Step Up Your Bodyweight Workouts With a Weight Vest

Sometimes adding weight to your workout is the best way to lose it. Strength training is an excellent way to burn fat — it can even be more effective cardio. A 2021 University of Kentucky study found that regular muscular use triggered cellular changes in tissues that prompted fat burning in mice; a 2021 study published in Sports Medicineconcluded that resistance training is so effective for glycemic control it can delay or prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes in at-risk in at-risk individuals.

Shoving a few plates onto a barbell is one way to do it, but sometimes it’s easier to just strap the weight on and proceed accordingly. Weighted vests add evenly-distributed resistance to the body so it adapts efficiently to the increased stress, supercharging the benefits of normal calisthenic movements like squat jumps and lunges. Side effects include: a superhuman-like feeling and questioning whether or not it’s time to try Crossfit.

Explosive, quick movements are the best way to train with a weighted vest, but they can also quickly cause chafing and irritation if the fit isn’t right. The heavier the weight, the more the vest will burn against the skin so it’s crucial to find the right fit.

SPY’s Tapped Weighted Vest Experts

Billy Brown, Crossfit gym owner and Reviews Editor at Barbend.com is a certified US Powerlifting coach and has held three California state powerlifting records. Wisdom and Strength Fitness founder, Kai Wilson-Hill has put hundreds of hours of research into building his private gym where he offers intimate 1-1 personal training with a special emphasis on the importance of foundational strength training. His growing social media presence has also landed him a gig as a Vuori fitness influencer.

They both regularly use weighted vests as part of their training and recommend many of the products featured below.

Courtesy of 5.11 BEST OVERALL $215.00 Both Brown and Wilson-Hill’s favorite weighted vest is this iconic collaboration between 5.11 Tactical and Rogue Fitness. “They’re based on ballistic vests which are not traditionally built for comfort, but 5.11 added a lot of lycra to the sides to fasten the plates to you,” Brown said. “It fastens the plates really close to the body and you can move really freely in it.”



Having the right fit and avoiding bounce in a weighted vest is key, since bouncing is not only uncomfortable but can add extra stress to the joints and make it harder to move explosively.



That elusive mixture of form fit and full range of motion means that it’s possible to really hammer workouts in the Tac Tec. “You can really run in it,” Brown said. And Brown would know, as he’s donned this vest during the Murph challenge, a race that includes running a mile, completing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 bodyweight squats before running another mile. It’s one of his favorite workouts.



On top of moving well, Brown says the Tac Tec is comfortable even without an undershirt. “They really take next-to-skin comfort into account,” he said.

Courtesy of Omorpho LOWEST KEY (In a Good Way) $299.00 Why It Stands Out: The Omorpho G-Vest Plus evenly distributes its 10 pounds of weight using small pods embedded in a neoprene outer. Some weighted vests add pounds via plates (one goes in the front and one in the back). Others, like the Omorpho, use pods, which Brown said make it “feel like a wetsuit vest with weighted balls that aren’t going anywhere.” These pods can make it easier to distribute weight evenly.



Although it’s weighted, Omorpho’s vest feels like it’s barely there. “You can do all of your workouts with this extra 10 pounds, and then when you’re playing your sport you’ll feel the difference,” said Brown. “It’s like you were training with a little extra gravity.” Brown used one on walks while recently rehabbing an appendectomy and said it was so comfortable that he could barely feel it next to his skin.



Differentiation: This weighted vest is perfect for those who hate weighted vests, because the weight is not obtrusive, evenly distributed and it’s built for comfort.



Price Point: Quite pricey at $299.

Courtesy of Chris Heria BEST FIT $189.00 Why It Stands Out: “My current vest is from calisthenics expert Chris Heria,” Wilson-Hill said. “He uses it in his exercises which are all focused on body weight and mobility. Ever since I tried it, it is the one I have been using. Smaller weights create more mobility than a large plate on your chest and back.”



It cuts higher on the waist, which may make it better for running. “It can be a 13-pound vest or a 17-pound vest, and the small increments can change really easily,” Wilson-Hill said.



Differentiation: The higher cut frees up the lower body and a lot of the core which is great for higher-intensity exercises.



Price Point: In the sweet spot for premium vests at $189.

Courtesy of GORUCK BURLIEST $195.00 Why It Stands Out: Brown also noted that GoRuck makes one of his favorite “solid” vests. They made a name for themselves making backpacks built to haul heavy weight, and they leaned on that expertise to create this functional weighted vest. Their deep knowledge of ergonomic padding informs the high-density foam shoulder straps that don’t dig into the user’s shoulders but also don’t deliver the dreaded bounce. They also build the vest with 500D nylon, except for the area interacting with the plates, which is made from an impressively-strong 1050 ballistic nylon. The result is a vest designed to last forever and remain comfortable through that millionth set of squats.



Differentiation: It’s rare that such a burly product is also one of the most comfortable. This option has top marks in both.



Price Point: On the high end at $195, but it’s sturdy enough to be considered a lifelong investment.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST REVIEWS $37.72 $79.99 Why It Stands Out: Another one of Wilson-Hill’s vests of choice is this remarkably inexpensive option from CAP, which also has nearly 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and a sub-$100 price tag. Credit the simple, straightforward, and sturdy design that uses high-density foam and a reinforced nylon exterior to deliver comfort as well as heartiness.



Similar to the Heria vest, this one also rests high on the user’s torso so it won’t impede high-movement exercises like burpees. This one, however, is nearly half the price.



Differentiation: It’s difficult to find a more mobile and comfortable vest at even twice this price.



Price Point: At $79 typically, this vest has the best price point on this list. It’s also often heavily discounted on Amazon, making it an even more advantageous purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Weighted Vests How heavy should a weighted vest be? “A good starting point for weighted vest training is 10 percent of your body weight,” said Wilson Hill. “If you can already do 30 push-ups and want to lower your rep range, then adding a weight vest with 10 percent of your body weight is a good next step.” This helps make the movement more efficient and the user progress faster without having to balance a weight on their back or just increase the number of reps. Is weighted vest bounce really that bad? In short: yes.



“If you have 20 pounds on you, 10 pounds in the front, 10 pounds in the back, or even more and you are running, every time that bounces on your body that is more force on your knees,” said Brown. “If there’s give at the shoulders you’ll have a lot of bounce and you’ll hate the vest.”



He explained that a weighted vest that can find the right balance between securing the weight and having a flexible enough shape that allows for free movement and breathing is worth the investment. How should a weighted vest fit? Fit is paramount to the user experience. “It needs to be form-fitting,” said Kai-Wilson Hill. He noted one should be “able to do push-ups, pull-ups, dips, and all of your body weight exercises without feeling like your range of motion is being reduced.”



Exact fit is going to vary case by case based on user preference, but most of the time it should fit snugly on the shoulders, tight around the torso without restricting and not dig into or chafe on the skin too much. Are plate or pod weighted vests more comfortable? “The plate vest design overall isn’t the most comfortable with the big weight in the front and in the back, but they will last forever and brands are getting better and better at making them more comfortable,” said Brown. Do accessories improve a weighted vest’s design? Both Brown and Wilson-Hill suggest putting a premium on simple design. “More pieces means more things that will fall apart and break down on you over time,” Brown said. Will a cheap weighted vest do the same thing? “This is an intimate piece of equipment,” Brown said. “I believe that the more physical contact you have with something, the more money you should spend on it. I’d break the bank on a weight vest. Otherwise, you will find reasons not to be using it.”

