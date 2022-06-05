You Can Enjoy Yoga Pants for Men Even If You Can’t Get Out of Child’s Pose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Warm weather is here, which means the time has come to say goodbye to those sweatpants you hibernated in all winter. But that doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort — yoga pants for men are a lightweight, stylish alternative to sweats, jeans and even shorts.

Yes, yes, technically yoga pants for men are designed as workout clothes but ask any woman who lives in yoga pants, and she’ll tell you that they’re ridiculously cozy.

What Are Yoga Pants for Men?

Yoga involves a lot of stretching. The poses range from prone on the mat to balancing on one leg, so yoga pants for men are designed with lots of give to withstand any sort of movement and remain in place. The last thing anyone wants to do is to adjust pants while attempting “Tripod Headstand with Lotus Legs” or “One-Handed Tree.” Yoga pants for men stay put when doing any complicated poses a Yogi will throw at you.

They’re also good-looking pants that you might find yourself wearing when you’re participating in other sports. We’ve heard of guys wearing yoga pants on the links, on the court and even at brunch.

But not all yoga pants are created equal, so SPY has checked out quite a few styles and brands to bring you the 12 best yoga pants for men that do the job without skimping on style.

1. Lululemon Balancer Pant

BEST OVERALL

Built to handle anything from hot yoga to runs in the park, these slightly cropped pants are made with quick-drying Everlux fabric. They have a slim tapered fit and zippered pockets, making them ideal for exercise and errands alike.

Courtesy of Lululemon

2. Lululemon In Mind Only

BEST FOR YOGA AND LOUNGING

Like Lululemon’s Balancer Pant, these were also specifically designed for yoga. However, this style has a tapered jogger silhouette. Made from moisture-wicking material, these high-stretch yoga pants for men look just as good on the couch as they do working out.

Courtesy of Lululemon

3. Manduka Recharge Jogger

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY

Looking for a yoga pant that does the job and holds your stuff? Manduka’s relaxed fit jogger has two side seam pockets and one back pocket. Made with eco-friendly performance fleece, it’s as tough as it is soft.

Courtesy of Manduka

4. Reboot & Co The Capsule Sweatpants

BEST STREETWEAR STYLE

These fancy-looking sweatpants are made with cotton French terry and are so cozy, that you may not want to take them off. This unisex style has a utility pocket and an extra-long drawcord. Wear them for any sport.

The Reboot & Co

5. Alo Yoga Stability 2-in-1-Pant

BEST MULTI-SPORT

If training is your middle name, these are your yoga pants. The shorts-pants combo tackles anything from the tennis courts to the yoga studio meaning they’re stretchy enough for both Pilates and basketball. They have an engineered front rib panel for comfort, plus invisible zippered pockets to stow keys. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, the legs have slight compression.

Courtesy of Alo Yoga

6. LSKD Rival Jogger

BEST YEAR ROUND

This French terry and spandex-blend jogger ensures that you’ve got maximum movement in whatever sport you’re wearing them during. Sleekly designed, they have an elastic waistband with outer drawcord, side pockets and ribbed cuffs.

Courtesy of LSKD

7. pRana Vaha Pants

BEST OUTDOORS

UPF 50+ sun protection is built into these yoga pants for men, so go ahead and take that class in the park. Fast-drying due to its hemp and recycled polyester blend, the company boasts that the fabric is so strong you can even rock climb in them.

Courtesy of REI

8. Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Pant

BEST DEAL

Quince started as a company that designed luxury items that wouldn’t break customers’ banks while also being produced in factories that provide fair wages. If you don’t like your purchase, you have an entire year to return it. The Performance Pant is a slim yet relaxed cut. Don’t worry about sacrificing comfort for style, as these pants have tons of stretch. Quick-drying, anti-microbial and moisture-wicking properties are embedded in the fabric. Wear them to Bikram yoga and you don’t have to worry if you’re stinky after class.

Courtesy of Quince

9. Vuori Ponto Performance Pant

TOUGHEST

We’ve used Vuori in tons of roundups because their products are so well-crafted that they can endure anything. The combination of super soft, stretchy, eco-friendly material and a design that lets you wear them anywhere and look good will make you put them on even when you don’t have a class scheduled.

Courtesy of Vuori

10 Gym Shark Studio Joggers

BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK

Designed for full range of motion, one reviewer mentioned that they’re “flexible for work on the yoga mat, but loose and breathable for relaxed movement.” These joggers are slightly cropped, have an inseam gusset and fake front fly. These joggers have so many fans, there’s even a Reddit dedicated to them. And they’re versatile enough that one guy wrote on the Reddit that he’s worn them for 15 rounds of golf.

Courtesy of Gym Shark

11. Nike Yoga Men’s Pants

MOST SIZE INCLUSIVE

Not only did Nike make a size-inclusive yoga pant for men, but they also designed them for maximum comfort and stretch. Mesh panels behind the knees and calves offer a touch of coolness when working out. Made from recycled materials, these yoga pants also have a hidden zippered pocket to keep keys and money safe when you’re on the move.

Courtesy of Nike

12. Adidas Yoga Training Pant

MOST STYLISH

These two-toned yoga pants are made with recyclable materials, so they’re good for you and the planet. Moisture-wicking AEROREADY fabric keeps you cool during workouts, and the concealed zippered pockets are a nice touch.

Courtesy of Adidas

