Rucking Is the Latest Fitness Fad You Already Do

Rucking, or walking wearing a weighted vest or backpack, began as a military training exercise to prepare soldiers for carrying heavy equipment, or bodies, long distances. Just like walking on a treadmill, cleaning with vinegar, or shocking the system with cold water — it’s now been co-opted by the influencer world and given a contemporary rebrand. No longer is it the thing that millions of folks do on their way to work every day (and have for years); it’s a fitness trend.

The hashtag #rucking has over 16 million views on TikTok and includes a mix of videos from members of the military and fit-fluencers touting it as a great way to get fit. The practice has existed for the former for eons, the latter is just catching on but doing what they do best: acting like they’re the first ones to discover something that’s been around for ages.

Rucking originates from military practices dating back to the seventh century B.C., when “ruck marches” required soldiers to walk a certain distance carrying a specified weight. In today’s training, it looks like Army rangers carrying a 35-pound pack over 12 miles at a pace of 15 minutes per mile. The term “rucksack,” a.k.a a rustic name for a backpack, also comes from this practice. The history behind the practice is actually proof of its legitimacy, and it carries numerous health benefits and is a low-impact way to build muscle and improve cardiovascular health.

“Rucking is very common amongst big game hunters as they prepare for their next hunt in the mountainous terrain,” said Taylor Kuhlmann, a Kansas-based licensed physical therapist who works full time at a rural critical access hospital. “Carrying a weighted load while walking or hiking engages various muscle groups in your lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calf muscles. The added resistance helps build muscular strength and endurance in these areas.”

Courtesy of 5.11 Tactical 5.11’s Tactec Plate Carrier is SPY’s favorite weighted vest because of its lightweight design that’s made for comfort. It’s made with adjustable shoulder straps and a skeletonized waistband for a secure, snug fit.

Rucking amps up the health benefits of regular walking and hiking by putting extra resistance on the body and stimulating muscle growth. It’s also a more passive way to tone the back, leg, and core muscles without needing to curl or press anything heavy.

Courtesy of Omorpho Omorpho’s vest is a little pricier than other options, but instead of holding weight plates it distributes the weight evenly over the body. This makes it more comfortable to wear and more effective at building a stronger core.

According to Kuhlmann, rucking can help stave off the loss of bone density and osteoporosis by promoting joint stability through passive resistance. This makes it more accessible and easier on the body than explosive movements like HIIT workouts and running, and the best part is most people are likely already doing some version of it every day.

The only requirements for rucking are adding weight — a weighted vest or heavy backpack will do — and taking steps forward. A hurried shuffle to and from the subway wearing a backpack with a laptop in it counts. So does hiking with a weighted vest.

The Best Weighted Vests, According to Personal Trainers

It’s easy to dismiss fads picked up by zealous occupants of the internet’s endless social feed, but rucking is nearly impossible to dismiss as trivial. It’s walking. It’s hard to argue with a practice the human body is evolutionarily primed to do.

Courtesy of Go Ruck Go Ruck’s brand is named after the subject at hand, and their vest reflects their knowledge of the practice. It has extra padding in the shoulders for making the load as comfortable as possible and the curved front plate pocket is designed to reduce friction.

The Future of Rucking

The future of rucking as a tried-and-true health practice regaled by experts as universally beneficial is clear: it’s going to stick around. The future of it as an occupant of social feeds? The algorithm, much like tactful military leaders, demands unceasing forward motion. It’ll get replaced by another vetted, decades-old “revolutionary” idea soon enough.