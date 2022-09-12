Amazon Is Practically Giving Away VYBE Pro Massage Guns Today

Already hurting from your weekend of yardwork? Running a 10K anytime soon? You’re going to want to give those muscles some extra TLC with a massage gun from one of the brands on our list of best massage guns of 2022.

The VYBE Pro Muscle Massage Gun, proud owner of a 4.5-star average rating from over 4,700 Amazon reviewers, is well worth its $189.99 retail price. But with a 66% on-page coupon bringing that price down to $64.59? That’s borderline larceny.

The VYBE Pro is the sister product to the SPY-tested VYBE Premium, which we recently named the best budget massage gun after testing over 20 competitors. Unlike most budget massage guns, VYBE products have a powerful motor that makes it feel like a genuine deep tissue massage, and the longer handle on this model lets you massage hard-to-reach areas and muscle groups. This one-time coupon deal brings it down to its lowest price ever, with a staggering discount of $125.39.

And if you want to save even more money, you can save 10% by purchasing another qualifying item from the Exerscribe online store.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes the VYBE Pro Massage Gun a Great Deal?

This is a massage gun we would have been very happy to pay full retail for. VYBE’s massage guns are among the best, with enough attachments to address any kind of ache and pain and knot you may find yourself. But this coupon isn’t just a great deal — it’s a spectacular one.

On-screen 66% off coupon drops price by over $125

Free delivery for Prime members

3-year and 2-year protection plans available

Save 10% more when you buy the VYBE Pro Massage Gun with one item from this selection of fitness gear.

Remember, to take advantage of this limited-time offer, be sure to “clip” the virtual coupon on the product page, seen below. Once you do, the discount will automatically be applied during the checkout process.

What We Love About the VYBE Pro Massage Gun

Your knots will not stand a chance against the deep percussive massaging action of the VYBE Pro. It delivers up to 33 pounds of pressure and runs at nine different intensity levels but at a whisper-quiet 60 decibels. The built-in lithium-ion battery lasts three hours on a full charge, and at a mere 4.53 pounds, you will be able to handle it for as long as it takes to deliver the relief you need.

Eight easily replaceable attachment heads—three metal and five plastic—each target specific muscle groups and needs. For example, the large plastic ball attachment is perfect for big muscle groups like hamstrings, glutes, quads, and chest. And the metal trigger cone hits trigger points and delivers intense yet gentle focused bursts of massage to muscle knots.

Throw in the charger and the travel case that carries everything, and this is peerless muscle relief on the go, anywhere, and anytime you need it—now 66% off if you act quickly.