new update, they’ve only improved the previous design by making it smaller, lighter, and quieter. The palm triangle design made the first one very easy to hold and use, and with this new design they’ve made it even better. Black Friday Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Read More: The Best Mini Massage Guns of 2022

$199.00 Therabody’s new Theragun Mini 2.0 is their most compact massage gun yet. This percussion massage gun is now 20% smaller and 30% lighter and is Bluetooth-enabled so you can access pre-programmed recovery routines in the Therabody app.

Pros Smaller, lighter design makes it easier to hold, use and travel with

Single lithium battery can be plugged in versus needing to be removed to charge

Same ergonomic multi-grip and rotating arm

Same six interchangeable massage gun heads

Slimmer, more flexible sleeve case versus box that’s easier to pack and travel with

Much quieter than previous version Cons Same expensive price tag

Shorter battery life

App is glitchy and not intuitive

Theragun Mini Review: Key Specs

The new version of the Theragun Mini still has the same great shape and grip-ability, but they’ve shaved off about a half pound of excess weight and a few inches here and there for an upgraded design that’s even easier to use.

Below we’ve compiled a few of the most-important review specs for the Theragun Mini 2.0 and put them side by side with the original version so you can see the difference.

Taylor Galla | SPY

Theragun Mini vs. Theragun Mini 2.0

Dimensions:

Theragun Mini: 6 inches x 5.3 inches x 2.25 inches

Theragun Mini 2.0: 5.55 inches x 4.92 inches x 1.93 inches

Weight:

Theragun Mini: 1.43 pounds

Theragun Mini 2.0: 1 pound

Noise Level:

Theragun Mini: 66.1 – 73.1 decibels

Theragun Mini 2.0: 59.3 – 63.3 decibels

Speed Range:

Theragun Mini: 1750, 2100, 2400 PPMs

Theragun Mini 2.0: 1750, 2100, 2400 PPMs

The new Theragun Mini 2.0 also comes with 3 head attachments instead of one, giving you more options than the first one. It also has the same number of speed options, three, and the same speed intensities to choose from.

Theragun Mini Review: Our Criteria

Our criteria for this Theragun Mini review are similar to what we use to judge whether larger massage guns are worth your money — like Therabody’s Theragun PRO.

Our review criteria include factors like ease of use, effectiveness, and price.

Taylor Galla | SPY

Ease of Use — How easy is this massage gun to use? Does it have unnecessarily complicated features, or can you pick it up and get it working within seconds/minutes?

Effectiveness — Massage guns are meant to be therapeutic, so how much relief does this massage gun provide? Does it work on sore muscles?

Price — Is this massage gun worth the price? If you already own the Theragun Mini, should you replace the one you currently have?

Theragun Mini Review

Read More: SPY Therabody Reviews

The new Theragun Mini 2.0 is a smaller, lighter, and quieter version of its original massage gun with just a few other elements that are noticeably different.

These include:

3 massage gun head attachments including a ball, dampener, and thumb can provide different types of relief for various muscle groups across the body

Bluetooth capabilities that allow you to sync it with the Therabody app and design recovery routines

Taylor Galla | SPY

We’ll start by saying that if you already own the Mini you definitely don’t need to upgrade, as the upgrades do not justify the cost. However, I didn’t realize how much I needed a mini version of the Theragun Mini until I tried it, and now I can’t imagine it being any other size.

The Theragun Mini was already my favorite Therabody massage gun because of its triangle shape and perfect palm size. It was easier to grip than any other mini massage gun, arguably easier than any other massage gun of any size I had tried, and enabled you to add direct pressure to sore areas with much less friction than with the standard L-shaped massage gun.

The 2nd generation gun is one I’ve kept on my desk since I got it for midday neck aches, sore back muscles, and general relaxation. It’s easy to pack and has already traveled with me on a few trips. It also has the same one-button operation as the previous model but with a blue button instead of black, and a brighter LED speed indicator so you can track which speed you’re working with.

Theragun Mini Verdict: Should You Buy It?

If you haven’t already purchased a massage gun from Therabody, I recommend buying the new 2nd Generation Theragun Mini. They’ve preserved all the best parts of the original massage gun: the triangle design that fits perfectly in your palm, the easy one-button operation, and the ideal speed range. But this time, they’ve made it even more user-friendly.

It’s Therabody’s least expensive massage gun, but it’s still pricey. If you’re sold on the brand but don’t want to spend more than a few hundred dollars on a tool for recovery, then this new gun is perfect.

Most fit people who aren’t professional athletes, personal trainers, or other fitness professionals don’t need a $300+ massage gun. This gun doesn’t have the same power and depth as larger models, but those extra few hundred dollars spent on premium features are unnecessary if you’re not priming your body for competition.

The Theragun Mini 2.0 is a great premium massage gun for travel, for beginners and would also make a great Christmas gift for a fitness junkie on your gift list.