Weigh Yourself, Your Kids, Your Luggage and Even Your Pets With the New Wyze Scale X

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart scales are great tools for tracking weight loss (or gaining muscle mass), but anyone can pick up a scale for cheap at a big-box store. What sets true smart scales apart from the competition are the additional features they include, and that’s where the new Wyze Scale X excels. With a wide range of metrics, a sleek design, and as much as 22 months of battery life on a single charge, the Wyze Scale X is poised to set a new standard for smart scales.

What We Love About the Wyze Scale X

The first thing to love about this smart scale is the 3.5-inch LED. Most people weigh themselves with as little clothing as possible, and this includes glasses. The large screen makes it easy to read the numbers, even without your glasses on. Also interesting is the fact that you can weigh just about anything with the Wyze Scale X, including things like your overstuffed luggage, pets, and even a newborn baby. That’s because it does all the math for you and weighs them appropriately based on your weight.

The Wyze Scale X doesn’t slouch in terms of metrics. It tracks 13 different body composition numbers, including:

Weight

Body fat percentage

Heart rate

Lean body mass

BMI

Muscle mass

Muscle mass percentage

Visceral fat

Basal metabolic rate

Bone mass

Metabolic age

Protein

Body water percentage

The scale tracks this information for up to eight different users, automatically recognizing each person with no input from the user. It can also take an infinite number of one-off measurements for guests. The data syncs to Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to help you track your progress with regard to your other metrics.

Courtesy of Wyze.

Finally, its design makes it as much a decoration as a tool. The Wyze Scale X forgoes the clunky, bulky design of bathroom scales in favor of a sleek, black or white full glass surface. It’s thin and lightweight and looks great in a room.

Wyze Scale X Pricing and Availability

The Wyze Scale X is available to purchase and ship today for $33.99 plus shipping. Wyze Cam Plus subscribers can nab it for just $29.99 plus shipping.

Courtesy of Wyze.

