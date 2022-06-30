A Foldable Treadmill Can Transform Every Room Into a Gym Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Offices and gyms are open once more, but most of us found that we liked a hybrid life that found us taking advantage of our time at home. With the home office still the center of many people’s daily grind and the home gym more popular than ever, the best foldable home treadmills are key to fitting a daily run into your schedule. Forget the excuses for not going to the gym because you’re too busy, the weather’s too bad or the nights are too dark. With one of these versatile devices in your home, you’ll have no excuse and will reap the rewards of exercise.

However, most treadmills are big and bulky, taking up a lot of precious space. That’s why many people turn to space-saving, folding treadmills. Foldable treadmills can be kept under beds and couches or in the gap next to a wardrobe. For households that are tight on space, this can be a real lifesaver.

When it comes to choosing the best foldable treadmill for your needs, there are several considerations to take into account to ensure you get the right one for you. These include:

Size: Foldable treadmills cut down on the storage space needed, but they don’t just vanish. Some designs fold up into themselves, while others truly fold nearly flat (at about five inches thick), making them easier to slip under beds and couches or between furniture pieces.

Consider how fast you want to run on your foldable treadmill. Large gym treadmills allow for speeds beyond the capabilities of most gym-goers, but it’s possible to push max velocity on smaller home models, especially the foldable models. Be sure you’re not investing in a foldable treadmill that will hold you back. Entertainment: Staying entertained during workouts can be a requirement for some users, so it’s a good idea to check out what extras each foldable treadmill possesses. Most will offer a place to rest your smartphone or tablet, while more advanced options may include built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity.

1. Treadly 2

BEST OVERALL

The Treadly brand has somehow flown under the radar, at least when compared to the NordicTracks and Bowflexes of the treadmill world. It’s time to take notice because the Treadly 2 is the best overall foldable treadmill on the market in 2022. Where to begin? It folds down to a crazy 3.7 inches for easy stashing, has handrail speed control and Bluetooth speakers, an easy-to-read display just beyond your toes. Plus, the Treadly app is seriously robust and Apple Watch compatible, with community and history-logging features, and even a stride profile that allows you to adjust the speed of the machine.

Courtesy of Treadly

2. Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill

BEST BUDGET

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill is an outstanding option with a whole host of handy features, including built-in pulse sensors, an info-filled digital monitor and quick-access speed and incline buttons. For your in-workout comfort and entertainment, the treadmill includes built-in speakers, a media port, Bluetooth connectivity, a device holder and dual bottle holders to help you hydrate. Furthermore, this well-loved device sports an assisted, soft-drop system and built-in wheels to make putting it away and moving it a whole lot easier.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. UREVO Foldable Treadmill

BEST MULTILAYER

By using a multi-layered running surface, the UREVO Foldable Treadmill delivers comfortable workouts that produce less noise than the average treadmill. The treadmill’s design folds impressively flat and includes built-in wheels for portability. Its 2.5-horsepower motor offers a maximum speed of 12 kph while the included non-slip surface helps prevent your treadmill from shifting when you take the speeds up high. The 260-pound capacity device also has an LCD monitor that displays your distance, speed, time and calories as well as a slot for holding your smartphone or tablet for easy viewing during a workout.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. kotia 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill With Desk

BEST FOR HOME OFFICE

It isn’t easy to locate a foldable treadmill with a solid built-in desk, but kotia’s 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill gets the job done. The desk folds up to cover the LCD display, but the display still works even when obscured so you don’t lose track of your steps or mileage. The kotia is a solid treadmill even beyond the clever desk design, with 12 levels of incline and built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

MOST POPULAR

With over 3,000 five-star ratings, the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill is one of the most tried and tested devices on our list. Much of its popularity comes from ticking several boxes, including a smart folding design, a quality, heavy-duty frame and a generously wide running belt. Its main console includes a range of one-touch speed buttons for instant changes, while the 5-inch digital display makes it easy to keep tabs on your time, calories, distance and pulse (which can be taken using the built-in hand grips). Plus, it’s also possible to adjust the treadmill’s height using the manual adjuster.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill

BEST PERK

41% Off

You would not think a foldable treadmill that retails for just $500 and is currently on sale at Amazon would need any kind of further incentives, but Weslo is adding a free 30-day iFIT membership with its Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill. The large LCD on the Weslo makes your iFIT classes easy to see and follow, and it folds to 5 feet tall by 29-inches wide for easy stashing when not in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill

BEST COLOR OPTIONS

The Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill is available in a traditional gray or an eye-catching pink. The treadmill sports a 2.20-Peak HP drive system that allows for speeds up to nine miles per hour. There are also three manual incline options and an easy folding mechanism that’s accompanied by a soft-drop mechanism for a helping hand when unfolding your device. You’ll also get to choose from nine built-in workout programs and enjoy the use of a handy ledge for holding your smartphone or tablet.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

BEST SPLURGE

It’s hardly a surprise that our pick for the Best Splurge foldable treadmill would be a NordicTrack. You’re not going to find one on the cheap, but you will get every bit of what you pay for and considerably more because NordicTracks are truly elite machines. The Commercial 1750 model comes with a 14-inch tilt and pivot HD touchscreen, a premium sound system and 15% incline control. It does not fold as small as some of the other picks, nor as easily since the running base is 45 pounds, but all of the other perks and features make this a solid pick for a big investment.

Courtesy of NordicTrack

9. SKONYON Folding Electric Treadmill

EASY ASSEMBLY PICK

In addition to its easy-to-assemble design, the SKONYON Folding Electric Treadmill boasts a wealth of features. It includes 12 built-in workout programs, an auxiliary port for connecting your electronic devices and a comprehensive 5-inch display that shows your speed, distance and heart rate. The treadmill offers speeds up to 12 kph and is also made from heavy-duty steel, allowing it to accommodate users up to 240 pounds and deliver a stable running base.

Courtesy of Walmart

10. Costway Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

OFFICE PICK

The Costway Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill is a versatile workout machine. For home use, the device works like any normal treadmill and allows for speeds up to 7.5 mph. Alternatively, for those looking for an in-office workout, it’s possible to fold the handrail down and use this device as an under-desk treadmill, capable of speeds up to 2.5 mph. When in use, the handrail also includes a bracket for holding your smartphone or tablet as well as Bluetooth-enabled, built-in speakers.

Courtesy of Walmart

11. Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

BEST BLUETOOTH

Whether you’re looking to walk, jog or run, the Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill can accommodate your needs. It’s easily assembled and features an up-folding design for easier storage around your home. Tech-wise, the treadmill includes Bluetooth technology, which lets you virtually connect any Bluetooth-compatible device. It also features a 20-inch wide running surface, a max speed of 10 mph and a powerful cooling fan to keep you comfortable during workouts.

Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

12. Botorro Folding Treadmill Exerciser

BEST DESIGN

The Botorro Folding Treadmill manages to fold up perfectly flat despite a large console and handlebar setup. That’s thanks to the Parallelogram Double Column support structure, which allows the handlebars to dip low for kids and shorter users while maintaining its sturdy shake-free integrity. The adjustments are done with an easy flip of the switch, which engages the gas springs to adjust the height or fold it slowly and steadily.

Courtesy of Amazon

