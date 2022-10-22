Too Busy for the Gym? Try a Walking Pad Treadmill to Burn Calories at Home or the Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to staying active or working out, it’s amazing how the time you set aside for it seems to disappear. Yes, there are days when this disappearance may be more intentional than accidental. But, if you’re anything like us, the truth is that you’d appreciate an easier way to integrate a calorie-burning workout into your day without having to juggle time you just don’t have. This is where the best walking pad treadmills enter the equation. Not only do they let you perform belly fat-fighting walking workouts, but they also let you do them without having to leave your home or office.

But what is a walking pad treadmill, exactly?

Well, a walking pad is a treadmill-like device that has been designed with walking workouts in mind. This means they’re easy to integrate into other daily activities, such as working, watching TV or just relaxing in the evening. And unlike more traditional treadmills, which allow jogging or high-speed running, most walking pads only let users walk, and are often powered by the movement of the user’s walking motion alone.

In terms of their advantages over traditional treadmills, the best walking pad treadmills tend to be more compact and easy to store, most commonly sporting foldable or thin designs. They are also far easier to integrate into daily life, whether that’s at the office or at home.

What is the Difference Between a Treadmill and a Walking Pad?

The difference between a treadmill and a walking pad is what you can do on them. Most traditional-style treadmills allow users to choose between walking, jogging or running, while walking pads are usually made for the sole purpose of walking (although these lines usually become blurred with many devices capable of offering multiple features).

What to Consider Before Buying a Walking Pad Treadmill

Perhaps the most prominent question to answer before you invest in one of the best walking pad treadmills is whether or not it’s the right kind of treadmill for your needs. In terms of convenience, a walking pad treadmill is hard to beat. However, if you’re training for a marathon and really looking to put the miles in, you may be better off checking out a different kind of treadmill instead. To help you ensure a walking pad treadmill is right for you, we’ve provided an overview of the different types of treadmills available below.

Traditional Treadmill – The best treadmills provide a greater variety of workouts than the other more specialist treadmills. These devices allow users to choose between running or walking and usually feature large displays, powerful motors and user-friendly designs which help you stay as comfortable as possible when you’re putting the miles in.

– The best treadmills provide a greater variety of workouts than the other more specialist treadmills. These devices allow users to choose between running or walking and usually feature large displays, powerful motors and user-friendly designs which help you stay as comfortable as possible when you’re putting the miles in. Quiet Treadmill – If you’re going to be working out in a place with a sleeping baby, someone watching TV or just a lot of people who won’t necessarily appreciate the constant sound of a treadmill droning away, you may want to opt for one of the best quiet treadmills. These devices usually feature shock-absorbing elements and motors designed to run without creating as much noise as competing devices.

– If you’re going to be working out in a place with a sleeping baby, someone watching TV or just a lot of people who won’t necessarily appreciate the constant sound of a treadmill droning away, you may want to opt for one of the best quiet treadmills. These devices usually feature shock-absorbing elements and motors designed to run without creating as much noise as competing devices. Folding Treadmill – The best foldable treadmills are ideal for homes or offices which don’t have space to waste. By sporting smart designs which fold up or fold over, these devices are far more easily stored under beds or couches, besides furniture or even moved between rooms or homes.

– The best foldable treadmills are ideal for homes or offices which don’t have space to waste. By sporting smart designs which fold up or fold over, these devices are far more easily stored under beds or couches, besides furniture or even moved between rooms or homes. Walking Pad Treadmill – Walking pad treadmills are made for users who have walking in mind. These devices are often more compact and less bulky than traditional treadmills, making them a lot more convenient and easier to store.

– Walking pad treadmills are made for users who have walking in mind. These devices are often more compact and less bulky than traditional treadmills, making them a lot more convenient and easier to store. Under-Desk Treadmill – As the name suggests, the best under-desk treadmills are made with office workouts in mind. This means you can be typing, in a meeting or sorting through that pile of paperwork while you’re burning calories at the same time. They tend to be more compact so they’re easily stored and rarely allow for high-speed running.

It’s definitely worth noting that many of the above treadmill types actually overlap with one another and the exact model to suit your needs may fall into more than just one of the above categories.

So if you’re ready to get in some low-intensity, calorie-burning workouts at home or the office, scroll down to discover our top eight picks for the best walking pad treadmills available online.

1. WalkingPad R2 Walk&Run 2-in-1 Foldable Treadmill

BEST OVERALL

The WalkingPad R2 Walk&Run 2-in-1 Foldable Treadmill is a popular device that lets users choose between either walking or running. When in running mode, it offers speeds up to 6.2mph, while the walking function offers a maximum of 3.7mph or the option to control the speed through your steps alone. The treadmill also sports a unique 180-degree folding design which minimizes the amount of space it takes up and makes it especially easy to store. You can also keep track of your time, speed, steps, and calories burned through the built-in digital monitor or the KS Fit smartphone app. Additionally, this compact treadmill includes an adjustable handrail that has a built-in smartphone holder.

Courtesy of WalkingPad

2. WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill

RUNNER UP

If you’re looking for a walking pad treadmill at a slightly more affordable price, definitely check out WalkingPad’s P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill. At under $500, this comprehensive pad has plenty to offer, including a compact and foldable design, foot-sensing speed control, and an accompanying handheld remote control. When folded down, the treadmill requires less than 0.5 square meters of storage space, meaning it won’t be in the way when it’s not being used. For greater comfort and protection when walking, the device’s band includes a layer of impact-absorbing EVA.

Courtesy of WalkingPad

3. ANCHEER 2-in-1 Folding Walking Machine

BEST BUDGET

The ANCHEER 2-in-1 Folding Walking Machine is the most budget-friendly device on our list. This treadmill is suitable for use under desks or out in more open spaces and lets you choose between a running function with a maximum speed of 7.5 mph and a walking function that maxes out at 4 mph. For ease of control, users can pick between the built-in buttons, a supplied wrist control or a smartphone app to change settings. Furthermore, the treadmill is fitted with a 2.25 horsepower motor that provides impressive power at a surprisingly low noise level.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Costway SuperFit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

BEST FOLDING

If space is at a premium in your home and you need a treadmill that can fit into tight spaces, you may want to check out Costway SuperFit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. When folded down, the device is around five inches thick, making it easier to store under a bed or sofa. The 2-in-1 treadmill also features a built-in Bluetooth speaker that lets you connect your device wirelessly to enjoy your favorite music without the worry of getting tangled in hanging wires. Plus, it includes a five-layer belt which is both non-slip and shock-absorbing, giving you a more secure and protective surface to work out on.

Courtesy of Walmart

5. UREVO 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill

BEST UNDER DESK

If you’re searching for a walking pad treadmill to fit under your existing standing desk, this UREVO Under Desk Treadmill could be what you’re looking for. The 2-in-1 device allows you to choose between walking or running and also includes a rotatable handrail that can be raised to provide extra support. For added joint protection and comfort while walking, the treadmill has eight built-in shock absorbers and a five-layer, non-slip running belt. Additionally, it features a phone/pad holder, comes with a safety lock and remote control, and measures six inches in height when folded flat.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. GOYOUTH Motorized Exercise Machine

BEST SPEAKERS

By including a remote control with an accompanying wrist lanyard, the GOYOUTH Motorized Exercise Machine makes changing settings simple. The handrail-less treadmill, which can accommodate up to 220 pounds and comes in four colors, includes a clear display so you can clearly see your time, distance, and calories while moving. Alongside it, you’ll also find speakers that can be wirelessly connected to a smartphone through Bluetooth technology, allowing you to set a soundtrack to your workout.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Treadmill

EASIEST TO STORE

WalkingPad’s range of walking pads is known for its smart, user-friendly design and the WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Treadmill is no exception. With its unique foldability, de-noising technology, and clear, digital monitor, this is a device that ticks the right boxes for a wide range of users. Perhaps the best of all its positives is its size, measuring an impressively compact 4.7 inches in thickness when folded down. In addition, matrix LED lamp beads in the top-end display let you clearly read your time, speed, distance, calories, and number of steps during a workout.

Courtesy of WalkingPad

8. WalkingPad X21 Double-Fold Treadmill

BEST SPLURGE

While it may be the most expensive device on our list, this WalkingPad X21 Double-Fold Treadmill is definitely the most splurge-worthy. Firstly, the treadmill incorporates award-winning, double-fold technology to make it easier to store than your average walking pad treadmill. Secondly, the adjustable handrail features a hidden display screen that shows you your time, distance, calorie count, and current speed. Lastly, it comes with an accompanying app for real-time data along with numerous positive reviews from existing WalkingPad owners.

Courtesy of WalkingPad

