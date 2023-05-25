The Best Workout Headbands for Men, According to Endurance Athletes

Major moments and rogue moisture don’t mix. A stray puddle during a graduation walk. Pit stains during a gesticulatory speech. And, of course, drippy sweat during an attempted athletic feat.

Bodies sweat when they exercise — sometimes a lot. Not only can sweat impede one’s ability to adequately grip, hold, dribble, grab, and pull, it stings the eyes like a mother. Once the vision goes, so the dominoes fall. Enter workout headbands, an inexpensive way to soak up and wick away pesky moisture when an activity requires extreme concentration.

For someone like Jeff Mata, an Iron Man competitor and former Paralympic athlete, keeping sweat out of his eyes with a headband is just a part of peak performance. “I would always have a face towel with me at the gym for working out, but being able to keep the sweat out of your eyes without having to bat it every five minutes is great,” Matta said.

Sweat is a side effect of hard exercise, but it doesn’t have to sop uncontrollably. It’s time to embrace the fact that Dodgeball had it right, and a workout headband is an excellent pragmatic and aesthetic choice.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $15.95 $16.95 $16.95 The Halo headband ousted some other top brands for a few reasons. It’s made with a blend of sweat-wicking nylon, polyester, and stretchy Lycra for a thin, lightweight, and flexible fit. The headband features a soft silicone seal inside the band to redirect sweat away from the eyes and keep it in place, a major headache with other bands that can slide around or off during intense activity.



Paul Ketchens, cofounder of Halo Headband, said it was designed to fit under cyclists’ helmets so they didn’t have to wipe sweat away while mountain biking, but it’s just as helpful in the gym. Mata said he always uses it when he’s training in the ring for judo or jiu jitsu because it consistently redirects excess sweat down the side of his face and wicks away the rest.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST TIE HEADBAND $14.00 $14.95 $24.00 Why It Stands Out: The Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie was an NBA favorite (until the league banned ties) worn by the likes of Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, De’Aaron Fox, and more.



ROI: As one of Nike’s most popular workout headbands, the Dri-FIT Head Tie is meant to last and is well worth its moderate price.



Hot Take: This headband handles NBA levels of sweat and intensity, so it’ll probably be OK in local rec league soccer games. The stretchy polyester fabric fits well, feels good, and wicks sweat to keep faces dry.

Courtesy of Amazon TENNIS FAVORITE $9.00 $15.00 $15.00 Why It Stands Out: Favored by tennis stars Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Adidas Alphaskin 2.0 Headband offers a fixed size to keep hair in place, stay put, and bring face sweat under control.



ROI: This headband generally sells for less than $10, so unless it’s bought and never worn again the cost-per-use tally is pretty low.



Hot Take: The Adidas workout headband holds up to the absurd rigors of the highest levels of tennis. It will keep hair under control and minimize face sweat, helping everyone lock into their moment, whether they’re hitting the hot blacktop for a run or serving match point.

Courtesy of Amazon CLASSIC ABSORBENT HEADBAND $9.50 $11.19 Why It Stands Out: Synthetic materials are a recent development in apparel. Look at old tennis or basketball photos and most workout headbands look a lot like the Nike Swoosh Headband. An outlier among modern workout headbands, this is mostly made of cotton to absorb sweat.



ROI: This is a pretty cheap option and will soak up head sweat and help keep faces dry until it’s saturated, which can be easier said than done.



Hot Take: Most modern workout headbands use synthetic materials because they’re generally more effective. But Nike threw in some nylon for wicking and rubber for stretch, making this classic headband an upgraded piece of old school cool.

Courtesy of Brooks BEST FOR COLD WEATHER $24.00 Why It Stands Out: The Brooks Notch Thermal Running Headband features a notched fleece interior design to trap in warmth, making it perfect for exercise in sub-freezing temps.



ROI: As one of the top headbands from arguably the top running brand, this typically runs over $20, but the added warmth and wicking will be worth it for frequent cold weather exercisers.



Hot Take: Only crazy people run outside in cold weather, but that Spartan-like club will be grateful for the benefits of the Brooks headband. The fleece interior is cozy as hell and it covers would-be shivering ears too.

Courtesy of Amazon BREATHABLE WOOL OPTION $22.00 $13.20 $22.00 Why It Stands Out: Merino wool is the GOAT for moisture-wicking, lifting away wetness before it’s detectable. The Smartwool Thermal Merino Reversible Headband is literally 100% Merino wool.



ROI: Wool is durable, breathable, and a great investment in a workout headband, though the premium material costs more. It’s best to pick up during a sale for a steal.



Hot Take: There’s a reason hikers rely on Merino wool socks for their adventures when dryness is essential. This headband delivers the same sweat-wicking to keep face skin comfortable and dry.

Sweat-wicking headband technology has improved since the Dodgeball era and with that has come thinner, lighter fabric and less bulk. The bright neon ‘80s trend had its moment, but the best workout headbands now are less about cushy cotton and more about high-performing synthetics that’ll keep moisture out of the eyes as long as possible.

Fashion statement or not, it’s about dominating the final match point in pickleball and not letting stinging sweat get in the way. Don’t let your coworker and his girlfriend win again.